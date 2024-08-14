SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW), a leading developer of non-invasive medical diagnostic technology, today reported financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

In Q3 FY 2024, Know Labs reported a net loss of $4.10 million dollars, compared to a net loss of $3.60 million dollars in Q3 FY 2023, an increase in net loss of 13.9%. This translates to earnings per share of a loss of $0.05, better than the prior year earnings per share loss of $0.07, before preferred stock dividends.

Recorded a non-cash charge to earnings of $1.58 million dollars principally related to stock-based compensation of $1.0 million dollars, ??amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset of $276,000, and interest expense for the extension of notes and warrants of $240,000.

Research and development expense for Q3 FY 2024 was $1.35 million dollars as compared to $1.88 million dollars in Q3 FY 2023, a decrease of 28.2% year over year. The decrease was due primarily to the completion of hardware and software product development milestones and continued use of consultants to reduce the cost of product development.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for Q3 FY 2024 was $2.49 million dollars, which was higher by $1.13 million dollars than the $1.36 million dollars in the year ago period. The increase was due primarily to salary expenses for several key hires, legal expenses related to financing activities and intellectual property assets, and an increase in stock-based compensation.

As of June 30, 2024, Know Labs had cash and cash equivalents of $2.13 million dollars, as compared to $8.02 million dollars at the end of September 30, 2023. Net cash used in operations for the first nine months of FY 2024 was $9.57 million dollars compared with $8.98 million dollars in the same nine-month period of FY 2023.

The Company is undertaking initiatives to significantly reduce fixed expenses and monthly burn rate. Subsequent to the end of Q3 FY 2024, on August 9, 2024, Know Labs closed a firm commitment underwritten public offering of $3.45 million dollars; which with the cash on hand, the Company believes that it has enough available cash and flexibility with its operating expenses to operate until at least December 31, 2024.

As noted in the Q3 FY 2024 10-Q, the Company plans to seek additional funding under the effective S-3 shelf registration statement to ensure operations well into 2025.

Shareholder equity for Q3 FY 2024 was a negative $4.60 million dollars versus $3.74 million dollars in FY 2023, ending September 30, 2023. The Company is actively taking steps to address its negative shareholder equity through the conversion of convertible debt to equity.

As previously disclosed in its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2023, the audit opinion contained a going concern qualification from the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. This announcement is being made solely to comply with the New York Stock Exchange's Company Guide Sections 401(h) and 610(b), which require separate disclosure of receipt of an audit opinion that contains a going concern qualification. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's 2023 audited financial statements or to its 2023 annual report on Form 10-K.

Conference Call:

Know Labs will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update today, August 14, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT). The live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, https://ir.knowlabs.co/, and a replay will be available for six months.

Participant Dial-In: 877-514-3621 / +1 215-268-9856

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bN3zHkNr

A copy of the form 10-Q filed with the SEC can also be downloaded from the Company's website.

Income Statement:

Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 OPERATING EXPENSES- RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES $ 1,348,985 $ 1,879,519 $ 5,010,618 $ 6,186,039 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 2,486,846 1,359,782 7,025,503 5,507,511 Total operating expenses 3,835,831 3,239,301 12,036,121 11,693,550 OPERATING LOSS (3,835,831) (3,239,301) (12,036,121) (11,693,550) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Interest income 30,619 23,511 126,872 114,325 Interest expense (298,248) - (1,038,499) (389,626) Other (expense) - (384,137) - (384,137) Total other expense, net (267,629) (360,626) (911,627) (659,438) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (4,103,460) (3,599,927) (12,947,748) (12,352,988) Income tax expense - - - - NET LOSS (4,103,460) (3,599,927) (12,947,748) (12,352,988) Deemed dividends on Series C and D Preferred Stock (100,045) (3,337,494) (262,283) (3,337,494) Common stock dividends on Series D Preferred Stock - (1,627,230) - (1,627,230) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (4,203,505) $ (8,564,651) $ (13,210,031) $ (17,317,712) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.05) $ (0.18) $ (0.16) $ (0.36) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding- basic and diluted 83,038,866 48,928,911 82,314,925 48,604,274

Balance Sheet:

June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (1) ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,129,954 $ 8,023,716 Total current assets 2,129,954 8,023,716 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 88,668 81,325 OTHER ASSETS Other assets 159,244 15,766 Operating lease right-of-use asset 364,342 145,090 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,742,208 $ 8,265,897 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 1,255,888 $ 1,292,861 Accrued expenses 116,666 94,062 Accrued expenses - related parties 99,692 218,334 Current portion of convertible notes payable, net 4,539,818 2,761,931 Current portion of operating lease right-of-use liability 105,653 154,797 Total current liabilities 6,117,717 4,521,985 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Operating lease liability, net of current portion 280,714 - Non-current portion of convertible notes payable, net 945,258 - Total liabilities 7,343,689 4,521,985 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 11) STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, Series C and D shares issued and outstanding as follows: Series C Convertible Preferred stock $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized, 17,858 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2024 and 9/30/2023, respectively 1,790 1,790 Series D Convertible Preferred stock $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 10,161 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2024 and 9/30/2023, respectively 1,015 1,015 Common stock - $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 86,368,897 and 80,358,463 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2024 and 9/30/2023, respectively 86,369 80,358 Additional paid in capital 130,360,164 125,501,537 Accumulated deficit (135,050,819) (121,840,788) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (4,601,481) 3,743,912 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY $ 2,742,208 $ 8,265,897

Cash Flow:

Nine Months Ended, June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (12,947,748) $ (12,352,988) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 59,009 259,541 Stock based compensation - stock option grants 2,331,516 2,464,045 Issuance of common stock for services 277,010 - Loss on disposal of assets - 384,137 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 162,647 96,161 Amortization of debt issuance costs 375,859 - Interest expense for extension of notes and warrants 594,761 349,721 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other long-term assets (143,478) (1,999) Operating lease right-of-use liability (150,329) (99,803) Accounts payable - trade and accrued expenses (133,011) (74,866) NET CASH (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (9,573,764) (8,976,051) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of research and development equipment (66,352) (80,798) NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: (66,352) (80,798) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from debt offering 3,805,699 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock offering, net 203,105 - Payments for debt offering (262,450) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock for stock options exercise - 4,687 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for warrant exercise - 387,335 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 3,746,354 392,022 NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (5,893,762) (8,664,827) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 8,023,716 12,593,692 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 2,129,954 $ 3,928,865 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity: Deemed dividends on Series C and D Preferred Stock $ 262,283 $ 3,337,494 Common stock dividends on Series D Preferred Stock $ - $ 1,627,230 Warrants issued for debt offering $ 1,536,743 $ - Common stock issued for debt payment $ 240,000 $ -

