CVS Health Names Heidi Capozzi Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Heidi Capozzi will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, effective September 9. She will lead the human resources, labor relations, compensation and benefits, and corporate social responsibility teams who support CVS Health's strategy to build a world of health around every consumer.

"Heidi brings a depth of experience and a breadth of industry insights to CVS Health, in particular a proven track record of hiring, building, and growing strong teams and advancing a winning culture," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "From nimble startups to established brands, Heidi has consistently applied her expertise to championing talent and we look forward to her being a part of our leadership team."

Capozzi will be a member of the company's executive leadership team and report to Lynch. Prior to joining CVS Health, she was at McDonald's, serving as Executive Vice President and Global Chief People Officer with responsibility for the company's global human resources operations and leading talent management, learning and development, total rewards, and corporate employee relations. Prior to McDonald's, Capozzi held senior roles in human resources at Boeing, including as Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Her early career included roles across the Human Resources function in large and small enterprises in the defense and automotive industries.

"I am excited to join CVS Health and be part of a team whose strategy is bold and necessary: redefining how health care is delivered in this country," Capozzi said. "I admire CVS Health for its leadership in imagining and delivering a personalized health care experience, and I am proud to join a company that is truly colleague and customer focused with a mission dedicated to improving health for everyone."

Capozzi succeeds Laurie Havanec, who is leaving the company. Havanec played an important leadership role in helping CVS Health successfully navigate many significant moments over the past several years.

