Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr) is the first approved anti-CSF-1R antibody targeting the drivers of inflammation and fibrosis seen in chronic GVHD

Pivotal data from the AGAVE-201 study supporting the approval show treatment with Niktimvo resulted in durable responses across all organs studied and patient subgroups

Syndax conference call and webcast scheduled for today at 6:00 p.m. ET

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:SNDX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr), an anti-CSF-1R antibody, for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg (88.2 lbs.).

"With the approval of Niktimvo, patients with chronic GVHD whose disease has progressed after prior therapies, now have a new treatment option with a novel mechanism of action to help address the serious and devastating complications associated with this disease," said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. "Niktimvo is Incyte's second approved treatment for chronic GVHD, underscoring our continued commitment to advancing the development of new medicines on behalf of patients with this disease and the medical community."

Chronic GVHD is a serious condition that can occur after an allogeneic stem cell transplant (the transfer of stem cells from a donor) in which the donated cells initiate an immune response and attack the transplant recipient's organs. Chronic GVHD is a leading cause of significant morbidity and mortality after an allogeneic stem cell transplant and is estimated to develop in approximately 42% of transplant recipients, affecting approximately 17,000 patients in the U.S.1 Of those patients who develop chronic GVHD, nearly 50% require at least three lines of treatment, emphasizing the need for additional effective treatment options.2

"The approval of Niktimvo represents a significant treatment advancement for patients with chronic GVHD who have failed at least two lines of previous therapy," said Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, Syndax. "We look forward to bringing this first-in-class anti-CSF-1R antibody to patients in need of new treatment options, while also continuing to explore axatilimab's potential in combination with other standard of care therapies for chronic GVHD and in other indications."

The FDA approval was based on data from the global AGAVE-201 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Niktimvo in 241 adult and pediatric patients with refractory chronic GVHD who received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The trial met the primary endpoint across all cohorts receiving Niktimvo. Results from the study showed durable responses across all organs studied and patient subgroups. Among patients who received Niktimvo at the approved dose of 0.3 mg/kg every two weeks (N=79), 75% achieved an overall response rate (ORR) within the first six months of treatment, with a median time to response of 1.5 months. Additionally, 60% maintained a response at 12 months (measured from first response to new systemic therapy or death, based on the Kaplan Meier estimate). The trial also met a key exploratory endpoint, with a majority (56%) of patients achieving a =7-point improvement in the modified Lee Symptom Scale (mLSS) score. Organ-specific complete and partial responses were demonstrated across all organs studied that are affected by chronic GVHD, including lower gastrointestinal (GI), upper GI, esophagus, joints/fascia, mouth, lungs, liver, eyes and skin.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients who received Niktimvo (N=79). Serious adverse reactions observed in >2 patients included infection (pathogen unspecified), viral infection and respiratory failure. Permanent discontinuation of Niktimvo due to an adverse reaction occurred in 10% of patients and dose reduction due to adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Dose interruptions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 44% of patients. The adverse reactions leading to dose interruption in >2 patients were viral infection, infection (pathogen unspecified), bacterial infection, musculoskeletal pain and pyrexia.

The most common (=15%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST), infection (pathogen unspecified), increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), decreased phosphate, decreased hemoglobin, viral infection, increased gamma glutamyl transferase (GGT), musculoskeletal pain, increased lipase, fatigue, increased amylase, increased calcium, increased creatine phosphokinase (CPK), increased alkaline phosphatase (ALP), nausea, headache, diarrhea, cough, bacterial infection, pyrexia and dyspnea.

"Advanced chronic GVHD is characterized by the development of fibrotic tissue across multiple organ systems, including most commonly the skin and mucosa, and can be extremely difficult to treat, leading to high rates of morbidity and mortality," said Daniel Wolff, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the GVHD Center at the University Hospital Regensburg. "I am excited that Niktimvo is designed to specifically target key drivers of inflammation and fibrosis in chronic GVHD, and I am highly encouraged by the robust responses observed across all organs and patient subgroups within the heavily pre-treated population enrolled in the AGAVE-201 trial. I look forward to having a new and differentiated treatment option for my patients who need additional therapies to address this very difficult to manage, debilitating, disease."

The Biologics License Application (BLA) for Niktimvo for the treatment of chronic GVHD after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg (88.2 lbs) was reviewed by the FDA under Priority Review. The FDA grants Priority Review designation to applications for medicines that, if approved, would treat a serious condition and provide significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment.

In the United States, Niktimvo will be co-commercialized by Incyte and Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights for Niktimvo outside of the U.S.

To facilitate patient dosing and limit product waste, following the FDA's approval of Niktimvo (as a 50mg vial), Incyte and Syndax will seek approval to launch two smaller vial sizes. Following FDA approval of the new vial sizes, the Companies anticipate launching Niktimvo in the U.S., no later than early first quarter 2025.

