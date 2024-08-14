CEA Industries Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Louisville, Colorado, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) ("CEA Industries" or the "Company"), is reporting results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

Q2 2024

(unaudited) Q1 2024

(unaudited) Q2 2023

(unaudited) Revenue $ 1,761 $ 235 $ 1,064 Gross Profit $ 180 $ (154 ) $ 79 Operating Expenses $ 657 $ 769 $ 783 Net Income/(Loss) $ (470 ) $ (917 ) $ (694 )



"We continue to operate under the lean cost structure we implemented last year, with a focus on expense reduction and capital preservation as we work through our remaining backlog of projects," said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. "During the quarter, we booked and fulfilled a $1.2 million contract, which reduced our net loss for the second quarter. To help preserve our balance sheet and minimize cash burn, we further reduced headcount, eliminated product development costs, and cut down business development expenses in support of our ongoing strategic review process."

Mr. McDonald continued: "As previously announced, the Board of Directors continues their examination of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, special dividend, or other potential strategic or financial transaction, including a dissolution of the company whereby cash on the balance sheet would be returned to shareholders after adequate provision for outstanding corporate obligations. We will provide updates on material developments that result from this process."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased 66% to $1.8 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to a $1.2 million contract that was booked and fulfilled in the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, the Company continued to satisfy its performance obligations on the prior backlog.

Net bookings in the second quarter of 2024 increased approximately 7x to $1.4 million compared to $0.2 million in the year-ago period. The Company's quarter-end backlog was $0.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in the Company's net bookings for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by the aforementioned $1.2 million contract. The decrease in the CEA Industries' backlog was primarily driven by fewer capital expenditures by cannabis operators in the markets served by the Company, in addition to a reduced sales effort.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 increased more than 2x to $180,000 compared to $79,000 for the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased 280 basis points to 10.2% compared to 7.4% in the year-ago period. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by higher revenue and fixed costs becoming a smaller percentage of revenue. Fixed costs include the cost of services, engineering, manufacturing, and project management.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 16% to $0.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced personnel and marketing costs and lower product development expenses.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to $0.5 million or $(0.66) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million or $(1.03) per share for the same period in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $11.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $12.5 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $1.3 million during this period. At June 30, 2024, the Company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company's comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators' product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in "Risk Factors" set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA's website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

info@ceaindustries.com

(720) 330-2829

CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,325,387 $ 12,508,251 Accounts receivable, net 32,158 18,655 Contract assets, net 224,414 224,414 Inventory, net 23,670 296,404 Prepaid expenses and other 614,724 313,115 Total Current Assets 12,220,353 13,360,839 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 14,312 38,558 Intangible assets, net 1,830 1,830 Deposits 14,747 14,747 Operating lease right-of-use asset 301,214 356,109 Total Noncurrent Assets 332,103 411,244 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,552,456 $ 13,772,083 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 886,395 $ 624,724 Deferred revenue 393,358 499,800 Current portion of operating lease liability 130,973 126,724 Total Current Liabilities 1,410,726 1,251,248 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liability, net of current portion 197,946 259,627 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 197,946 259,627 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,608,672 1,510,875 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 791,580 and 673,090 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 7 Additional paid in capital 49,520,970 49,451,493 Accumulated deficit (38,577,194 ) (37,190,292 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 10,943,784 12,261,208 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,552,456 $ 13,772,083



CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,760,700 $ 1,063,714 $ 1,995,206 $ 5,746,287 Cost of revenue 1,580,900 985,021 1,969,781 4,814,318 Gross profit 179,800 78,693 25,425 931,969 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing expenses 3,855 33,091 13,179 235,414 Product development costs - 74 - 76,487 Selling, general and administrative expenses 653,150 750,156 1,413,260 1,770,858 Total operating expenses 657,005 783,321 1,426,439 2,082,759 Operating loss (477,205 ) (704,628 ) (1,401,014 ) (1,150,790 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net - 2,074 - 7,778 Interest income (expense), net 6,906 8,979 14,112 17,999 Total other income (expense) 6,906 11,053 14,112 25,777 Loss before provision for income taxes (470,299 ) (693,575 ) (1,386,902 ) (1,125,013 ) Income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (470,299 ) $ (693,575 ) $ (1,386,902 ) $ (1,125,013 ) Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (1.99 ) $ (1.67 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 711,530 673,031 697,867 672,839



CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)