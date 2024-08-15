The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 15.08.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 15.08.2024
Aktien
1 US92540K1097 Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta S.A.B. de C.V. ADR
2 US6067694041 Mitsubishi Corp. ADR
3 US8067332002 Schindler Holding AG ADR
4 US15130G7097 Cemtrex Inc.
5 NL0010949392 Cnova N.V.
6 CA8465011044 Sparc AI Inc.
7 CA55027C1068 Lumine Group Inc.
8 US1031972086 Boxlight Corp.
9 AU0000348658 Australian Oil Company Ltd.
10 CA74764Y2050 Quantum Biopharma Ltd.
Anleihen
1 US14913UAR14 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
2 DE000A383GE9 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Land
3 USU7318UAW28 Post Holdings Inc.
4 US14913UAQ31 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
5 US294429AX37 Equifax Inc.
6 DE000A3L2RQ4 Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.
7 US06051GMB22 Bank of America Corp.
8 US14913UAN00 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 15.08.2024
Aktien
1 US92540K1097 Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta S.A.B. de C.V. ADR
2 US6067694041 Mitsubishi Corp. ADR
3 US8067332002 Schindler Holding AG ADR
4 US15130G7097 Cemtrex Inc.
5 NL0010949392 Cnova N.V.
6 CA8465011044 Sparc AI Inc.
7 CA55027C1068 Lumine Group Inc.
8 US1031972086 Boxlight Corp.
9 AU0000348658 Australian Oil Company Ltd.
10 CA74764Y2050 Quantum Biopharma Ltd.
Anleihen
1 US14913UAR14 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
2 DE000A383GE9 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Land
3 USU7318UAW28 Post Holdings Inc.
4 US14913UAQ31 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
5 US294429AX37 Equifax Inc.
6 DE000A3L2RQ4 Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.
7 US06051GMB22 Bank of America Corp.
8 US14913UAN00 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.