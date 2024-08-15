Tower, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Development Theory, a business valuation and strategic planning firm, announces new services designed to help small businesses understand and unlock their value. Founded by Miranda Kishel, Development Theory offers a proprietary process that streamlines valuations, making it easier for business owners to grow and optimize their operations.

Credit: Development Theory

"At Development Theory, our mission is to provide small business owners with precise, data-driven insights that help them make informed decisions for growth and investment," says Miranda Kishel. "Our efficient, technology-driven perspective helps business owners unlock the full potential of their largest asset."

Development Theory is introducing a new online portal to enhance the business appraisal and planning process. This platform uses banking-grade encryption to enable users to upload documents securely, complete questionnaires, and receive personalized feedback about their small businesses.

Miranda Kishel, the founder, highlighted the portal's intended role in making business valuations more accessible and efficient. "Our goal is to enhance both the convenience and security of business valuations, accommodating owners wherever they may be," she stated.

The company offers services tailored to small business owners, including business valuation, growth consulting, and exit planning. These services help clients realize their business' potential, plan for future transitions, and provide customized insights and strategies.

Business Valuation: Development Theory seeks to provide detailed business appraisals to assist owners in making informed decisions for growth, investment, and exit planning.

Growth Consulting: The company is developing strategies for achieving sustainable growth and profitability, helping clients uncover new opportunities and optimize operations.

Exit Planning: Development Theory specializes in helping business owners prepare for and navigate their exit strategies to achieve their financial goals effectively.

Kishel, who has a solid business consulting and SBA lending background, collaborated with over 200 clients before she started using her experience to lead Development Theory. Her proprietary method integrates technology with traditional valuation procedures to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

"We refine our valuation processes by integrating technology and reducing unnecessary expenses. This ultimately allows us to provide more effective services," Kishel explained. "Our current clients have given us excellent feedback that we are constantly using to improve the way we do things. We've found that the small business owners we work with find our process easy to use, even when it is so heavily technology-based."

Headquartered in the Midwest, Development Theory plans to expand its reach within the next year. The company is committed to using its proprietary technology to deliver accurate, data-driven insights that support small businesses' growth and strategic planning.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219107

SOURCE: Baden Bower