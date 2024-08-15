Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software, and Vidrovr have formed a strategic partnership to completely transform the ways businesses use, store, and share visual, audio, and image data inside Digital Twin applications.

Video is difficult to consume in real-time without meaningful augmentation to mark and cue content. Vidrovr helps companies create actionable insights and enables smart decisions by using its machine learning technology to accelerate responses and provide detailed information to create decision advantage for its customers.

"With Vidrovr we're tackling the world's most important problem, making sense of the deluge of video data that is prevalent across many industries today," said Joe Ellis, CTO of Vidrovr. "Looking at edgeTI, we see a platform that will help companies place our best in-class and patented video AI capabilities more seamlessly into operational environments."

Many Digital Twins want to incorporate video and video feeds. To make them more actionable and work at the speed of the threat, companies need machine learning video/image processing that enables the right video and image content to be displayed, understood by AI, and reviewed quickly.

"With edgeTI's edgeCore platform, context between video and other information sources is orchestrated based on who's working, what their role is, and what is happening," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "With VIDROVR we've found the missing link to cueing and grabbing the right information at the right time within a Digital Twin."

While the partnership begins with technology integration to create faster time to value for customers, the companies intend to comarket and directly engage enterprises and systems integration partners.

About Vidrovr

The Vidrovr platform empowers national security analysts and corporate decision makers to "do more faster" by enabling application of video sensor data and open-source data feeds. Our best-in-class AI technology understands this complex data using multimodal machine learning to make management and analysis achievable at scale. The US Government's largest departments and global enterprises use Vidrovr's patented multimodal machine learning pipeline to transform messy unstructured video data to drive actionable insights and smart decisions across their organizations to achieve mission critical outcomes.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to business, economic and capital market conditions. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

