Dan Burrows, Group Chief Executive Officer of Fidelis Insurance Group, commented "As we mark our first anniversary as a public company, we are proud to have built a strong team, who are focused on realizing the value of our business. Our position as a market leader focused on short-tail specialty lines is enabling us to deliver attractive growth and create value for our shareholders.

We are well positioned to quickly respond to market conditions and continue to leverage our lead positioning to capitalize on attractive rates, terms and conditions. In tandem with underwriting, active capital management remains a cornerstone of our strategy and to that end, we are pleased to announce our Board has approved a new share repurchase program of $200 million.

In what remains one of the best markets we have seen in recent history, I am excited for the opportunities we see ahead."

Second Quarter Consolidated Results

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $53.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share. Operating net income was $63.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share.

Underwriting income for the second quarter of 2024 was $36.7 million and the combined ratio was 92.7%, compared to underwriting income of $77.5 million and a combined ratio of 82.0% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net favorable prior year loss reserve development for the second quarter of 2024 was $68.6 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period.

Catastrophe and large losses for the second quarter of 2024 were $181.2 million compared to $85.2 million in the prior year period.

Net investment income for the second quarter of 2024 was $46.0 million compared to $27.3 million in the prior year period. Purchased $677.7 million of fixed income securities at an average yield of 5.2% and had sales of $220.4 million at an average yield of 1.6%.

Operating ROE of 2.5%, or 10.0% annualized, in the quarter compared to 4.5%, or 18.0% annualized in the prior year period.

Operating ROAE of 2.5%, or 10.0% annualized, in the quarter compared to 4.4%, or 17.6% annualized in the prior year period.

Book value per diluted common share was $21.71 at June 30, 2024 (dilutive shares at June 30, 2024 of 540,256).

Half Year 2024 Consolidated Results

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $134.9 million, or $1.14 per diluted common share. Operating net income was $150.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted common share.

Underwriting income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $105.9 million and the combined ratio was 89.3%, compared to underwriting income of $158.1 million and a combined ratio of 80.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net favorable prior year loss reserve development of $135.6 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period.

Catastrophe and large losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $284.2 million compared to $107.4 million in the prior year period.

Net investment income of $87.0 million compared to $47.7 million in the prior year period. Purchased $1.1 billion of fixed income securities at an average yield of 5.1% and had sales of $429.0 million at an average yield of 1.2%.

Operating ROE of 6.1%, or 12.2% annualized, in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 9.6%, or 19.2% annualized in the prior year period.

Operating ROAE of 6.0%, or 12.0% annualized, in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 9.1%, or 18.2% annualized in the prior year period.

The following table details key financial indicators in evaluating our performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions, except for per share data) Net income $ 53.7 $ 83.9 (36 )% $ 134.9 $ 1,816.5 (93 )% Operating net income(1) 63.0 85.3 (26 )% 150.2 172.8 (13 )% Gross premiums written 1,193.2 957.2 25 % 2,707.5 2,202.5 23 % Net premiums earned 501.1 429.1 17 % 989.1 815.1 21 % Catastrophe and large losses 181.2 85.2 113 % 284.2 107.4 165 % Net favorable prior-year reserve development 68.6 2.4 2,758 % 135.6 4.5 2,913 % Net investment income $ 46.0 $ 27.3 68 % $ 87.0 $ 47.7 82 % Combined ratio 92.7 % 82.0 % 10.7 pts 89.3 % 80.6 % 8.7 pts Operating ROE(1) 2.5 % 4.5 % (2.0) pts 6.1 % 9.6 % (3.5) pts Operating ROAE(1) 2.5 % 4.4 % (1.9) pts 6.0 % 9.1 % (3.1) pts Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.46 $ 0.76 (39 )% $ 1.14 $ 16.39 (93 )% Operating EPS(1) $ 0.54 $ 0.77 (30 )% $ 1.27 $ 1.56 (19 )% (1) Operating net income, Operating ROE, Operating ROAE and Operating EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See definition and reconciliation in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Segment Results

