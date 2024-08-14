WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin," "Origin Materials," or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), a technology company with a mission to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Today we are announcing our first signed customer for Origin's PET caps and closures," said Rich Riley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Origin. "We anticipate delivering multiple billions of caps to this customer over the next several years, which we expect will generate over $100 million in revenue in the initial two-year term, with revenue expected to begin in early 2025, ramping significantly in 2026. Therefore, to fulfill demand for this MOU as well as anticipated demand from other customers, we expect to build capacity well beyond our initial system purchases, which we previously announced as having expected capacity to generate between $45 million and $65 million in annual revenue. Concurrently, we are negotiating potential licensing agreements. We anticipate that licensing our technology, in addition to selling caps that we produce with our world-class manufacturing partners, will drive explosive growth for our PET caps business. This will further catalyze the revolution in recycling circularity and product performance that we are bringing to beverage packaging, food packaging, and home goods. Our first commercial-scale mass production system is on track to start producing PET caps later this year, with caps revenue ramp-up to begin in the first quarter of 2025. During July, in Germany and Switzerland we tested all manufacturing line subsystems at full-speed and we are pleased with the system's performance. We also crossed the threshold of 1,000,000 caps produced to date, which puts us well on our way to launching this highly strategic business. With over $130 million in cash and a path to profitability through near-term businesses led by caps and closures, we are positioned to vigorously grow our business and cultivate our broader technology platform in the quarters and years ahead with a strong IP moat and a highly innovative and creative team."

Riley added: "Highlights from the quarter include announcing a European PET cap mass production partnership with Bachmann Group, a respected Swiss packaging production and logistics company. Bachmann Group will assist in the end-to-end operation and automation of our PET cap mass production lines, helping us produce billions of caps by taking pellet or flake, including recycled material, all the way to finished closures using Origin equipment. We also announced a North American PET cap mass production partnership with Reed City Group, a full-scale injection mold builder, injection molder, hydraulic press maker, and automation solutions company. Regarding our biomass conversion technology, we continue to grow the long-term value of the Origin platform by engaging potential strategic partners around scale-up, delivering product samples, and engaging in market development activities which we expect will generate meaningful results. We couldn't be more excited about where we stand today in our journey to make the world's materials better performing and more sustainable."

Company Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Origin Materials reported quarterly revenue of $7.0 million generated by the Company's supply chain activation program. The Company also made significant progress in commercializing its caps and closures business. Recent progress includes:

Today we are announcing our first signed caps customer memorandum of understanding ("MOU"). We are reaffirming that caps commercial-scale production is on track to begin during the fourth quarter this year, with revenue generation expected to begin ramp-up during the first quarter of 2025. The MOU totals billions of PET caps and is expected to generate over $100 million in revenue during the initial two-year term, with revenue expected to begin in early 2025, ramping significantly in 2026. We expect to build capacity well beyond our initial system purchases, which we previously announced as having expected capacity to generate between $45 million and $65 million in annual revenue. Concurrently, we are negotiating potential licensing agreements. We expect additional customers alongside this initial agreement and we plan to announce them as appropriate, taking into consideration context such as the timing of prospective customer product launches involving our caps and our customers' related marketing activities.

This quarter we achieved multiple manufacturing milestones. We have produced over one million caps to date. For our first commercial manufacturing line, we ran each subsystem at full speed with the system operating as expected including industry standard high-speed camera systems. And we validated QA/QC indicators that operators can use to assess quality, such as stable cap weight and dimensions.

We announced a European PET cap mass production partnership with Bachmann Group, a leading packaging production and logistics company. Bachmann Group, based in Switzerland, is a more than 50-year-old group of companies with deep expertise in packaging production, quality assurance, and logistics, experienced with high-volume, sophisticated products like coffee capsules requiring high-precision manufacturing.

We announced a North American PET cap mass production partnership with Reed City Group, a full-scale injection mold builder, injection molder, hydraulic press maker, and automation solutions company. Origin and Reed City Group will operate commercial production lines in Reed City Group's Michigan facilities.

We unveiled engineering and design innovations in the manufacturing of our tethered PET caps, the world's first tethered caps made with PET. These tethered caps are a breakthrough in circularity, designed to improve cap collection rates for recycling, and offer an excellent user experience while enabling leading brands to respond to the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive. The directive requires that caps remain connected to beverage containers in the EU and went into effect in July 2024.

