WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESS Tech, Inc. ("ESS," "ESS, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"ESS made significant headway in the business in the second quarter and we continue to be encouraged by the growing imperative for Long Duration Energy Storage to be coupled to renewables. Importantly, outside funding is expected to play an important role for not only our operational expansion, but also our partnership with Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD. First, we are close to finalizing an agreement for up to $50 million in funding from the Export-Import Bank of the United States to expand our manufacturing capacity and expect to add about $10 million to our balance sheet in the second half alone for previously installed capacity. Additionally, our long duration storage project with SMUD has been granted $10 million by the California Energy Commission to further our collaboration. Our progress with our projects across numerous customers in the second quarter also reflects the continued importance of our relationships. In Q2, our Energy Warehouses started charging ground power units at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, were integrated into Burbank Water and Power's EcoCampus and connected to a 265 kW solar array, and was selected by Indian Energy, the California Energy Commission and the Department of Defense for testing to deliver energy security to remote communities like tribal nations and military bases," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. "Although revenue in the second quarter was lower than expected due to the timing of EW shipments due to delays at a key partner, we expect this to resolve itself in the coming weeks, allowing us to ship our products and recover revenue in the third quarter."

"On the Energy Center front, we remain on schedule with Portland General Electric and continue to expect to ramp EC shipments in the back half of the year. With the first EC currently cycling, we began production of our second unit in July and expect these to be connected to the grid by late 2024. In parallel, we have positioned our operations to begin building the first ECs for commercial deliveries to Tampa Electric and SMUD later this month. Our plan to transition to volume manufacturing and shipments remains solidly on track and we continue to expect to achieve our goal of growing our revenue by three to four times in 2024."

Recent Business Highlights

An Energy Warehouse (EW) system at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the second largest airport in mainland Europe, became the first iron flow battery to be operational at an airport. This EW will be used to help advance Schiphol Airport's sustainability strategy and has now been tested on Schiphol's AB platform. The EW system has begun to be used to recharge Electric Ground Power Units (E-GPU), which are intended to replace the diesel ground power units currently used to supply electrical power to aircraft when parked at airport gates.

The California Energy Commission, or CEC, awarded a $10 million grant to a long-duration battery storage project in partnership with ESS and Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD. The CEC funding will be used to demonstrate a 3.6 MW, 8-hour iron flow battery project, with SMUD committing an additional $19.5 million to cover additional other costs for the LDES project.

We are finalizing the details to close agreement with the Export-Import Bank of the United States, or EXIM, for up to $50 million in funding provided by the Make More in America Initiative. This funding is long-term, low interest, and non-dilutive capital to finance expanding manufacturing capacity, enabling ESS to immediately add to our cash position, borrowing about $10 million on a lookback basis for previously installed capacity. Later this year, the funding is planned to be used for the addition of our second manufacturing line, which is expected to triple our production capacity.

Indian Energy, a Native American-owned microgrid developer and integrator, the CEC, and the Department of Defense together selected ESS' iron flow batteries to demonstrate the diverse capabilities of LDES technologies for utility-scale, resilient microgrids and their ability to deliver energy security to remote communities like tribal nations and military bases. Over the coming months, our project partners are expecting to demonstrate optimal use cases in the California energy market, including solar peak shifting and grid ancillary services, after which we expect our EW to be placed into commercial operation.

We began building our second EC in July, which we plan to deploy beside the first EC, both for Portland General Electric. We expect to start building and shipping our first commercial ECs in the second half of 2024 for delivery to Tampa Electric and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD.

We filed our definitive proxy statement with the SEC on August 8, 2024 to execute a reverse split, following a listing notice from the NYSE received in March. We will hold our special shareholders meetings on August 23rd and, once having effected the split in late August, we expect to be in compliance with the listing requirements and will continue our operations as a publicly-listed company.

About ESS, Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it's needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS, Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information visit www.essinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release and the accompanying earnings call, the Company includes Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures that the Company uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Company has provided herein a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release and the accompanying earnings call to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP. The Company's management believes Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance and are similar measures reported by publicly-listed U.S. companies, and regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. By providing these non-GAAP measures, the Company's management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's profitability for the periods presented. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for net income/loss or any U.S. GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. Further, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP Operating Expenses or any U.S. GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

