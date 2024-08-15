Actelis Networks Inc at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment hybrid fiber networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.
Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 2:30 pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51126
The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.
Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap
Live Q & A
Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.
Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group
SOURCE: Actelis Networks Inc
