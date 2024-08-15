Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Half-year Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

INVESCO BOND INCOME PLUS LIMITED

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

Unless otherwise stated, all page numbers below refer to the Half-Yearly Financial Report on the Company's website.

Investment Objective

The Company's investment objective is to seek to obtain capital growth and high income from investment, predominantly in

high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

Investment Policy

The Company seeks to provide a high level of dividend income relative to prevailing interest rates mainly through investment in bonds and other fixed-interest securities. The Company also invests in equities and other equity-like instruments consistent with the overall objective.

Financial Information and Performance Statistics

Total Return Statistics(1)(2)

with dividends reinvested

For Six For Year Months to Ended 30 June 31 December 2024 2023 Net asset value - total return with dividends reinvested +3.6 +11.7 Share price - total return with dividends reinvested +3.9 +10.5

Capital Statistics

At At 30 June 31 December 2024 2023 Net assets (£'000) 329,745 304,629 Net asset value per ordinary share(2) 168.86p 168.58p Share price(1) 171.75p 171.00p Premium(2) 1.7% 1.4% Gearing(2) Gross gearing 13.0% 15.8% Net gearing 11.1% 12.4% Performance Statistics For Six For Six Months to Months to 30 June 30 June 2024 2023 Revenue return per share 5.66p 6.16p Capital return per share 0.28p (2.77)p Total return 5.94p 3.39p Dividend per ordinary share for the period 5.75p 5.75p

(1) Source: LSEG Data & Analytics.

(2) Alternative Performance Measures (APM). See Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 15 and 16 of the financial report for details of the explanation and reconciliations of APMs.

Chairman's Statement

Highlights

· Positive Net Asset Value total return of 3.6%.

· Share price continued to trade at an average premium of 1.5% during the period.

· Successful Placing and Retail Offer resulting in the issuance of 7.9 million shares raising gross proceeds of £13.35 million and a further 6.7 million shares were issued during the period.

· Interim dividends totalling 5.75p per share declared during the period.

A succession of economic and geopolitical shocks including the global pandemic, war in Europe and surging inflation has dominated the financial landscape in recent years and so it is something of a relief to report a more stable market backdrop for the first six months of the year. Carrying over from last year the course of inflation remained a market preoccupation and, while by mid-year consumer price inflation was within or on course to meet central bank targets, underlying price pressures proved somewhat stubborn. Consequently, the anticipated easing in interest rates in the UK and US has been slow to materialise, although Europe proved to be an exception, and the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates for the first time this cycle in June.

Economic growth in the UK, US and Europe was generally better than expected and so it does now appear that the major central banks have succeeded in taming the dramatic surge in inflation - which began in 2021 - without driving economic activity into deep or prolonged recession. This so-called 'soft-landing' is an important achievement to date and goes some way to explain why high yield markets continued to make steady progress during the first six months of the year.

The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) total return was 3.6% in the first half of the year, modestly below the 3.9% total return of our reference index, the ICE BofA European Currency High Yield Index. The share price total return was 3.9%, reflecting the small increase in our premium to NAV during the six months. The Portfolio Manager's Report which follows my comments explains the main drivers of portfolio returns.

It was pleasing to see shares of the Company trading at a consistent premium during the six months, particularly as the vast majority of investment trusts remained on stubbornly wide discounts. We were able to issue a total of 14,576,727 shares during the first six months of the year to meet demand, including a successful share placing in February of 7,926,727 shares. We have issued a further 1,450,000 shares since 30 June. An increase in the number of our shares in issue benefits shareholders by improving liquidity and ensuring that the fixed costs of running the Company are spread over a larger base.

During the period under review, we continued to build on the Company's long record of providing consistent and attractive income to shareholders. We declared first and second interim dividends of 2.875 pence per share in respect of the current financial year and I am pleased to confirm that we remain firmly on course to achieve our full year target of 11.5 pence per share.

It is estimated that over half the world's population will vote in elections during the year and so it is not surprising that 2024 had been dubbed 'the election year'. In the UK, the new Labour Government emphasised economic stability as its key priority during its first weeks in office. Across the Atlantic, the attempted assassination of former President Trump in July served as a stark reminder of the elevated nature of political uncertainty as we approach November's US presidential election.