Specialty Segment

The following table is a summary of our Specialty segment's underwriting results:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Gross premiums written $ 756.5 $ 657.3 $ 99.2 $ 1,790.5 $ 1,491.4 $ 299.1 Reinsurance premium ceded (331.9 ) (195.5 ) (136.4 ) (738.2 ) (536.6 ) (201.6 ) Net premiums written 424.6 461.8 (37.2 ) 1,052.3 954.8 97.5 Net premiums earned 349.2 307.2 42.0 701.4 573.4 128.0 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (189.1 ) (137.4 ) (51.7 ) (363.6 ) (278.1 ) (85.5 ) Policy acquisition expenses (91.2 ) (77.5 ) (13.7 ) (191.0 ) (143.8 ) (47.2 ) Underwriting income $ 68.9 $ 92.3 $ (23.4 ) $ 146.8 $ 151.5 $ (4.7 ) Loss ratio 54.2 % 44.7 % 9.5 pts 51.8 % 48.5 % 3.3 pts Policy acquisition expense ratio 26.1 % 25.2 % 0.9 pts 27.2 % 25.1 % 2.1 pts Underwriting ratio 80.3 % 69.9 % 10.4 pts 79.0 % 73.6 % 5.4 pts

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, our GPW increased primarily driven by growth from new business and increased rates in our Property and Property D&F lines of business partially offset by a decrease in our Aviation and Aerospace line of business.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, our GPW increased primarily driven by growth from new business and improved rates in our Property, Property D&F and Marine lines of business, partially offset by a decrease in our Aviation and Aerospace line of business.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, our NPE increased due to earnings from higher net premiums written in the current and prior year periods.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, our policy acquisition expense ratio increased due to changes in the mix of business written and ceded, and commissions earned from reinsurance partners.

Our underwriting ratio in the Specialty segment increased by 10.4 points and 5.4 points compared to the three and six month prior year periods, respectively, driven primarily by an increase in the loss ratio.

The following table is a summary of our Specialty segment's losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Attritional losses $ 83.7 $ 60.4 $ 23.3 $ 194.7 $ 152.2 $ 42.5 Catastrophe and large losses 119.5 72.1 47.4 217.4 90.5 126.9 (Favorable)/adverse prior year development (14.1 ) 4.9 (19.0 ) (48.5 ) 35.4 (83.9 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 189.1 $ 137.4 $ 51.7 $ 363.6 $ 278.1 $ 85.5 Loss ratio - attritional losses 24.0 % 19.7 % 4.3 pts 27.8 % 26.5 % 1.3 pts Loss ratio - catastrophe and large losses 34.2 % 23.4 % 10.8 pts 30.9 % 15.8 % 15.1 pts Loss ratio - prior accident years (4.0 )% 1.6 % (5.6) pts (6.9 )% 6.2 % (13.1) pts Loss ratio 54.2 % 44.7 % 9.5 pts 51.8 % 48.5 % 3.3 pts

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, our loss ratio in the Specialty segment increased by 9.5 points. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, our loss ratio in the Specialty segment increased by 3.3 points.

The attritional loss ratio in the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024, increased by 4.3 points and 1.3 points, respectively, compared to the prior year periods due to a higher level of small losses in the current year period.

The catastrophe and large losses in the three months ended June 30, 2024 were driven by events in our Property D&F line of business, the largest of which was the catastrophic tornados in Oklahoma and surrounding States together with other smaller losses.

The catastrophe and large losses in the six months ended June 30, 2024 related to losses from the Baltimore Bridge collapse in our Marine line of business, severe convective storms in the Property D&F line of business, together with other smaller losses in various lines of business. This compared to prior year period catastrophe and large losses related to our Aviation and Aerospace line of business which included losses related to the Sudan conflict, and our Property D&F line of business where we experienced losses from severe convective storms in the U.S.

The favorable prior year development for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was driven primarily by better than expected loss emergence in the Marine and Property D&F lines of business.

