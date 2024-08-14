Stryve Foods, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Lowest Adj. EBITDA Loss1 in Company History with 34.8% Year-over-Year Improvement

Gross Margin of 27.4% Shows Expansion of ~10pts versus Prior Year

FY'24 Net Sales Guidance Range Implies YOY Growth of 30.0% to 46.9%

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. ("Stryve" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snacking platform and leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported strong sequential revenue growth, improved gross margins, and a continued reduction in net loss, reflecting the ongoing success of its business transformation initiatives.

Key highlights include net sales of $6.2 million representing sequential growth from the first quarter of 34.4% and 3.0% year-over-year growth as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Company improved its gross margin substantially to 27.4% in the second quarter, up from 17.5% in the prior year period, underscoring the Company's focus on driving profitable volumes, operational efficiency, and cost management.

Q2 2024 - Another Record-Breaking Quarter

The Company's strategic transformation continued in the second quarter of 2024 showing year-over-year improvements in gross margin, lower operating expenses, and significantly narrowed losses resulting in the Company's lowest loss quarter ever in terms of Adjusted EBITDA. Management's strategy has been to transform the business to put it in a position to benefit from growth and operating leverage. The Company's rationalization and productivity efforts are proving out as expected, delivering improved gross margins despite experiencing higher commodity costs versus the prior year. Additionally, the simplified portfolio has enabled management to further streamline operations and reduce costs. The second quarter of 2024 marks the beginning of the third phase of Stryve's overall transformation. Significant progress has been made on operational improvements across the enterprise, and management plans to continue driving accelerated growth in a quality manner to capitalize on the redesigned business's potential for operating leverage as it scales.

Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The second quarter of 2024 was another significant improvement for Stryve Foods, as we continued to execute our transformation plan with discipline and focus. Our success in expanding distribution and improving gross margins underscores the strength of our strategy and the dedication of our team. We are excited about the momentum we are building as we further establish Stryve as a leader in the healthy protein snacking category. Our ongoing innovation efforts and operational improvements have set the stage for sustainable growth and profitability in the quarters to come."

Fiscal Year 2024 Revised Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, Stryve Foods updates its net sales guidance to the range of $23 million to $26 million representing 30.0% to 46.9% growth year over year, with expectations for the increased volumes in the back half contributing to considerable year-over-year gross margin improvement as more volume comes online.

Alex Hawkins, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are pleased with the financial progress we made in the second quarter, highlighted by our enhanced gross margins and reduced operating expenses. Our disciplined approach to cost management and strategic investments in high-potential areas have positioned us well for future growth. As we move forward, we remain committed to optimizing our operations, managing our capital efficiently, and delivering value to our shareholders."

Convertible Promissory Notes

During the second quarter, the Company closed approximately $3.0 million in convertible promissory notes with approximately $1.7 million of that coming from insider and related party participants. These convertible promissory notes have helped to fund the ramp in working capital required by the new distribution secured by the Company.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $6.2 million, up 3.0% as compared to the second quarter a year ago. The mix of net sales improved year over year in part due to the Company's discontinuation of certain retail programs, rationalization of low-quality revenue, which included the discontinuation of slow-moving and margin losing items some of which was still present in the prior year period while improved sell-through and growth in quality core accounts more than offset the rationalized revenues in the second quarter.

Gross profit of $1.7 million compared to gross profit of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The improved performance is primarily attributable to enhanced sales-mix and better utilization of the facilities partially offset by higher commodity costs than in the prior year period.

Operating loss of ($2.2) million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to operating loss of ($3.4) million in the 2023 second quarter.

Other Expense of $0.7 million for the 2024 second quarter is primarily attributable to interest expense and is down from $0.9 million in the prior year period. The prior year period is burdened by approximately $0.4 million in interest expense related to the accounting treatment of the warrants issued in connection with the certain bridge notes issued in April 2023.

Net loss of ($3.0) million, or ($0.91) per share for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to a net loss of ($4.3) million, or ($2.05) per share, in the 2023 second quarter.

