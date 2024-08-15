The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 15.08.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 15.08.2024Aktien1 US92540K1097 Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta S.A.B. de C.V. ADR2 US6067694041 Mitsubishi Corp. ADR3 US8067332002 Schindler Holding AG ADR4 US15130G7097 Cemtrex Inc.5 NL0010949392 Cnova N.V.6 CA8465011044 Sparc AI Inc.7 CA55027C1068 Lumine Group Inc.8 US1031972086 Boxlight Corp.9 AU0000348658 Australian Oil Company Ltd.10 CA74764Y2050 Quantum Biopharma Ltd.Anleihen1 US14913UAR14 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.2 DE000A383GE9 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Land3 USU7318UAW28 Post Holdings Inc.4 US14913UAQ31 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.5 US294429AX37 Equifax Inc.6 DE000A3L2RQ4 Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.7 US06051GMB22 Bank of America Corp.8 US14913UAN00 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.