Bespoke Segment

The following table is a summary of our Bespoke segment's underwriting results:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Gross premiums written $ 90.6 $ 54.7 $ 35.9 $ 244.1 $ 205.5 $ 38.6 Reinsurance premium ceded (62.7 ) (24.6 ) (38.1 ) (163.4 ) (93.7 ) (69.7 ) Net premiums written 27.9 30.1 (2.2 ) 80.7 111.8 (31.1 ) Net premiums earned 93.0 90.4 2.6 182.9 181.6 1.3 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (32.9 ) (16.2 ) (16.7 ) (56.3 ) (29.3 ) (27.0 ) Policy acquisition expenses (33.4 ) (36.9 ) 3.5 (63.7 ) (70.2 ) 6.5 Underwriting income $ 26.7 $ 37.3 $ (10.6 ) $ 62.9 $ 82.1 $ (19.2 ) Loss ratio 35.4 % 17.9 % 17.5 pts 30.8 % 16.1 % 14.7 pts Policy acquisition expense ratio 35.9 % 40.8 % (4.9) pts 34.8 % 38.7 % (3.9) pts Underwriting ratio 71.3 % 58.7 % 12.6 pts 65.6 % 54.8 % 10.8 pts

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, our GPW increased primarily driven by new business in our Credit and Political Risk line of business.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, our NPE remained consistent compared to the prior year periods.

Our policy acquisition expense ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased due to changes in the mix of business written and ceded, and commissions earned from reinsurance partners.

Our underwriting ratio in the Bespoke segment increased by 12.6 points and 10.8 points for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, from the prior year periods, driven by an increase in our loss ratio.

The following table is a summary of our Bespoke segment's losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Attritional losses $ 16.1 $ 19.9 $ (3.8 ) $ 43.6 $ 38.8 $ 4.8 Large losses 59.6 3.8 55.8 63.8 6.8 57.0 Favorable prior year development (42.8 ) (7.5 ) (35.3 ) (51.1 ) (16.3 ) (34.8 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 32.9 $ 16.2 $ 16.7 $ 56.3 $ 29.3 $ 27.0 Loss ratio - attritional losses 17.3 % 22.0 % (4.7) pts 23.8 % 21.4 % 2.4 pts Loss ratio - large losses 64.1 % 4.2 % 59.9 pts 34.9 % 3.7 % 31.2 pts Loss ratio - prior accident years (46.0 )% (8.3 )% (37.7) pts (27.9 )% (9.0 )% (18.9) pts Loss ratio 35.4 % 17.9 % 17.5 pts 30.8 % 16.1 % 14.7 pts

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, our loss ratio in the Bespoke segment increased by 17.5 points and 14.7 points, respectively, compared to the prior year periods, driven by an increase in our large loss ratio.

The attritional loss ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2024 improved by 4.7 points compared to the prior year period due to a lower level of small losses in the current year period.

The attritional loss ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by 2.4 points compared to the prior year period due to a higher level of small losses in the current year period.

The large losses in the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024 related to intellectual property losses in our Credit & Political Risk line of business compared to minimal large losses in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The favorable prior year development for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was driven by benign attritional experience and favorable claims settlements.

Reinsurance Segment

The following table is a summary of our Reinsurance segment's underwriting results:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Gross premiums written $ 346.1 $ 245.2 $ 100.9 $ 672.9 $ 505.6 $ 167.3 Reinsurance premium ceded (128.7 ) (122.0 ) (6.7 ) (357.9 ) (297.4 ) (60.5 ) Net premiums written 217.4 123.2 94.2 315.0 208.2 106.8 Net premiums earned 58.9 31.5 27.4 104.8 60.1 44.7 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (0.7 ) (4.7 ) 4.0 14.9 (10.5 ) 25.4 Policy acquisition expenses (17.7 ) (7.7 ) (10.0 ) (23.8 ) (13.1 ) (10.7 ) Underwriting income $ 40.5 $ 19.1 $ 21.4 $ 95.9 $ 36.5 $ 59.4 Loss ratio 1.2 % 14.9 % (13.7) pts (14.2 )% 17.5 % (31.7) pts Policy acquisition expense ratio 30.1 % 24.4 % 5.7 pts 22.7 % 21.8 % 0.9 pts Underwriting ratio 31.3 % 39.3 % (8.0) pts 8.5 % 39.3 % (30.8) pts