Adjusted loss per share 1 of ($0.83) for the second quarter of 2024, which compares favorably to adjusted loss per share of ($1.84) for the year-ago period.

of ($0.83) for the second quarter of 2024, which compares favorably to adjusted loss per share of ($1.84) for the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA loss3 of ($1.5) million for the 2024 second quarter which represents a 34.8% improvement compared to ($2.4) million in the prior year quarter.



Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $10.8 million for the six months ended June 30 th , 2024, up 1.2% as compared to the comparable period a year ago. The mix of net sales improved year over year in part due to the Company's discontinuation of certain retail programs, rationalization of low-quality revenue, which included the discontinuation of slow-moving and margin losing items some of which was still present in the prior year period while improved sell-through and growth in quality core accounts more than offset the rationalized revenues so far this year.

, 2024, up 1.2% as compared to the comparable period a year ago. The mix of net sales improved year over year in part due to the Company's discontinuation of certain retail programs, rationalization of low-quality revenue, which included the discontinuation of slow-moving and margin losing items some of which was still present in the prior year period while improved sell-through and growth in quality core accounts more than offset the rationalized revenues so far this year. Gross profit of $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30 th , 2024, compared to gross profit of $2.0 million in prior year period. The current year period's improved performance is primarily attributable to enhanced sales-mix and better utilization of the facilities partially offset by higher commodity costs than in the prior year period.

, 2024, compared to gross profit of $2.0 million in prior year period. The current year period's improved performance is primarily attributable to enhanced sales-mix and better utilization of the facilities partially offset by higher commodity costs than in the prior year period. Operating loss of ($5.2) million for the six months ended June 30 th , 2024, as compared to operating loss of ($7.6) million in the prior year period.

, 2024, as compared to operating loss of ($7.6) million in the prior year period. Other Expense of $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30 th , 2024, is up $0.3 million as compared to $1.4 million in the comparable period a year ago. This increase is in part attributable to approximately $0.3 million of a non-cash loss on the extinguishment of debt related to the accounting treatment of the repricing of the warrants connected to the extension of the promissory notes issued on April 19, 2023. The prior year period was burdened by approximately $0.4 million in interest expense related to the accounting treatment of the warrants issued in connection with those same bridge notes issued in April 2023. The remaining difference is primarily attributable to interest expense on new convertible bridge notes put in place during the current year period.

, 2024, is up $0.3 million as compared to $1.4 million in the comparable period a year ago. This increase is in part attributable to approximately $0.3 million of a non-cash loss on the extinguishment of debt related to the accounting treatment of the repricing of the warrants connected to the extension of the promissory notes issued on April 19, 2023. The prior year period was burdened by approximately $0.4 million in interest expense related to the accounting treatment of the warrants issued in connection with those same bridge notes issued in April 2023. The remaining difference is primarily attributable to interest expense on new convertible bridge notes put in place during the current year period. Net loss of ($6.9) million, or ($2.29) per share for the six months ended June 30 th , 2024, as compared to a net loss of ($9.0) million, or ($4.27) per share, in the prior year period.

, 2024, as compared to a net loss of ($9.0) million, or ($4.27) per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted loss per share 1 of ($2.00) for the six months ended June 30 th , 2024, which compares favorably to adjusted loss per share of ($3.98) for the year-ago period.

of ($2.00) for the six months ended June 30 , 2024, which compares favorably to adjusted loss per share of ($3.98) for the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA loss3 of ($3.8) million for the six months ended June 30th, 2024, which represents a 35.0% improvement compared to ($5.9) million in the prior year period.



1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled to GAAP below.