I will conclude my comments by returning to the inflation theme which, politics aside, seems set to remain a major determinant of market direction for the foreseeable future. On balance the inflation outlook is encouraging and there are good reasons for expecting the next six months to see further interest rate reductions here in the UK and for the first rate cuts in the US to materialise. The prospect of easier monetary conditions and hopefully modest GDP growth should provide a supportive backdrop for high yield markets during the remainder of the year.

Tim Scholefield

Chairman

15 August 2024

Portfolio Managers' Report

Portfolio Manager

Rhys Davies, CFA, Fund Manager

Rhys is a fund manager for the Invesco Fixed Interest Europe team, based in our Henley office.

He began his investment career with Invesco in 2002, moving to the Henley Fixed Interest team in 2003. He became a fund manager in 2014. He manages high yield credit portfolios.

He holds a BSc (Honours) in Management Science from the University of Manchester Management School. He is a CFA charterholder.

Deputy Portfolio Manager

Edward Craven, FCA, Fund Manager

Edward is a fund manager for the Invesco Fixed Interest Europe team, based in our Henley office.

He began his career with KPMG in 2003. In 2008 he moved to The Royal Bank of Scotland, where he worked in structured finance. He joined the team at Invesco in 2011 as a credit analyst and became a fund manager in 2020, managing multi-asset and high yield funds.

He holds a Master's degree in Physics from the University of Bath. He is an FCA qualified chartered accountant.

Q How have the bond markets performed in the first half of 2024?

A After a strong rally to end 2023, bonds, broadly defined, delivered near-zero returns in the first half of this year. Credit markets performed relatively well (delivering income and a modest degree of capital return), while government bonds struggled (with income more than offset by price falls).

Looking first at the parts of the market most represented in our portfolio, high yield corporate bonds (ICE BofA European Currency High Yield Index, GBP-hedged) returned 3.9% and subordinated bank capital instruments (ICE BofA Contingent Capital Index) returned 5.3%. Investment grade corporate bonds (ICE BofA Sterling Corporate Index) returned -0.1% and gilts (ICE BofA UK Gilt Index) -2.9%.

Market yields for high yield and subordinated banks did not change much but spreads over government bonds tightened (from 411bps to 363bps and from 378bps to 327bps respectively).

The better performance for credit-risk assets reflected changing investor perceptions of the key macroeconomic drivers - growth and inflation. Data on economic activity has generally been a bit stronger than predicted, increasing confidence in corporate earnings and the consequent ability of companies to repay. Inflation data was less encouraging, particularly in the US in the first quarter. Along with a more hawkish tone from the major central banks, this meant that expectations for interest rate cuts have been significantly pared back, notwithstanding some better data in Q2 and actual rate cuts from the ECB and several other G-10 central banks. In January, the market was pricing in seven 0.25% rate cuts from the Bank of England in 2024. By the end of June, this had reduced to less than two.

As credit markets have rallied, supply has been stronger. High yield corporate issuance (for European currencies) was a gross €65 billion in the first half of 2024, already above the €58 billion and €32 billion totals for 2023 and 2022. On the whole, there have been plenty of buyers to absorb these new bonds. In many cases, deal terms have tightened to take advantage of the strength of demand.

Q How did the Company perform?

A Over the six months to 30 June 2024 the share price rose from 171.00p to 171.75p. With dividends reinvested, the Company delivered a positive share price total return of 3.9%. The net asset value per share total return (with dividends reinvested) was 3.6%.

Q What drove portfolio returns?

A Most of the portfolio is invested in credit assets. Given the relatively strong performance of this part of the market, it is no surprise that credit risk was the dominant factor in returns. Within this broad category, the contribution from subordinated financials was the main positive, followed by corporate high yield bonds. Relative to the high yield market, the portfolio's investments in higher quality assets like investment grade corporate bonds and senior bank paper, dragged on performance. Interest rate risk was a negative factor, but a smaller one.

The contribution from subordinated financials was boosted by some individual issuer-related events. Two of the portfolio's top contributors were bonds issued by Virgin Money, whose prices were boosted by the news that Nationwide were acquiring the bank. Similarly, the value of the portfolio's holding in Co-Operative Bank rallied on its acquisition by Coventry Building Society. Several other financials were also in the top ten contributors, including bonds from Sainsbury's Bank and Saga.