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, GPW increased driven by rate increases as well as new business, while NPE increased driven by earnings from higher net premiums written in the current year periods.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, our policy acquisition expense ratio increased due to lower commissions earned from ceded reinsurance partners.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, our underwriting ratio in the Reinsurance segment improved by 8.0 points and 30.8 points, respectively, from the prior year periods, driven by an improvement in our loss ratio.

The following table is a summary of our Reinsurance segment's losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Attritional losses $ 10.3 $ (4.8 ) $ 15.1 $ 18.1 $ 24.0 $ (5.9 ) Catastrophe and large losses 2.1 9.3 (7.2 ) 3.0 10.1 (7.1 ) (Favorable)/adverse prior year development (11.7 ) 0.2 (11.9 ) (36.0 ) (23.6 ) (12.4 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 0.7 $ 4.7 $ (4.0 ) $ (14.9 ) $ 10.5 $ (25.4 ) Loss ratio - attritional losses 17.5 % (15.2 )% 32.7 pts 17.3 % 40.0 % (22.7) pts Loss ratio - catastrophe and large losses 3.6 % 29.5 % (25.9) pts 2.9 % 16.8 % (13.9) pts Loss ratio - prior accident years (19.9 )% 0.6 % (20.5) pts (34.4 )% (39.3 )% 4.9 pts Loss ratio 1.2 % 14.9 % (13.7) pts (14.2 )% 17.5 % (31.7) pts

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, our loss ratio in the Reinsurance segment improved by 13.7 points compared to the prior year period, driven by favorable prior year development and an improvement in the catastrophe and large loss ratio, partially offset by an increase in the attritional loss ratio.

The loss ratio improved by 31.7 points for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This was due to improvements in our attritional and catastrophe and large loss ratios.

The attritional loss ratio in the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased by 32.7 points compared to the prior year period, which was particularly benign in terms of attritional losses.

The attritional loss ratio in the six months ended June 30, 2024 improved by 22.7 points due to favorable experience compared to the prior year period which included storm losses in our Property Reinsurance line of business.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, favorable prior year development was driven by positive development on catastrophe losses and benign prior year attritional experience.

Other Underwriting Expenses

We do not allocate The Fidelis Partnership commissions or general and administrative expenses by segment.

The Fidelis Partnership Commissions

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, The Fidelis Partnership commissions were $75.0 million and $151.7 million, respectively, or 15.0% and 15.3% of the combined ratio, respectively, (2023: $52.6 million and $76.8 million or 12.3% and 9.4% of the combined ratio) and comprise ceding and profit commissions as part of the Framework Agreement effective from January 1, 2023. The increase was due to the full impact of earning such commissions since January 1, 2023 together with the increase in net premiums earned. The Fidelis Partnership manages origination, underwriting, underwriting administration, outwards reinsurance and claims handling under delegated authority agreements with the Group.

The following table summarizes The Fidelis Partnership commissions earned:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in millions) Ceding commission expense $ 73.4 $ 39.0 $ 141.1 $ 51.1 Profit commission expense 1.6 13.6 10.6 25.7 Total commissions $ 75.0 $ 52.6 $ 151.7 $ 76.8

General and Administrative Expenses

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, general and administrative expenses were $24.4 million and $48.0 million, respectively, or 4.9% and 4.9% of the combined ratio, respectively (2023: $18.6 million and $35.2 million or 4.3% and 4.3% of the combined ratio). The increase was driven primarily by employment costs relating to increased head count to support the growth of the business.

