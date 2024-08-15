Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8F1 | ISIN: CA74764Y2050 | Ticker-Symbol: 0K91
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BIOPHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BIOPHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOXLIGHT
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSTRALIAN OIL COMPANY LIMITED--
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION0,428-2,73 %
CEMTREX INC0,143-4,03 %
CNOVA NV2,4300,00 %
CORPORACION INMOBILIARIA VESTA SAB DE CV ADR30,1700,00 %
LUMINE GROUP INC21,2000,00 %
QUANTUM BIOPHARMA LTD--
SPARC AI INC0,1480,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.