Donnerstag, 15.08.2024
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
0,0000,00010:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2024 07:23 Uhr
50 Leser
Adyen N.V.: Adyen publishes H1 2024 financial results

H1 2024 figures

- Net revenue* was €913.4 million, up 24% year-on-year.

- Processed volume was €619.5 billion, up 45% year-on-year. Point-of-sale volumes were €95.6 billion, making up 15% of total processed volumes.


- EBITDA* was €423.1 million in H1 2024, up 32% from €320.0 million in H1 2023,

- EBITDA margin* was 46% in H1 2024, compared to 43% in H1 2023. EBITDA margin has started to expand, with operating leverage already visible, predominantly stemming from this period’s cooled hiring pace.

- Free cash flow conversion ratio* was 85%, with CapEx* landing at 4.6% of net revenue, down from 7.6% of net revenue in H1 2023.

* Refer to note 1.2 of the H1 2024 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further explanation on the non-IFRS measures reported by Adyen.

This press release highlights key information and results from Adyen’s H1 2024 earnings. You can find the full H1 2024 Shareholder Letter and Interim Financial Results here:
https://investors.adyen.com/financials/h1-2024
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