Investments

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in millions) Net realized and unrealized investment gains/(losses) $ (7.0 ) $ 0.1 $ (16.0 ) $ 2.9 Net investment income 46.0 27.3 87.0 47.7 Net investment return $ 39.0 $ 27.4 $ 71.0 $ 50.6

Net Realized and Unrealized Investment Gains/(Losses)

The net realized and unrealized investment losses in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 resulted primarily from realized losses on the sale of $220.4 million and $429.0 million, respectively, of fixed maturity securities with an average yield of 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively, the proceeds of which were reinvested at higher yields.

Net Investment Income

The increase in our net investment income in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was due to the increase in investible assets and a higher yield achieved on the fixed income portfolio and cash balances. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, we purchased $677.7 million and $1.1 billion, respectively, of fixed maturity securities at an average yield of 5.2% and 5.1%, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This Press Release includes, and the related conference call will include, certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP") including Operating net income, Operating EPS, Operating ROE and Operating ROAE, attritional loss ratio and catastrophe and large loss ratio, and therefore are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

RPI Measure

Renewal price index ("RPI") is a measure that Fidelis has used to assess an approximate index of rate increases on a particular set of contracts, using the base of 100% for the rates for the relevant prior year. Although management considers RPI to be an appropriate statistical measure, it is not a financial measure that directly relates to the Fidelis consolidated financial results. Management's calculation of RPI involves a degree of judgment in relation to comparability of contracts and the relative impacts of changes in price, exposure, retention levels, as well as any other changing terms and conditions on the RPI calculation. Consideration is given to potential renewals of a comparable nature so it does not reflect every contract in Fidelis' portfolio. The future profitability and performance of a portfolio of contracts expressed within the RPI is dependent upon many factors besides the trends in premium rates, including policy terms, conditions and wording.

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Balance Sheets At June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2023 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $3,431.8, 2023: $3,271.4 (net of allowances for credit losses of $3.2, 2023: $1.3)) $ 3,410.2 $ 3,244.9 Short-term investments, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $86.9, 2023: $49.0 (net of allowances for credit losses of $nil, 2023: $nil)) 86.9 49.0 Other investments, at fair value (amortized cost: $50.7, 2023: $50.8) 46.8 47.5 Total investments 3,543.9 3,341.4 Cash and cash equivalents 628.6 712.4 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 230.5 251.7 Accrued investment income 33.6 27.2 Premiums and other receivables (net of allowances for credit losses of $18.4, 2023: $17.3) 3,039.5 2,209.3 Amounts due from The Fidelis Partnership (net of allowances for credit losses of $nil, 2023: $nil) 251.6 173.3 Deferred reinsurance premiums 1,648.1 1,061.4 Reinsurance balances recoverable on paid losses (net of allowances for credit losses of $nil, 2023: $nil) 149.7 182.7 Reinsurance balances recoverable on reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses (net of allowances for credit losses of $1.3, 2023: $1.3) 1,154.8 1,108.6 Deferred policy acquisition costs (includes Fidelis Partnership deferred commissions $240.2, 2023: $164.1) 1,029.5 786.6 Other assets 219.1 173.5 Total assets $ 11,928.9 $ 10,028.1 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Liabilities Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,702.7 $ 2,448.9 Unearned premiums 4,193.4 3,149.5 Reinsurance balances payable 1,536.5 1,071.5 Amounts due to The Fidelis Partnership 362.3 334.5 Long term debt 448.6 448.2 Preference securities ($0.01 par, redemption price and liquidation preference $10,000) 58.4 58.4 Other liabilities 97.1 67.3 Total liabilities 9,399.0 7,578.3 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common shares ($0.01 par, issued and outstanding: 116,006,345, 2023: 117,914,754) 1.2 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 2,041.7 2,039.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22.3 ) (27.0 ) Retained earnings 548.0 436.6 Common shares held in treasury, at cost (shares held: 2,290,020, 2023: nil) (38.7 ) - Total shareholders' equity 2,529.9 2,449.8 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,928.9 $ 10,028.1

