EagleView is bringing its geospatial data and imagery library to Aurora's solar modeling function, helping installers to design, plan and validate solar projects. From pv magazine USA EagleView, a provider of aerial imagery and analytics, and PV sales platform Aurora Solar have announced the launch of EagleView Powered models through the Aurora Solar Platform. This new modeling capability is the result of the partnership between the two companies. In March of this year, it was announced that Aurora Solar would use EagleView's high-resolution imagery taken from its aircraft fleet. Aurora Solar, ...