The most prominent name in the negative contributors was Thames Water Finance. Although this company is a regulated UK utility, it has a large amount of debt and faces uncertainty on future investment and capex needs, alongside a very public negotiation with the government and the regulator over future revenues. The portfolio holds four Thames bonds. The largest three positions are issued by the Thames operating company and they continue to trade close to the yields of the wider market. We are holding these with a view to working with the company to find a solution to the current challenges that will be acceptable to all stakeholders. We also hold one bond issued by the Thames holding company, known as Kemble. This is now expected to suffer a severe write down in any likely resolution and has traded down to low levels.

Q How have you managed the portfolio?

A Credit spreads, the additional reward paid on top of the government yields in return for holding credit risk bonds, have been getting tighter for several quarters now and are in the lower end of their long-term range. In this environment we are tending to take less credit risk overall.

The credit quality of the portfolio has risen. The portion invested in investment grade bonds rose from 25.4% to 27.4%. Within high yield bonds, exposure to bonds with the higher rating of BB has risen while lower-rated B has fallen. The weight in the lowest credit ratings (CCC and below) is now just 1.9%, down from 4.9%.

In line with our view that the market's reward for credit risk has decreased, we have also trimmed the level of gearing, from 15.8% to 13.0%.

However, we are always keen to add individual bonds to the portfolio that offer an attractive income or yield relative to the risk. Over recent months, we have bought a number of such bonds, including Eutelsat EUR 9.75% 2029 (telecom), Aston Martin GBP 10.375% 2029 (auto) and Pinewood GBP 6% 2030 (media).

Because the investment company is a closed-ended structure, we sometimes invest in less liquid assets, which we would find difficult to hold in our open-ended products. Over this period, we added positions in two small bond issues from UK building societies - Newcastle Building Society 12.25% 2034 and Saffron Building Society 12.5% 2034. We are happy with the creditworthiness of both of these businesses and the substantial coupons, part of which we feel represent an illiquidity premium, will be valuable income for the Company.

Among the bonds we have sold are some that we believe either carry an uncomfortable level of credit risk for the current environment or are no longer offering sufficient yield. These include Boparan GBP 7.625% 2025 (food) and 888 GBP 7.558% 2027 (gaming).

Away from credit risk, we are choosing to hold more interest rate risk than the wider high yield market. The modified duration of the portfolio rose in the period from 3.7 to 4.1.

Q What are your expectations from here?

A Total levels of yield in the corporate bond markets remain quite attractive and we think there are still good opportunities to buy bonds which will provide good levels of income. However, we are conscious that yields have come down and that much of the yield is coming from interest rates, not credit spread.

Partly because of the importance of interest rates in yields, the markets have been very sensitive to inflation and growth data. We expect this to continue.

Inflation data has been bumpy, but we think it is on a downward path to levels consistent with the targets of the central banks. There have already been some rate cuts and we think there will be room for more over the rest of the year. We are comfortable holding more interest rate risk. Current yields are satisfactory and there is potential for capital return as interest rate expectations evolve.

Although interest rates should fall from here, we do not expect that they will reach the low levels seen before 2022. At the same time, there is potential for economic activity to weaken. This poses a challenge to corporates, who could face a difficult re-financing environment along with weaker earnings. The balance sheets of more leveraged or weaker businesses may come under strain in these conditions.

We have reduced our exposure to credit risk in this environment while also maintaining liquidity so that we can take advantage of opportunities that may arise in such weaker market conditions.

Rhys Davies Edward Craven

Portfolio Managers

15 August 2024

Principal and Emerging Risks and Uncertainties

The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency and liquidity. As part of this process, the Board conducted a full review of the Company's risk control summary and considered new and emerging risks. These are not necessarily principal risks for the Company at present but may have the potential to be in the future. In carrying out this assessment, the Board considered the emerging risks facing the Company including geopolitical risks such as the invasion of Ukraine and unrest in the Middle East, evolving cyber threats (including risks associated with artificial intelligence) and ESG factors, including climate risk. The principal risks that follow are those identified by the Board as the most significant after consideration of mitigating factors and are not intended to cover all the risk categories as shown in the Internal Control and Risk Management section on page 14 of the 2023 annual financial report.

