HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen") today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Mark Cloutier, Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Aspen continues on its path of delivering consistently strong performance. For the six months ended June 30, we reported top line growth, and a healthy annualized operating return on average equity and combined ratio. The results for both the second quarter and first six months demonstrate the robustness of our platform, and are in line with our expectations, given the major industry wide loss events in the period.

"In the first half of the year, we continued to match interesting business opportunities with our disciplined underwriting approach, which resulted in a 17% growth in our gross written premium to $2.5 billion (HY 2023: $2.1 billion). In addition to our underwriting performance, Aspen Capital Markets generated fee income of $68 million*, representing a 13% growth, and we reported net investment income of $159 million, an increase of 23% from prior year. This resulted in operating income of $201 million** up by 5%.

Our adjusted combined operating ratio of 86.5% ** (HY 2023: 84.8%) reflects the impact of industry event major loss activity year over year, principally in the first quarter of the year compared to the prior year period.

Our view on trading conditions remains generally optimistic, and we believe there is ample opportunity for continued profitable growth within the construct of our current portfolio and appetite."

* Reflected in our underwriting result as a reduction to acquisition costs. ** Non-GAAP financial measures are used throughout this release, such as operating income, operating return on average equity, adjusted underwriting income and adjusted combined ratio. These are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. For additional information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the end of this press release. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this press release.

Full Earnings materials

The full earnings press release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 will be published on Aspen's website at www.aspen.co.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen" or the "Company")

Aspen provides insurance and reinsurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as its branch operations in Canada, Singapore and Switzerland. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Aspen reported $15.2 billion in total assets, $7.8 billion in gross loss reserves, $2.9 billion in total shareholders' equity and $4.0 billion in gross written premiums. Aspen's operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A-" by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and an "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best Company Inc. For more information about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.

Please refer to the "Financials - Annual Reports" section of Aspen's investor website for a copy of our Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company may contain written "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. In particular, statements using the words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "aim," "project," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "may," "continue," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "predict," "potential," "on track" or their negatives or variations and similar terminology and words of similar import generally involve forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, estimates and data concerning future results and events and that are subject to a number of uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside Aspen's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our exposure to weather-related natural disasters and other catastrophes, the direct and indirect impact of global climate change, our relationship with, and reliance upon, a limited number of brokers for both our insurance and reinsurance business, the impact of inflation, our exposure to credit, currency, interest and others risks within our investment portfolio, the cyclical nature of the insurance and reinsurance industry, the occurrence, timing and results of, and market reaction to, our proposed initial public offering and proposed listing of our ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange and many other factors. For a detailed description of these uncertainties and other factors that could impact the forward-looking statements in this press release and other communications issued by or on behalf of Aspen, please see the "Risk Factors" section in Aspen's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC, which should be deemed incorporated herein.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Aspen that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Aspen undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

For further information please contact

Mark Pickering, Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Mark.Pickering@Aspen.co

+1 441 297 9235

Marc MacGillivray, Chief Accounting Officer

Marc.MacGillivray@Aspen.co

+44 20 7184 8455