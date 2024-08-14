DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a net income of $3,000 compared to a net loss of $6,000 for the similar period in 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 the Company had revenue of $37,000 including $25,000 for rental income and $12,000 in management fees. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 the Company had revenue of $35,00 including $26,000 for rental income and $9,000 in management fees.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, corporate general & administrative expenses were $78,000 as compared to $81,000 for the comparable period in 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, interest income was $56,000 as compared to $54,000 for the comparable period in 2023.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 416 $ 447 Other current assets 40 12 Total current assets $ 456 $ 459 Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment 622 629 Note receivable - related party 3,542 3,542 Total assets $ 4,620 $ 4,630

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (dollars in thousands, except par value amount) June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 21 $ 36 Accrued expenses 39 39 Total current liabilities 60 75 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, Series B, $10 par value; authorized 100,000 shares, 1 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1 1 Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579 Accumulated deficit (59,071 ) (59,076 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,560 4,555 Total liabilities & equity $ 4,620 $ 4,630

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

ended June 30, For the Six Months

ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Rent $ 25 $ 26 $ 50 $ 51 Management Fee 12 9 23 29 Total Revenues 37 35 73 80 Operating Expenses Operating Expenses 12 14 25 26 Corporate general and administrative 78 81 156 149 Total Operating Expenses 90 95 181 175 Operating loss (53 ) (60 ) (108 ) (95 ) Other Income Interest income from related parties 56 54 113 106 Total Other Income 56 54 113 106 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 3 $ (6 ) $ 5 $ 11 Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic and diluted 5,132 5,132 5,132 5,132

