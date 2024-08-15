Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries to Attend the 4th Annual CEO Networking Event Hosted by Semco Capital

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that Jim Jenkins, CEO, President and Executive Chairman and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer will attend the 4th Annual CEO Networking Event hosted by Semco Capital at the Wildfire Restaurant at 159 West Erie Street in Chicago on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Mr. Jenkins and Mr. Shannon will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Scott Weis of Semco Capital and be available for questions.

The Annual CEO Networking Event hosted by Semco Capital brings together a consortium of leading microcap companies with unique business models, strong management teams, and considerable opportunity for enhanced growth and value. Investors interested in attending may contact Scott Weis at scott@semcocapital.com for more information.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 2,000 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

