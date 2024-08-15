Ribbon Communications Inc.: VA Telecom Selects Ribbon's High Speed Optical Solution for Data Center Interconnect

Delivers ultra-fast 400G data transfer speeds combined with flexibility for future evolution

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks today announced that it is supplying VA Telecom, a provider focused on facilitating connectivity in the French B2B market, with a high speed optical solution for connectivity between its data centers.

"Ribbon's expertise, flexible, proactive approach and technologically superior solutions will enable us to grow together," said Jérôme Richard, VA Telecom CTO. "We're now in a position to provide rapid and efficient data transfers to our customers over a new route enabling highly reliable services by leveraging FC64, the fastest Fibre Channel service, and gaining the flexibility to easily evolve our infrastructure as needs change."

Ribbon's Apollo 9608D Data Center platform delivers powerful, versatile, and secure optical transport solutions. These highly modular platforms can be customized to precisely meet service transport needs and availability targets, and can evolve economically to accommodate traffic growth and new technologies.

"We are excited to partner with VA Telecom on this deployment," said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's Head of EMEA Sales. "This agreement illustrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the rapidly growing Data Center Interconnect segment."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