We continue to perform development work related to our biomass conversion technology. Origin 1, our plant in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, continues to support market development activities. Multiple Origin partners are engaged in development work using our materials including crystallized CMF and carbonized HTC. For Origin 2, we continue to engage customers as part of our asset light strategy for further biomass conversion technology scale up, with timelines and economic forecasts to depend on the partner and deal structure, which can explore a range of scenarios and locations including Geismar, Louisiana and Asia brownfield scenarios. We are exploring a variety of plant designs, evaluating potential sites, and performing joint development work including testing and optimizing various feedstocks to generate data that could influence our scale-up strategy, with updates to be provided as appropriate.

Results for Second Quarter 2024

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $132.1 million as of June 30, 2024.

Revenue for the second quarter was $7.0 million compared to $6.9 million in the prior-year period, driven mostly by our supply chain revenue.

Operating expenses for the second quarter were $18.5 million compared to $14.4 million in the prior-year period, an increase of $4.1 million consisting primarily of $2.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses and $2.5 million increase in depreciation expenses driven by Origin 1 coming online during the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by $1.0 million decrease in research and development expenses. A significant portion of costs incurred during the second quarter of 2023 were capitalized as part of the development of Origin 1 and the costs to operate and maintain the plant are included in general and administrative expenses in 2024.

Net loss was $19.5 million for the second quarter compared to $6.5 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $12.9 million for the second quarter compared to $11.7 million in the prior-year period.

Shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 were 147.2 million including 4.5 million shares that are subject to forfeiture based on share price performance targets previously disclosed in our filings, of which 1.5 million of the 4.5 million shares were forfeited as of June 30, 2024 and will reduce the overall outstanding number of shares by 1.5 million once the shares are returned to the company.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP figures to the applicable GAAP figures, please see the table captioned 'Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results' set forth at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, the Company is maintaining the following guidance for 2024 revenue and net cash burn:

Revenue of $25 million to $35 million.

Net cash burn between $55 million and $65 million.

These expectations do not consider, or give effect to, among other things, unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

About Origin Materials, Inc.

Origin is a leading technology company with a mission to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. Our innovations include PET caps and closures that bring recycling circularity and enhanced performance to a ~$65 billion market, specialty materials, and our patented biomass conversion platform that transforms carbon into sustainable materials for a wide range of end products addressing a ~$1 trillion market. Origin's technology, economics, and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income, (iv) interest expense, (v) change in fair value of derivative, (vi) change in fair value of common stock warrants liability, (vii) change in fair value of earnout liability, (viii) other expenses (income), net and (ix) income tax expenses.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

For more information on Adjusted EBITDA, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking net cash burn information provided in this press release to the increase or decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, the most closely comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, without unreasonable efforts. Net cash burn is defined as the decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash adjusted for purchases, sales and gains or losses on marketable securities. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliations are not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. These include, among other things, gains or losses on marketable securities, which are inherently unpredictable. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin Materials' business strategy, anticipated 2024 revenue generation and cash burn, anticipated customer demand, recycling circularity and performance benefits of the caps and closures, revenue potential, near-term revenue potential of caps and closures, including anticipated caps revenue ramp-up to begin in the first quarter of 2025, pace and anticipated timing of bringing caps and closures manufacturing systems online, anticipated revenue generated from such systems, ability to enter into licensing agreements for the caps and closures technology, when Origin's caps and cap features, including tethers, will be available or will comply with current or future regulatory requirements in the EU and elsewhere, estimated total addressable market, anticipated benefits of and demand for Origin's potential products, continued interest from and engagement with partners with respect to Origin 2 and scale-up of Origin's biomass conversion technology, anticipated performance of biomass conversion technology and platform, ability to convert the MOU into revenue, commercial and operating plans, product development plans and announcements of such plans, and anticipated growth and projected financial information. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Origin Materials and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin Materials. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials' business; the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Origin; disruptions and other impacts to Origin's business as a result of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, the impact of severe weather events, and other global health or economic crises; changes in customer demand; and those factors discussed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 14, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin Materials currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin Materials' expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Origin Materials anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Origin Materials specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Origin Materials' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,684 $ 75,502 Marketable securities 76,461 82,761 Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $730 and $0, respectively 15,460 16,128 Other receivables 4,554 3,449 Inventory 1,057 912 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,172 8,360 Total current assets 161,388 187,112 Property, plant, and equipment, net 233,561 243,118 Operating lease right-of-use asset 4,184 4,468 Intangible assets, net 97 121 Deferred tax assets 1,073 1,261 Other long-term assets 30,679 25,754 Total assets $ 430,982 $ 461,834 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,849 $ 1,858 Accrued expenses 3,349 7,689 Operating lease liabilities, current 305 367 Notes payable, short-term 5,303 1,730 Other liabilities, current 1,085 918 Derivative liability - 300 Total current liabilities 11,891 12,862 Earnout liability 1,243 1,783 Canadian Government Research and Development Program liability 15,133 7,348 Common stock warrants liability 1,969 1,341 Notes payable, long-term 3,459 3,459 Operating lease liabilities 4,043 4,207 Other liabilities, long-term 2,606 8,327 Total liabilities 40,344 39,327 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 147,210,338 and 145,706,531, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (including 4,500,000 Sponsor Vesting Shares) 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 388,412 382,854 Retained earnings 12,158 45,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,947 ) (5,932 ) Total stockholders' equity 390,638 422,507 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 430,982 $ 461,834