About AGAVE-201

The global AGAVE-201 dose-ranging trial evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of axatilimab in 241 adult and pediatric patients with recurrent or refractory active chronic GVHD whose disease had progressed after two prior therapies. Patients were randomized to one of three treatment groups that investigated a distinct dose of axatilimab administered at 0.3 mg/kg every two weeks, 1.0 mg/kg every two weeks or 3.0 mg/kg every four weeks. The trial's primary endpoint was the proportion of patients in each dose group who achieved an objective response as defined by 2014 NIH Consensus Criteria for chronic GVHD by cycle 7 day 1. Secondary endpoints include duration of response, percent reduction in daily steroids dose, organ specific response rates and validated quality-of-life assessments using the modified Lee Symptom Scale.

For more information about AGAVE-201, visit https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04710576.

About Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr)

Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr) is a first-in-class anti-CSF-1R antibody approved for use in the U.S. for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg (88.2 lbs).

In 2016, Syndax licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize axatilimab from UCB. In September 2021, Syndax and Incyte entered into an exclusive worldwide co-development and co-commercialization license agreement for axatilimab in cGVHD and any future indications.

Axatilimab is being studied in frontline combination trials in chronic GVHD a Phase 2 combination trial with ruxolitinib (NCT06388564) and a Phase 3 combination trial with steroids are expected to initiate by year end. Axatilimab is also being studied in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (NCT06132256).

Niktimvo is a trademark of Incyte.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infusion-Related Reactions

Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr) can cause infusion-related reactions. Infusion-related reactions, including hypersensitivity reactions, occurred in 18% of patients who received Niktimvo in the clinical trial (AGAVE-201), with Grade 3 or 4 reactions in 1.3%.

Premedicate with an antihistamine and an antipyretic for patients who have previously experienced an infusion-related reaction to Niktimvo. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions, including fever, chills, rash, flushing, dyspnea, and hypertension. Interrupt or slow the rate of infusion or permanently discontinue Niktimvo based on severity of the reaction.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action, Niktimvo may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Niktimvo and for 30 days after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients who received Niktimvo (N=79). Serious adverse reactions in >2 patients included infection (pathogen unspecified), viral infection and respiratory failure. Permanent discontinuation of Niktimvo due to an adverse reaction occurred in 10% of patients and dose reduction due to adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Dose interruptions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 44% of patients. The adverse reactions leading to dose interruption in >2 patients were viral infection, infection (pathogen unspecified), bacterial infection, musculoskeletal pain, and pyrexia.

The most common (=15%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST), infection (pathogen unspecified), increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), decreased phosphate, decreased hemoglobin, viral infection, increased gamma glutamyl transferase (GGT), musculoskeletal pain, increased lipase, fatigue, increased amylase, increased calcium, increased creatine phosphokinase (CPK), increased alkaline phosphatase (ALP), nausea, headache, diarrhea, cough, bacterial infection, pyrexia, and dyspnea.

Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received Niktimvo included:

Eye disorders: periorbital edema

periorbital edema Skin and subcutaneous skin disorders: pruritus

pruritus Vascular disorders: hypertension

Immunogenicity: Anti-Drug Antibody-Associated Adverse Reactions

Across treatment arms in patients with cGVHD who received Niktimvo in clinical trials, among the patients who developed anti-drug antibodies (ADAs), hypersensitivity reactions occurred in 26% (13/50) of patients with neutralizing antibodies (NAb) and in 4% (2/45) of those without NAb.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation

Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 30 days after the last dose of Niktimvo.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Pregnancy Testing

Verify pregnancy status in females of reproductive potential prior to initiating Niktimvo.

Contraception

Females

Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Niktimvo and for 30 days after the last dose of Niktimvo.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

Dosage Modifications for Adverse Reactions

Monitor aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), alkaline phosphatase (ALP), creatine phosphokinase (CPK), amylase, and lipase prior to the start of Niktimvo therapy, every 2 weeks for the first month, and every 1 to 2 months thereafter until abnormalities are resolved. See Table 1 in the Prescribing Information for more recommendations.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for Niktimvo.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib a highly selective menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr), a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment for both revumenib and Niktimvo. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com/ or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding whether and when Niktimvo might provide a successful treatment option for patients with chronic GVHD and statements regarding the potential for axatilimab to treat other conditions, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities outside of the U.S.; the efficacy or safety of Incyte and its partners' products; the acceptance of Incyte and its partners' products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in Incyte's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Syndax Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Syndax's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for Syndax's product candidates, the acceptance of Syndax and its partners' products in the marketplace, sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various cancer indications and fibrotic diseases. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; failure of Syndax's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Syndax's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Syndax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Syndax assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240814470216/en/

