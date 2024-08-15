Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024
Performant Financial Corporation to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), a leading provider of healthcare payment integrity services aids payers in preventing improper payments using advanced technology and analytics. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 4:30 pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51142

  • The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Performant Financial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