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Products $ 7,033 $ 6,892 $ 13,855 $ 7,871 Services - 6 3 731 Total revenues 7,033 6,898 13,858 8,602 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 6,826 6,814 13,513 7,774 Operating expenses Research and development 4,392 5,396 10,211 10,471 General and administrative 11,259 8,619 21,264 16,275 Depreciation and amortization 2,813 347 5,124 635 Total operating expenses 18,464 14,362 36,599 27,381 Loss from operations (18,257 ) (14,278 ) (36,254 ) (26,553 ) Other income (expenses) Interest income 1,838 2,426 3,702 5,440 Interest expense (110 ) (2 ) (227 ) (2 ) (Loss) gain in fair value of derivatives (16 ) (266 ) 280 494 (Loss) gain in fair value of common stock warrants liability (1,277 ) (2,143 ) (628 ) 4,623 (Loss) gain in fair value of earnout liability (978 ) 7,508 540 20,380 Other (expenses) income, net (645 ) 420 (653 ) (948 ) Total other (expenses) income, net (1,188 ) 7,943 3,014 29,987 (Loss) income before income tax expenses (19,445 ) (6,335 ) (33,240 ) 3,434 Income tax expenses (54 ) (129 ) (172 ) (129 ) Net (loss) income $ (19,499 ) $ (6,464 ) $ (33,412 ) $ 3,305 Other comprehensive (loss) income Unrealized gain on marketable securities $ 950 $ 1,504 $ 1,520 $ 2,914 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,691 ) 3,272 (5,535 ) 3,392 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (741 ) 4,776 (4,015 ) 6,306 Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (20,240 ) $ (1,688 ) $ (37,427 ) $ 9,611 Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 0.02 Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 0.02 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 143,004,474 139,265,248 142,398,476 139,154,557 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 143,004,474 139,265,248 142,398,476 143,039,435

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (33,412 ) $ 3,305 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,124 635 Provision for bad debts 730 - Amortization on right-of-use asset 280 301 Stock-based compensation 5,317 4,651 Loss (gain), net on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 24 - Realized (gain) loss on marketable securities (64 ) 706 Amortization of premium and discount of marketable securities, net (24 ) 285 Change in fair value of derivative (280 ) (494 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrants liability 628 (4,623 ) Change in fair value of earnout liability (540 ) (20,380 ) Deferred tax benefits 150 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other receivables (1,168 ) (9,748 ) Inventory (145 ) (346 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 168 72 Other long-term assets (4,925 ) (12,144 ) Accounts payable 418 2,111 Accrued expenses (3,256 ) 49 Operating lease liability (221 ) (354 ) Other liabilities, current (478 ) 347 Other liabilities, long-term (23 ) (7 ) Net cash used in operating activities (31,697 ) (35,634 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (2,575 ) (72,284 ) Purchases of marketable securities (826,682 ) (2,499,506 ) Sales of marketable securities 805,285 2,462,950 Maturities of marketable securities 26,177 101,792 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,205 (7,048 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of notes payable (1,532 ) - Proceeds from Canadian Government Research and Development Program 8,097 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 241 55 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,806 55 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the balance of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash held in foreign currencies 2,868 292 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,818 ) (42,335 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period 75,502 108,348 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period $ 55,684 $ 66,013

Origin Materials, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (19,499 ) $ (6,464 ) $ (33,412 ) $ 3,305 Stock-based compensation 2,536 2,405 5,317 4,651 Depreciation and amortization 2,813 347 5,124 635 Interest income (1,838 ) (2,426 ) (3,702 ) (5,440 ) Interest expense 110 2 227 2 Loss (gain) in fair value of derivatives 16 266 (280 ) (494 ) Loss (gain) in fair value of common stock warrants liability 1,277 2,143 628 (4,623 ) Loss (gain) in fair value of earnout liability 978 (7,508 ) (540 ) (20,380 ) Other expenses (income), net 645 (420 ) 653 948 Income tax expenses 54 - 172 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,908 ) $ (11,655 ) $ (25,813 ) $ (21,396 )

