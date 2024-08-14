SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW), a leading developer of non-invasive medical diagnostic technology, today reported financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.
Financial Highlights:
- In Q3 FY 2024, Know Labs reported a net loss of $4.10 million dollars, compared to a net loss of $3.60 million dollars in Q3 FY 2023, an increase in net loss of 13.9%. This translates to earnings per share of a loss of $0.05, better than the prior year earnings per share loss of $0.07, before preferred stock dividends.
- Recorded a non-cash charge to earnings of $1.58 million dollars principally related to stock-based compensation of $1.0 million dollars, ??amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset of $276,000, and interest expense for the extension of notes and warrants of $240,000.
- Research and development expense for Q3 FY 2024 was $1.35 million dollars as compared to $1.88 million dollars in Q3 FY 2023, a decrease of 28.2% year over year. The decrease was due primarily to the completion of hardware and software product development milestones and continued use of consultants to reduce the cost of product development.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses for Q3 FY 2024 was $2.49 million dollars, which was higher by $1.13 million dollars than the $1.36 million dollars in the year ago period. The increase was due primarily to salary expenses for several key hires, legal expenses related to financing activities and intellectual property assets, and an increase in stock-based compensation.
- As of June 30, 2024, Know Labs had cash and cash equivalents of $2.13 million dollars, as compared to $8.02 million dollars at the end of September 30, 2023. Net cash used in operations for the first nine months of FY 2024 was $9.57 million dollars compared with $8.98 million dollars in the same nine-month period of FY 2023.
- The Company is undertaking initiatives to significantly reduce fixed expenses and monthly burn rate. Subsequent to the end of Q3 FY 2024, on August 9, 2024, Know Labs closed a firm commitment underwritten public offering of $3.45 million dollars; which with the cash on hand, the Company believes that it has enough available cash and flexibility with its operating expenses to operate until at least December 31, 2024.
- As noted in the Q3 FY 2024 10-Q, the Company plans to seek additional funding under the effective S-3 shelf registration statement to ensure operations well into 2025.
- Shareholder equity for Q3 FY 2024 was a negative $4.60 million dollars versus $3.74 million dollars in FY 2023, ending September 30, 2023. The Company is actively taking steps to address its negative shareholder equity through the conversion of convertible debt to equity.
As previously disclosed in its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2023, the audit opinion contained a going concern qualification from the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. This announcement is being made solely to comply with the New York Stock Exchange's Company Guide Sections 401(h) and 610(b), which require separate disclosure of receipt of an audit opinion that contains a going concern qualification. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's 2023 audited financial statements or to its 2023 annual report on Form 10-K.
Conference Call:
Know Labs will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update today, August 14, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT). The live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, https://ir.knowlabs.co/, and a replay will be available for six months.
Participant Dial-In: 877-514-3621 / +1 215-268-9856
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bN3zHkNr
A copy of the form 10-Q filed with the SEC can also be downloaded from the Company's website.
Income Statement:
|Three Months Ended,
|Nine Months Ended,
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|OPERATING EXPENSES-
|RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
$
1,348,985
$
1,879,519
$
5,010,618
$
6,186,039
|SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
2,486,846
1,359,782
7,025,503
5,507,511
|Total operating expenses
3,835,831
3,239,301
12,036,121
11,693,550
|OPERATING LOSS
(3,835,831)
(3,239,301)
(12,036,121)
(11,693,550)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|Interest income
30,619
23,511
126,872
114,325
|Interest expense
(298,248)
-
(1,038,499)
(389,626)
|Other (expense)
-
(384,137)
-
(384,137)
|Total other expense, net
(267,629)
(360,626)
(911,627)
(659,438)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(4,103,460)
(3,599,927)
(12,947,748)
(12,352,988)
|Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
|NET LOSS
(4,103,460)
(3,599,927)
(12,947,748)
(12,352,988)
|Deemed dividends on Series C and D Preferred Stock
(100,045)
(3,337,494)
(262,283)
(3,337,494)
|Common stock dividends on Series D Preferred Stock
-
(1,627,230)
-
(1,627,230)
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
(4,203,505)
$
(8,564,651)
$
(13,210,031)
$
(17,317,712)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.05)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.36)
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding- basic and diluted
83,038,866
48,928,911
82,314,925
48,604,274
Balance Sheet:
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023 (1)
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,129,954
$
8,023,716
|Total current assets
2,129,954
8,023,716
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
88,668
81,325
|OTHER ASSETS
|Other assets
159,244
15,766
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
364,342
145,090
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,742,208
$
8,265,897
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable - trade
$
1,255,888
$
1,292,861
|Accrued expenses
116,666
94,062
|Accrued expenses - related parties
99,692
218,334
|Current portion of convertible notes payable, net
4,539,818
2,761,931
|Current portion of operating lease right-of-use liability
105,653
154,797
|Total current liabilities
6,117,717
4,521,985
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
280,714
-
|Non-current portion of convertible notes payable, net
945,258
-
|Total liabilities
7,343,689
4,521,985
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 11)
|STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, Series C and D shares issued and outstanding as follows:
|Series C Convertible Preferred stock $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized, 17,858 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2024 and 9/30/2023, respectively
1,790
1,790
|Series D Convertible Preferred stock $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 10,161 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2024 and 9/30/2023, respectively
1,015
1,015
|Common stock - $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 86,368,897 and 80,358,463 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2024 and 9/30/2023, respectively
86,369
80,358
|Additional paid in capital
130,360,164
125,501,537
|Accumulated deficit
(135,050,819)
(121,840,788)
|Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
(4,601,481)
3,743,912
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
$
2,742,208
$
8,265,897
Cash Flow:
|Nine Months Ended,
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
$
(12,947,748)
$
(12,352,988)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
59,009
259,541
|Stock based compensation - stock option grants
2,331,516
2,464,045
|Issuance of common stock for services
277,010
-
|Loss on disposal of assets
-
384,137
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset
162,647
96,161
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
375,859
-
|Interest expense for extension of notes and warrants
594,761
349,721
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Other long-term assets
(143,478)
(1,999)
|Operating lease right-of-use liability
(150,329)
(99,803)
|Accounts payable - trade and accrued expenses
(133,011)
(74,866)
|NET CASH (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(9,573,764)
(8,976,051)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of research and development equipment
(66,352)
(80,798)
|NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
(66,352)
(80,798)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from debt offering
3,805,699
-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock offering, net
203,105
-
|Payments for debt offering
(262,450)
-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock for stock options exercise
-
4,687
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock for warrant exercise
-
387,335
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
3,746,354
392,022
|NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(5,893,762)
(8,664,827)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period
8,023,716
12,593,692
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period
$
2,129,954
$
3,928,865
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity:
|Deemed dividends on Series C and D Preferred Stock
$
262,283
$
3,337,494
|Common stock dividends on Series D Preferred Stock
$
-
$
1,627,230
|Warrants issued for debt offering
$
1,536,743
$
-
|Common stock issued for debt payment
$
240,000
$
-
About Know Labs, Inc.