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues Gross premiums written $ 1,193.2 $ 957.2 $ 2,707.5 $ 2,202.5 Reinsurance premiums ceded (523.3 ) (342.1 ) (1,259.5 ) (927.7 ) Net premiums written 669.9 615.1 1,448.0 1,274.8 Change in net unearned premiums (168.8 ) (186.0 ) (458.9 ) (459.7 ) Net premiums earned 501.1 429.1 989.1 815.1 Net realized and unrealized investment gains/(losses) (7.0 ) 0.1 (16.0 ) 2.9 Net investment income 46.0 27.3 87.0 47.7 Other income/(loss) - (3.3 ) - 0.2 Total revenues before net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership 540.1 453.2 1,060.1 865.9 Net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership - - - 1,639.1 Total revenues 540.1 453.2 1,060.1 2,505.0 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 222.7 158.3 405.0 317.9 Policy acquisition expenses (includes The Fidelis Partnership commissions of $75.0 and $151.7 (2023: $52.6 and $76.8)) 217.3 174.7 430.2 303.9 General and administrative expenses 24.4 18.6 48.0 35.2 Corporate and other expenses 1.6 1.5 1.6 3.0 Net foreign exchange losses 2.6 0.1 0.1 1.6 Financing costs 8.6 9.0 17.2 17.6 Total expenses 477.2 362.2 902.1 679.2 Income before income taxes 62.9 91.0 158.0 1,825.8 Income tax expense (9.2 ) (7.1 ) (23.1 ) (9.3 ) Net income 53.7 83.9 134.9 1,816.5 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale investments $ (0.4 ) $ (9.9 ) $ (8.6 ) $ 15.0 Reclassification of net realized losses recognized in net income 6.1 0.4 13.5 0.4 Income tax (expense)/benefit, all of which relates to unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale investments (0.8 ) 0.4 (0.2 ) (1.6 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 4.9 (9.1 ) 4.7 13.8 Comprehensive income $ 58.6 $ 74.8 $ 139.6 $ 1,830.3 Per share data Earnings per common share Earnings per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.76 $ 1.15 $ 16.40 Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.46 $ 0.76 $ 1.14 $ 16.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding 117,089,293 110,771,897 117,373,655 110,771,897 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 117,625,022 110,825,698 117,860,982 110,807,764

