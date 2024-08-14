DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a net income of $3,000 compared to a net loss of $6,000 for the similar period in 2023.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 the Company had revenue of $37,000 including $25,000 for rental income and $12,000 in management fees. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 the Company had revenue of $35,00 including $26,000 for rental income and $9,000 in management fees.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, corporate general & administrative expenses were $78,000 as compared to $81,000 for the comparable period in 2023.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, interest income was $56,000 as compared to $54,000 for the comparable period in 2023.
New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia and provides management services for a third party oil and gas company. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
416
$
447
|Other current assets
40
12
|Total current assets
$
456
$
459
|Property and equipment, net of depreciation
|Land, buildings and equipment
622
629
|Note receivable - related party
3,542
3,542
|Total assets
$
4,620
$
4,630
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
|(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
|June 30,
2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
$
21
$
36
|Accrued expenses
39
39
|Total current liabilities
60
75
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, Series B, $10 par value; authorized 100,000 shares, 1 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
1
1
|Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
51
51
|Additional paid-in capital
63,579
63,579
|Accumulated deficit
(59,071
)
(59,076
)
|Total shareholders' equity
4,560
4,555
|Total liabilities & equity
$
4,620
$
4,630
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months
ended June 30,
|For the Six Months
ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenue
|Rent
$
25
$
26
$
50
$
51
|Management Fee
12
9
23
29
|Total Revenues
37
35
73
80
|Operating Expenses
|Operating Expenses
12
14
25
26
|Corporate general and administrative
78
81
156
149
|Total Operating Expenses
90
95
181
175
|Operating loss
(53
)
(60
)
(108
)
(95
)
|Other Income
|Interest income from related parties
56
54
113
106
|Total Other Income
56
54
113
106
|Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
3
$
(6
)
$
5
$
11
|Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted
$
0.01
$
(0.01
)
$
0.01
$
0.01
|Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic and diluted
5,132
5,132
5,132
5,132