Conference Call

Stryve Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) SALES, net $ 6,178 $ 5,997 $ 10,776 $ 10,643 COST OF GOODS SOLD (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) 4,484 4,946 8,066 8,629 GROSS PROFIT 1,694 1,051 2,710 2,014 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 1,577 1,779 3,174 3,747 Operations expense 412 625 764 1,139 Salaries and wages 1,530 1,470 3,137 3,633 Depreciation and amortization expense 408 552 870 1,104 Gain on disposal of fixed assets - 1 - 1 Total operating expenses 3,927 4,427 7,945 9,624 OPERATING LOSS (2,233 ) (3,376 ) (5,235 ) (7,610 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest expense (728 ) (963 ) (1,310 ) (1,363 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (335 ) - Change in fair value of Private Warrants - 10 - 19 Other expense - 7 - (7 ) Total other (expense) income (728 ) (946 ) (1,645 ) (1,351 ) NET LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,961 ) (4,322 ) (6,880 ) (8,961 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1 (13 ) 10 (10 ) NET LOSS $ (2,962 ) $ (4,309 ) $ (6,890 ) $ (8,951 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (2.05 ) $ (2.29 ) $ (4.27 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 3,254,028 2,105,620 3,014,671 2,095,621

Stryve Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalent $ 447 $ 369 Accounts receivable, net 2,953 2,092 Inventory, net 4,801 5,200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 396 720 Total current assets 8,597 8,381 Property and equipment, net 6,448 7,151 Right of use assets, net 4,401 4,610 Goodwill 8,450 8,450 Intangible assets, net 3,999 4,120 TOTAL ASSETS $ 31,895 $ 32,712 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 5,670 $ 4,460 Accrued expenses 2,683 2,688 Current portion of lease liability 326 362 Line of credit, net of debt issuance costs 4,169 3,568 Promissory notes payable, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs 4,157 2,914 Promissory notes payable due to related parties, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,864 1,175 Current portion of long-term debt and other short-term borrowings 423 606 Total current liabilities 20,292 15,773 Long-term debt, net of current portion, net of debt issuance costs 3,331 3,475 Lease liability, net of current portion 4,232 4,372 Financing obligation - related party operating lease 7,500 7,500 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,355 31,120 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 12) STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock - $0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 2,964,653 and 2,249,189 shares issued and outstanding (net of 53,333 and 53,333 treasury shares), respectively - - Class V common stock - $0.0001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 380,260 and 382,892 shares issued and outstanding - - Additional paid-in-capital 139,723 137,885 Accumulated deficit (143,183 ) (136,293 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY (3,460 ) 1,592 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY $ 31,895 $ 32,712

Stryve Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6,890 ) $ (8,951 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 749 983 Amortization of intangible assets 121 121 Amortization of debt issuance costs 110 125 Amortization of debt discount - 387 Amortization of debt premium 7 - Amortization of right-of-use asset 208 197 Loss on extinguishment of debt 335 - Gain on disposal of fixed assets - 1 Reserve for credit losses 222 80 Stock based compensation expense 547 618 Change in fair value of Private Warrants - (19 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,084 ) (565 ) Inventory 399 (93 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 325 479 Accounts payable 1,178 1,502 Accrued liabilities 243 88 Operating lease obligations (177 ) (166 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (3,707 ) $ (5,213 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for purchase of equipment (14 ) (64 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (14 ) $ (64 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net 711 - Repayments on long-term debt (68 ) (76 ) Borrowings on related party debt 1,685 1,175 Borrowings on short-term debt 10,164 12,967 Repayments on short-term debt (8,693 ) (8,877 ) Debt issuance costs - (176 ) Deferred offering costs - (39 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 3,799 $ 4,974 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 78 (303 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 369 623 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 447 $ 320 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 879 $ 755 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITY: Non-cash commercial premium finance borrowing $ - $ 291 Common stock issued for accrued expenses $ 147 $ - Common stock issued for accrued expenses - related party $ 100 $ - Accrued fixed assets $ 32 $ -

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

Stryve uses non-GAAP financial information and believes it is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in operating results, and provide additional insight on how the management team evaluates the business. Stryve's management team uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share to make operating and strategic decisions, evaluate performance and comply with indebtedness related reporting requirements. Below are details on this non-GAAP measure and the non-GAAP adjustments that the management team makes in the definition of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share. Stryve believes this non-GAAP measure should be considered along with Net Loss Before Income Taxes, and Net Loss, the most closely related GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Net Loss Before Income Taxes, and Net Loss are below: