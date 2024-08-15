Implantica announces another landmark real-world RefluxStop' study demonstrating excellent outcomes published in a prestigious top-tier journal

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, announces another key milestone with an independent study demonstrating robust safety and significant improvement in GERD symptoms after the RefluxStop procedure published in Swiss Medical Weekly, a prestigious top-tier journal.

The leading GERD researchers at Hirslanden Klinik Beau-Site Hospital in Bern, Switzerland, conducted an independent study of the first 40 RefluxStop procedures performed by Dr. med. Joerg Zehetner (Prof. USC). All 40 patients came to the study with GERD symptoms while 31 patients also had ineffective esophageal motility (IEM), an extremely "difficult-to-treat" condition often yielding poor outcomes with traditional surgical procedures.

Dr. Zehetner said, "It's remarkable to see such profound clinical improvements in all patients despite the preoperative IEM condition found in most of the patients in this study. All 40 patients had significantly improved or fully resolved reflux symptoms with minimal side effects. Based on about 150 RefluxStop cases I've performed over the past 4 years, it's clear RefluxStop has the potential to reform how we treat severe GERD patients, especially with ineffective esophageal motility where RefluxStop is turning out to be the best available treatment option. These results are very exciting and reassuring given similar positive experiences reported from other leading reflux centers across Europe."

CEO and Founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell, adds, "We're pleased to see more and more real-world data validating outstanding RefluxStop clinical results. It is an honour to see these results published in the renowned research journal Swiss Medical Weekly, the same journal in which Dr. Rudolph Nissen, who set the standard of care procedure for GERD surgery with the Nissen Fundoplication, first published his landmark results in 1956. It's humbling to see RefluxStop continue the story of innovation in this prestigious journal as the newest generation in GERD surgical treatment. We would like to thank Dr. Zehetner and team for their continued efforts to independently investigate RefluxStop clinical data and share their invaluable findings on this novel technology, helping further advance the surgical treatment landscape of GERD for millions of patients around the world."

References:

Fringeli Y, Linas I, Kessler U, Zehetner J. Exploring the feasibility and safety of laparoscopic anti-reflux surgery with the new RefluxStop device: a retrospective cohort study of 40 patients. Swiss Med Wkly. 2024;154:3365. doi: 10.57187/s.3365.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit. In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