Category and Principal Risk Description Mitigating Procedures and Controls Strategic Risks Market and Political Risk The Company invests primarily in fixed interest securities, the majority of which are traded on global security markets. The principal risk for investors in the Company is a significant fall and/or a prolonged period of decline in these markets. This could be triggered by unfavourable developments globally and/or in one or more regions, such as the current conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, and other geopolitical tensions and uncertainties and their impact on the global economy. The Board cannot control the effect of such external influences on the portfolio. Market risk also arises from movements in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates. An explanation of market risk and how this is addressed is given in note 19.1 to the financial statements within the 2023 annual financial report. The Portfolio Managers' Report summarises particular macro economic factors affecting performance during the period and the portfolio managers' views on those most relevant to the outlook for the portfolio. Regulatory or Fiscal Changes The Company is incorporated in Jersey which is a low tax jurisdiction subject to global scrutiny. Any adverse global regulatory or fiscal measures taken against such low tax jurisdictions, could negatively impact the Company. The Board receives regular reports from the Manager and Company Secretary which highlight any proposed changes to the regulatory/fiscal regimes which might impact the Company. Jersey has recently received a positive report from MoneyVal, the Council of Europe's permanent monitoring body. MoneyVal concludes that Jersey's effectiveness in preventing financial crime is among the highest level found in jurisdictions evaluated around the world. More information can be found here: https://www.gov.je/News/2024/Pages/Jersey%E2%80%99sStrengthInCombattingFinancialCrimeIsRecognised.aspx Wide Discount leading to Shareholder Dissatisfaction The Company's shares are subject to market movements and can trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Should the Company's shares trade at a significant discount compared to its peers, then shareholder dissatisfaction may result if shareholders cannot realise the value of their investment close to NAV, with the ultimate risk that arbitragers join the share register. The Board receives regular reports from both the Manager and the Company's broker on the Company's share price performance and level of discount (or premium), together with regular reports on marketing and meetings with shareholders and prospective investors. The Board recognises the importance of the Company's scale in terms of the aggregate value of its shares in the market ('market cap') in creating liquidity and the benefit of a wide shareholder base, and has the ability to both issue and buy back shares to assist with market volatility. The foundation to this lies in solid investment performance and an attractive level of dividend. Third Party Service Providers Risks Lack of Control over, or Unsatisfactory Performance of Third Party Service Providers ('TPPs') Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operations of the Company and affect its ability to pursue successfully its investment policy and expose it to reputational risk. Disruption to the accounting, payment systems or custody records could prevent the accurate reporting and monitoring of the Company's financial position. Details of how the Board monitors the services provided by the Manager and the other TPPs, and the key elements designed to provide effective internal control, are included in the internal control and risk management section on page 14 of the 2023 annual financial report. Cyber Risk The Company's operational structure means that cyber risk (information technology and physical security) predominantly arises at its TPPs. This cyber risk includes fraud, sabotage or crime perpetrated against the Company or any of its TPPs. The Audit & Risk Committee on behalf of the Board periodically reviews TPPs' service organisation control reports and meets with representatives of the Manager's Investment Management, Compliance, Internal Audit and Investment Trust teams as well as the Company Secretary's senior staff and Compliance team. The Board receives periodic updates on the Manager's and the Company Secretary's information security arrangements. The Board monitors TPPs' business continuity plans and testing - including their regular 'live' testing of workplace recovery arrangements. Business Continuity Risk Impact of a major event, such as Covid-19, on the operations of the service providers, including any prolonged disruption. The Manager's business continuity plans are reviewed on a regular basis and the Directors are satisfied that the Manager has in place robust plans and infrastructure to minimise the impact on its operations so that the Company can continue to trade, meet regulatory obligations, report and meet shareholder requirements. The Board receives periodic reports from the Manager and TPPs on business continuity processes and has been provided with assurance from them all insofar as possible that measures are in place for them to continue to provide contracted services to the Company.

In the view of the Board, these principal and emerging risks and uncertainties are as applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the period under review.