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Segment Data (Unaudited) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 756.5 $ 90.6 $ 346.1 $ - $ 1,193.2 Net premiums written 424.6 27.9 217.4 - 669.9 Net premiums earned 349.2 93.0 58.9 - 501.1 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (189.1 ) (32.9 ) (0.7 ) - (222.7 ) Policy acquisition expenses (91.2 ) (33.4 ) (17.7 ) (75.0 ) (217.3 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (24.4 ) (24.4 ) Underwriting income 68.9 26.7 40.5 (99.4 ) 36.7 Net realized and unrealized investment losses (7.0 ) Net investment income 46.0 Corporate and other expenses (1.6 ) Net foreign exchange losses (2.6 ) Financing costs (8.6 ) Income before income taxes 62.9 Income tax expense (9.2 ) Net income $ 53.7 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (203.2 ) (75.7 ) (12.4 ) $ (291.3 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years 14.1 42.8 11.7 68.6 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (189.1 ) $ (32.9 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (222.7 ) Underwriting Ratios(1) Loss ratio - current year 58.2 % 81.4 % 21.1 % 58.1 % Loss ratio - prior accident years (4.0 %) (46.0 %) (19.9 %) (13.7 %) Loss ratio - total 54.2 % 35.4 % 1.2 % 44.4 % Policy acquisition expense ratio 26.1 % 35.9 % 30.1 % 28.4 % Underwriting ratio 80.3 % 71.3 % 31.3 % 72.8 % The Fidelis Partnership commissions ratio 15.0 % General and administrative expense ratio 4.9 % Combined ratio 92.7 % ________________ (1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 657.3 $ 54.7 $ 245.2 $ - $ 957.2 Net premiums written 461.8 30.1 123.2 - 615.1 Net premiums earned 307.2 90.4 31.5 - 429.1 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (137.4 ) (16.2 ) (4.7 ) - (158.3 ) Policy acquisition expenses (77.5 ) (36.9 ) (7.7 ) (52.6 ) (174.7 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (18.6 ) (18.6 ) Underwriting income 92.3 37.3 19.1 (71.2 ) 77.5 Net realized and unrealized investment gains 0.1 Net investment income 27.3 Other loss (3.3 ) Corporate and other expenses (1.5 ) Net foreign exchange losses (0.1 ) Financing costs (9.0 ) Income before income taxes 91.0 Income tax expense (7.1 ) Net income $ 83.9 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (132.5 ) (23.7 ) (4.5 ) $ (160.7 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years (4.9 ) 7.5 (0.2 ) 2.4 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (137.4 ) $ (16.2 ) $ (4.7 ) $ (158.3 ) Underwriting Ratios(1) Loss ratio - current year 43.1 % 26.2 % 14.3 % 37.5 % Loss ratio - prior accident years 1.6 % (8.3 %) 0.6 % (0.6 %) Loss ratio - total 44.7 % 17.9 % 14.9 % 36.9 % Policy acquisition expense ratio 25.2 % 40.8 % 24.4 % 28.5 % Underwriting ratio 69.9 % 58.7 % 39.3 % 65.4 % The Fidelis Partnership commissions ratio 12.3 % General and administrative expense ratio 4.3 % Combined ratio 82.0 % ________________ (1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 1,790.5 $ 244.1 $ 672.9 $ - $ 2,707.5 Net premiums written 1,052.3 80.7 315.0 - 1,448.0 Net premiums earned 701.4 182.9 104.8 - 989.1 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (363.6 ) (56.3 ) 14.9 - (405.0 ) Policy acquisition expenses (191.0 ) (63.7 ) (23.8 ) (151.7 ) (430.2 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (48.0 ) (48.0 ) Underwriting income 146.8 62.9 95.9 (199.7 ) 105.9 Net realized and unrealized investment losses (16.0 ) Net investment income 87.0 Corporate and other expenses (1.6 ) Net foreign exchange losses (0.1 ) Financing costs (17.2 ) Income before income taxes 158.0 Income tax expense (23.1 ) Net income $ 134.9 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (412.1 ) (107.4 ) (21.1 ) $ (540.6 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years 48.5 51.1 36.0 135.6 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (363.6 ) $ (56.3 ) $ 14.9 $ (405.0 ) Underwriting Ratios(1) Loss ratio - current year 58.7 % 58.7 % 20.2 % 54.6 % Loss ratio - prior accident years (6.9 %) (27.9 %) (34.4 %) (13.7 %) Loss ratio - total 51.8 % 30.8 % (14.2 %) 40.9 % Policy acquisition expenses ratio 27.2 % 34.8 % 22.7 % 28.2 % Underwriting ratio 79.0 % 65.6 % 8.5 % 69.1 % The Fidelis Partnership commissions ratio 15.3 % General and administrative expenses ratio 4.9 % Combined ratio 89.3 % ________________ (1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 1,491.4 $ 205.5 $ 505.6 $ - $ 2,202.5 Net premiums written 954.8 111.8 208.2 - 1,274.8 Net premiums earned 573.4 181.6 60.1 - 815.1 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (278.1 ) (29.3 ) (10.5 ) - (317.9 ) Policy acquisition expenses (143.8 ) (70.2 ) (13.1 ) (76.8 ) (303.9 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (35.2 ) (35.2 ) Underwriting income 151.5 82.1 36.5 (112.0 ) 158.1 Net realized and unrealized investment gains 2.9 Net investment income 47.7 Other income 0.2 Net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership 1,639.1 Corporate and other expenses (3.0 ) Net foreign exchange losses (1.6 ) Financing costs (17.6 ) Income before income taxes 1,825.8 Income tax expense (9.3 ) Net income $ 1,816.5 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (242.7 ) (45.6 ) (34.1 ) $ (322.4 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years (35.4 ) 16.3 23.6 4.5 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (278.1 ) $ (29.3 ) $ (10.5 ) $ (317.9 ) Underwriting Ratios(1) Loss ratio - current year 42.3 % 25.1 % 56.8 % 39.6 % Loss ratio - prior accident years 6.2 % (9.0 %) (39.3 %) (0.6 %) Loss ratio - total 48.5 % 16.1 % 17.5 % 39.0 % Policy acquisition expenses ratio 25.1 % 38.7 % 21.8 % 27.9 % Underwriting ratio 73.6 % 54.8 % 39.3 % 66.9 % The Fidelis Partnership commissions ratio 9.4 % General and administrative expenses ratio 4.3 % Combined ratio 80.6 % ________________ (1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Operating net income: is a non-GAAP financial measure of our performance which does not consider the impact of certain non-recurring and other items that may not properly reflect the ordinary activities of our business, its performance or its future outlook. This measure is calculated as net income excluding net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership, net realized and unrealized investment gains/(losses), net foreign exchange gains/(losses), and corporate and other expenses which include warrant costs, reorganization expenses, any non-recurring income and expenses, and the income tax effect on these items.