The Company defines and calculates Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as GAAP Operating Expenses adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management as they are not indicative of business operations. The Company defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest, other non-operating expense or income, (benefit) provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to, fair value adjustments for certain financial liabilities associated with debt and equity transactions as they are not indicative of business operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ESS and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will" and "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's manufacturing plans, the Company's order and sales pipeline, the Company's ability to execute on orders, the Company's ability to effectively manage costs, the Company's partnerships with third parties such as Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Burbank Water and Power, and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and the finalization of the EXIM loan. These forward-looking statements are based on ESS' current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on ESS. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. There can be no assurance that the future developments affecting ESS will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond ESS control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, continuing supply chain issues; delays, disruptions, or quality control problems in the Company's manufacturing operations; the Company's ability to hire, train and retain an adequate number of manufacturing employees; issues related to the shipment and installation of the Company's products; issues related to customer acceptance of the Company's products; issues related to the Company's partnerships with third parties; inflationary pressures; risk of loss of government funding for customer projects; and the Company's need to achieve significant business growth to achieve sustained, long-term profitability. Except as required by law, ESS is not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ESS Tech, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Revenue $ 342 $ 2,826 $ 2,556 $ 3,197 Revenue - related parties 6 1 530 $ 2 Total revenue 348 2,827 3,086 $ 3,199 Cost of revenue 11,748 - 22,874 - Gross profit (loss) (11,400 ) 2,827 (19,788 ) 3,199 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,836 19,450 6,382 37,181 Sales and marketing 2,711 1,739 4,745 3,592 General and administrative 6,178 5,845 11,704 11,132 Total operating expenses 11,725 27,034 22,831 51,905 Loss from operations (23,125 ) (24,207 ) (42,619 ) (48,706 ) Other income (expenses), net: Interest income, net 1,052 1,330 2,291 2,582 Gain (loss) on revaluation of common stock warrant liabilities 115 (115 ) 115 573 Other income (expense), net 18 63 (37 ) 721 Total other income, net 1,185 1,278 2,369 3,876 Net loss and comprehensive loss to common stockholders $ (21,940 ) $ (22,929 ) $ (40,250 ) $ (44,830 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - basic and diluted 175,758,584 154,900,330 175,136,561 154,514,265

ESS Tech, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,744 $ 20,165 Restricted cash, current 906 1,373 Accounts receivable, net 981 1,990 Short-term investments 37,695 87,899 Inventory 4,425 3,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,908 3,305 Total current assets 84,659 118,098 Property and equipment, net 17,758 16,266 Intangible assets, net 4,790 4,923 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,195 2,167 Restricted cash, non-current 946 945 Other non-current assets 785 833 Total assets $ 111,133 $ 143,232 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,833 $ 2,755 Accrued and other current liabilities 9,669 10,755 Accrued product warranties 3,240 2,129 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,572 1,581 Deferred revenue, current 5,689 2,546 Total current liabilities 26,003 19,766 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 884 957 Deferred revenue, non-current - 3,835 Deferred revenue, non-current - related parties 14,400 14,400 Common stock warrant liabilities 802 917 Other non-current liabilities - - Total liabilities 42,089 39,875 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) - - Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 176,822,039 and 174,211,911 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 805,433 799,496 Accumulated deficit (736,407 ) (696,157 ) Total stockholders' equity 69,044 103,357 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 111,133 $ 143,232

ESS Tech, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (40,250) $ (44,830) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,521 2,105 Non-cash interest income (1,573) (1,487) Non-cash lease expense 658 604 Stock-based compensation expense 5,880 4,784 Inventory write-down and losses on noncancellable purchase commitments 1,530 - Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities (115) (573) Other non-cash (income) expenses, net 25 (33) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,526 4,653 Inventory (2,875) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (555) 2,561 Accounts payable 1,925 (664) Accrued and other current liabilities (1,962) (4,234) Accrued product warranties 1,111 3,460 Deferred revenue (1,209) (3,189) Operating lease liabilities (768) (689) Net cash used in operating activities (34,131) (37,532) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,565) (3,440) Maturities and purchases of short-term investments, net 51,752 37,363 Net cash provided by investing activities 50,187 33,923 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on notes payable - (800) Proceeds from stock options exercised 21 122 Repurchase of shares from employees for income tax withholding purposes (178) (82) Proceeds from contributions to Employee Stock Purchase Plan 214 332 Other, net - (14) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 57 (442) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,113 (4,051) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 22,483 36,655 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 38,596 $ 32,604

ESS Tech, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for operating leases included in cash used in operating activities $ 874 $ 827 Non-cash investing and financing transactions: Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other current liabilities 1,970 931 Transfers between inventory and property and equipment, net 1,051 - Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,744 $ 30,287 Restricted cash, current 906 1,373 Restricted cash, non-current 946 944 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed statements of cash flows $ 38,596 $ 32,604

ESS Tech, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Research and development $ 2,836 $ 19,450 $ 6,382 $ 37,181 Less: stock-based compensation (908 ) (1,130 ) (1,309 ) (2,123 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 1,928 $ 18,320 $ 5,073 $ 35,058 Sales and marketing $ 2,711 1,739 $ 4,745 $ 3,592 Less: stock-based compensation (163 ) (165 ) (258 ) (315 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,548 $ 1,574 $ 4,487 $ 3,277 General and administrative $ 6,178 $ 5,845 $ 11,704 $ 11,132 Less: stock-based compensation (1,540 ) (1,430 ) (2,974 ) (2,346 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,638 $ 4,415 $ 8,730 $ 8,786 Total operating expenses $ 11,725 $ 27,034 $ 22,831 $ 51,905 Less: stock-based compensation (2,611 ) (2,725 ) (4,541 ) (4,784 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 9,114 $ 24,309 $ 18,290 $ 47,121

ESS Tech, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (21,940 ) $ (22,929 ) $ (40,250 ) $ (44,830 ) Interest income, net (1,052 ) (1,330 ) (2,291 ) (2,582 ) Stock-based compensation 3,026 2,725 5,880 4,784 Depreciation and amortization 1,302 1,028 2,521 2,105 Gain (loss) on revaluation of common stock warrant liabilities (115 ) 115 (115 ) (573 ) Other income (expense), net (18 ) (63 ) 37 (721 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,797 ) $ (20,454 ) $ (34,218 ) $ (41,817 )