Thirty Largest Investment Issuers

AT 30 JUNE 2024

Market Country of Value % of Issuer Industry Incorporation £'000 Portfolio Lloyds Banking Group Financials UK 11,582 3.2 Barclays Financials UK 11,002 3.0 UK Treasury Bill Government Bonds UK 10,447 2.9 Co-Operative Bank Financials UK 8,244 2.3 Virgin Money Financials UK 7,924 2.2 Aviva Financials UK 6,850 1.9 Thames Water Finance Utilities UK 6,815 1.9 Albion Finance Consumer Services Luxembourg 5,868 1.6 BNP Paribas Financials UK 5,754 1.6 Saffron Building Society Financials UK 5,555 1.5 Virgin Media O2 Telecommunications UK 5,367 1.5 Vodafone Group Basic Materials UK 5,350 1.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Health Care Netherlands 5,155 1.4 Eléctricité De France Utilities France 5,134 1.4 Intesa Financials Italy 5,041 1.4 OSB Financials UK 4,715 1.3 Jupiter Fund Management Financials UK 4,703 1.3 Deutsche Bank Financials Germany 4,537 1.3 Clarios Basic Materials USA 4,454 1.2 Newcastle Building Society Financials UK 4,437 1.2 CPUK Finance Financials Jersey 4,432 1.2 Ziggo Bond Finance Telecommunications Netherlands 4,343 1.2 Sainsbury's Bank Financials UK 4,134 1.2 Ford Motor Credit Consumer Goods USA 4,118 1.2 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 4,087 1.1 Legal & General Financials UK 4,037 1.1 Codere New Topco Consumer Services Luxembourg 3,721 1.0 Haleon Health Care UK 3,675 1.0 ING Financials Netherlands 3,522 1.0 Jerrold Finco Financials UK 3,460 1.0 Top 30 investments 168,463 46.6 Other investments 193,291 53.4 Total investments 361,754 100.0

Governance

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a Jersey domiciled investment company and is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Related Parties

Note 23 to the financial statements within the Company's 2023 annual financial report gives details of related party transactions. The basis of these has not changed for the six months being reported. The 2023 annual financial report is available on the Company's section of the Manager's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/bips.

Going Concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. When considering this, the Directors took into account the annual shareholders' continuation vote and the following: the Company's investment objective and risk management policies, the nature of the portfolio and expenditure and cash flow projections. As a result, they determined that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure, readily realisable fixed assets to repay current liabilities and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

Bond Rating Analysis

The table below reflects Standard and Poor's ('S&P') ratings. Where an S&P rating is not available, an equivalent average rating has been used. Investment grade is BBB- and above.

For the definitions of these ratings see the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on page 79 of the Company's 2023 annual financial report.

30 June 2024 31 December 2023 Cumulative Cumulative Rating Portfolio % Total % Portfolio % Total % Investment Grade: AA+ 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 AA 2.8 3.0 1.8 2.0 A+ 0.6 3.6 0.7 2.7 A- 0.1 3.7 0.8 3.5 BBB+ 1.1 4.8 1.8 5.3 BBB 16.4 21.2 14.7 20.0 BBB- 6.2 27.4 5.4 25.4 Non-investment Grade: BB+ 7.3 34.7 8.1 33.5 BB 14.0 48.7 13.1 46.6 BB- 16.3 65.0 17.0 63.6 B+ 9.4 74.4 8.5 72.1 B 9.9 84.3 12.1 84.2 B- 6.2 90.5 6.7 90.9 CCC+ 0.8 91.3 2.1 93.0 CCC 0.4 91.7 1.7 94.7 D 0.7 92.4 1.1 95.8 NR* (including equity) 7.6 100.0 4.2 100.0 100.0 100.0 Summary of Analysis Investment Grade 27.4 25.4 Non-investment Grade 65.0 70.4 NR (including equity) 7.6 4.2 100.0 100.0

* NR: not rated.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

in respect of the preparation of the Half-Yearly Financial Report

The Directors are responsible for preparing the financial report, using accounting policies consistent with applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

- the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half-Yearly Financial Report have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules; and

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required on related party transactions.

The Half-Yearly Financial Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Heather MacCallum

Audit & Risk Committee Chair

15 August 2024

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 June 2024 30 June 2023 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Profit/(loss) on investments held at fair value - 2 2 - (9,688) (9,688) Profit on derivative instruments - currency hedges and CDS 891 891 - 4,130 4,130 Exchange differences - 666 666 - 1,575 1,575 Income - note 2 12,140 - 12,140 12,113 - 12,113 Investment management fees - note 3 (532) (532) (1,064) (461) (461) (922) Other expenses (411) (68) (479) (386) (2) (388) Profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 11,197 959 12,156 11,266 (4,446) 6,820 Finance costs - note 3 (430) (430) (860) (420) (420) (840) Profit/(loss) before taxation 10,767 529 11,296 10,846 (4,866) 5,980 Taxation - note 4 (14) - (14) - - - Profit/(loss) after taxation 10,753 529 11,282 10,846 (4,866) 5,980 Return per ordinary share 5.66p 0.28p 5.94p 6.16p (2.77)p 3.39p Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period 189,998,186 176,159,363

The total columns of this statement represent the Company's statement of comprehensive income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The profit/(loss) after taxation is the total comprehensive income/(loss). The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations of the Company. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period.