Return on average common equity ("ROAE"): represents net income divided by average common shareholders' equity.

Operating return on opening common equity ("Operating ROE"): is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that represents a meaningful comparison between periods of our financial performance expressed as a percentage and is calculated as operating net income divided by adjusted opening common shareholders' equity.

Operating return on average common equity ("Operating ROAE"): is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents a meaningful comparison between periods of our financial performance expressed as a percentage and is calculated as operating net income divided by adjusted average common shareholders' equity.

Operating net income per diluted share ("Operating EPS"): is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents a valuable measure of profitability and enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of Fidelis Insurance Group's financial information to more easily analyze Fidelis Insurance Group's results in a manner similar to how management analyzes Fidelis Insurance Group's underlying business performance. It is calculated by dividing operating net income by the weighted average diluted Common Shares outstanding.

The table below sets out the calculation of the adjusted common shareholders' equity, operating net income, ROAE, Operating ROE, Operating ROAE and Operating EPS, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in millions) Net income $ 53.7 $ 83.9 $ 134.9 $ 1,816.5 Adjustment for net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership - - - (1,639.1 ) Adjustment for net realized and unrealized investment (gains)/losses 7.0 (0.1 ) 16.0 (2.9 ) Adjustment for net foreign exchange losses 2.6 0.1 0.1 1.6 Adjustment for corporate and other expenses 1.6 1.5 1.6 3.0 Income tax effect of the above items (1.9 ) (0.1 ) (2.4 ) (6.3 ) Operating net income $ 63.0 $ 85.3 $ 150.2 $ 172.8 Average common shareholders' equity $ 2,523.5 $ 1,942.6 $ 2,489.9 $ 1,978.7 Opening common shareholders' equity 2,517.1 1,904.5 2,449.8 1,976.8 Adjustments related to the Separation Transactions - - - (178.4 ) Adjusted opening common shareholders' equity 2,517.1 1,904.5 2,449.8 1,798.4 Closing common shareholders' equity 2,529.9 1,980.6 2,529.9 1,980.6 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity $ 2,523.5 $ 1,942.6 $ 2,489.9 $ 1,889.5 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 117,089,293 110,771,897 117,373,655 110,771,897 Share-based compensation plans 535,729 53,801 487,327 35,867 Weighted average diluted Common Shares outstanding 117,625,022 110,825,698 117,860,982 110,807,764 ROAE 2.1 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 91.8 % Operating ROE 2.5 % 4.5 % 6.1 % 9.6 % Operating ROAE 2.5 % 4.4 % 6.0 % 9.1 % Earnings per diluted Common Share $ 0.46 $ 0.76 $ 1.14 $ 16.39 Operating EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.77 $ 1.27 $ 1.56

