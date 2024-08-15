SolaX has released a new 215 kWh storage system featuring 280 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, with 100 kW of rated AC power and a maximum efficiency of 98%. SolaX, a Chinese inverter and storage manufacturer, has developed a new commercial and industrial (C&I) storage cabinet with a capacity of 215 kWh. The ESS-Trene energy storage system uses 280 Ah LFP battery cells. "The cabinet is suitable for various commercial and industrial scenarios, including peak shaving, demand response, backup mode, photovoltaic and energy storage integration, and stable load consumption curves," the ...