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Stated Capital Revenue Capital Reserve Reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 For the six months ended 30 June 2024 At 31 December 2023 316,793 (22,018) 9,854 304,629 Profit after taxation - 529 10,753 11,282 Dividends paid - note 5 (336) - (10,430) (10,766) Net proceeds from issue of new shares - note 6 24,600 - - 24,600 At 30 June 2024 341,057 (21,489) 10,177 329,745 For the six months ended 30 June 2023 At 31 December 2022 305,062 (32,141) 8,168 281,089 (Loss)/profit after taxation - (4,866) 10,846 5,980 Dividends paid - note 5 (279) - (9,817) (10,096) Net proceeds from issue of new shares 7,172 - - 7,172 At 30 June 2023 311,955 (37,007) 9,197 284,145

Condensed Balance Sheet

At At 30 June 31 December 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 361,754 335,533 Current assets Derivative financial instruments - receivable 867 1,589 Amounts due from brokers 1,055 38 Margin held at brokers 794 2,129 Proceeds due from issue of new shares 172 171 Income tax recoverable 2 3 Prepayments and accrued income 6,156 6,211 Cash and cash equivalents 5,403 8,138 14,449 18,279 Current liabilities Amounts due to brokers (2,539) - Amounts payable relating to issue of new shares (1) (1) Accruals (943) (915) Derivative financial instruments - payable (271) (199) Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (42,704) (48,068) (46,458) (49,183) Net current liabilities (32,009) (30,904) Net assets 329,745 304,629 Capital and reserves Stated capital 341,057 316,793 Capital reserve (21,489) (22,018) Revenue reserve 10,177 9,854 Total shareholders' funds 329,745 304,629 Net asset value per ordinary share 168.86p 168.58p Number of ordinary shares in issue at the period end - note 6 195,279,323 180,702,596

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

Six months to Six months to 30 June 30 June 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Cash flow from operating activities Profit before finance costs and taxation 12,156 6,820 Tax on overseas income (14) - Adjustment for: Purchases of investments (82,738) (83,043) Sales of investments 58,041 65,881 (24,697) (17,162) (Decrease)/increase from securities sold under agreements to repurchase (5,364) 4,410 (Profit)/loss on investments held at fair value (2) 9,688 Net movement from derivative instruments - currency hedges 794 (328) Decrease/(increase) in receivables 1,390 (506) Increase/(decrease) in payables 63 (3) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (15,674) 2,919 Cash flow from financing activities Finance cost paid (894) (736) Net proceeds from issue of new shares 24,723 7,377 Dividends paid - note 5 (10,766) (10,096) Cost of shares issued (124) - Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 12,939 (3,455) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,735) (536) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 8,138 9,082 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5,403 8,546 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Balance Sheet is as follows: Cash held at custodian 4,913 4,826 Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling 490 3,720 Cash and cash equivalents 5,403 8,546 Cash flow from operating activities includes: Dividends received 151 191 Interest received 12,017 12,535

At At 1 January Cash 30 June 2024 flows 2024 Reconciliation of net debt £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash and cash equivalents 8,138 (2,735) 5,403 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (48,068) 5,364 (42,704) Total (39,930) 2,629 (37,301)

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements

1. Basis of Preparation

The condensed financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as those adopted in the Company's 2023 annual financial report. They have been prepared on an historical cost basis, in accordance with the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union and, where possible, in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice for Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts, updated by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022 (AIC SORP).

2. Income

Six months to Six months to 30 June 30 June 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Income from investments: UK dividends 94 95 UK investment income - interest 5,685 4,280 Overseas dividends 57 53 Overseas investment income - interest 6,147 7,609 11,983 12,037 Other income: Deposit interest 114 50 Other income 43 26 157 76 Total income 12,140 12,113

3. Management Fee and Finance costs

Investment management fees and finance costs are allocated 50% to capital and 50% to revenue (2023: 50% to capital and 50% to revenue).

Finance costs relate to interest payable on borrowings from securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repo) or bank overdrafts. In some instances, interest on repo is negative i.e. receivable and has been netted against interest payable, shown within finance costs, as they relate to borrowings utilised by the Company.

