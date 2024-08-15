Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Block Listing Application

Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that, in connection with the warrant granted to the investor in the Company's fundraising announced on 30 July 2024 ("Warrant"), applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 31,406,429 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Block Listing Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market ("Admission").

The Block Listing Shares are being reserved under a block listing. The Block Listing Shares represent the remaining balance of the Company's exemption from the issuance of a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation Rules. The Company intends to make an application for an additional block listing in respect of the remaining 26,393,571 ordinary shares under the Warrant in January 2025, when further headroom becomes available. When issued, the Block Listing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to become effective at 8:00 am on Friday 16 August 2024.

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining operations in Quebec and Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

