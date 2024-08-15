Castelnau Group Ltd - Notice of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
15 aUGUST 2024
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 18 September 2024 at 1.15pm.
The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