4. Taxation

The Company is subject to Jersey income tax at the rate of 0% (2023: 0%). The overseas tax charge consists of irrecoverable withholding tax.

5. Dividends paid on Ordinary Shares

Six months to Six months to 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 pence £'000 pence £'000 Interim dividends in respect of previous period 2.875 5,212 2.875 5,008 First interim dividend 2.875 5,554 2.875 5,088 Total 5.750 10,766 5.750 10,096

Dividends paid in the period have been charged to revenue except for £336,000 which was charged to stated capital (six months to 30 June 2023: £279,000). This amount is equivalent to the income accrued on the new shares issued in the period (see note 6).

A second interim dividend of 2.875p (2023: 2.875p) has been declared and will be paid on 19 August 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 12 July 2024.

6. Stated Capital, including Movements

Allotted ordinary shares of no par value. Six months to Year to 30 June 31 December 2024 2023 Stated capital: Brought forward £316,793,000 £305,062,000 Net proceeds from shares issued £24,600,000 £12,072,000 Dividends paid from stated capital £(336,000) £(341,000) Carried forward £341,057,000 £316,793,000 Number of ordinary shares: Brought forward 180,702,596 173,302,596 Issued in the period 14,576,727 7,400,000 Carried forward 195,279,323 180,702,596 Per share: - average issue price 169.61p 165.21p

7. Classification Under Fair Value Hierarchy

Note 20 of the 2023 annual financial report sets out the basis of classification.

There were no Level 3 holdings at 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: none) and the total (not shown) is therefore the aggregate of Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3.

At 30 June 2024 At 31 December 2023 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss: - Fixed interest securities(1) - 285,607 - - 281,481 - - Convertibles - 58,330 - - 44,200 - Government - 11,213 - - 6,941 - - Preference 6,477 - - 2,769 - - - Equities 81 46 - 142 - - Derivative financial instruments: - Forward currency contract - 596 - - 1,390 - Total for financial assets 6,558 355,792 - 2,911 334,012 -

(1) Fixed interest securities include both fixed and floating rate securities.

8. Status of Half-Yearly Financial Report

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Financial Report, which has not been audited by the Company's auditor, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Article 104 of Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The financial information for the half year ended 30 June 2024 and the half year ended 30 June 2023 has not been audited. The figures and financial information for the year ended 31 December 2023 are extracted and abridged from the latest audited accounts and do not constitute the statutory accounts for that year.

By order of the Board

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

15 August 2024

Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures

Alternative Performance Measure ('APM')

An APM is a measure of performance or financial position that is not defined in applicable accounting standards and cannot be directly derived from the financial statements. The calculations shown in the corresponding tables are for the six months ended 30 June 2024 and the year ended 31 December 2023. The APMs listed here are widely used in reporting within the investment company sector and consequently aid comparability, providing useful additional information.

Premium/(discount) ('APM')

Premium is a measure of the amount by which the mid-market price of an investment company share is higher than the underlying net asset value of that share. Discount is a measure of the amount by which the mid-market price of an investment company share is lower than the underlying net asset value ('NAV') of that share. If the shares are trading at a premium the result of the below calculation will be positive and if they are trading at a discount it will be negative. In this Half-Yearly Financial Report the premium/(discount) is expressed as a percentage of the net asset value per share and is calculated according to the formula set out below.

30 June 31 December 2024 2023 Share price a 171.75p 171.00p Net asset value per share b 168.86p 168.58p Premium c = (a-b)/b 1.7% 1.4%

Modified Duration

Modified Duration is regarded as a measure of the volatility of a portfolio, as, with all other risk factors being equal, bonds with higher durations have greater price volatility than bonds with lower durations. Modified duration measures the change in the value of a bond (or portfolio) in response to a change in 100 basis-point (1%) change in interest rates. For example, in general this would mean that a 1% rise in interest rates leads to a 1% fall in the value of the bond or portfolio.

Gearing

The gearing percentage reflects the amount of borrowings that a company has invested. This figure indicates the extra amount by which net assets, or shareholders' funds, would move if the value of a company's investments were to rise or fall. A positive percentage indicates the extent to which net assets are geared; a nil gearing percentage, or 'nil', shows a company is ungeared. A negative percentage indicates that a company is not fully invested and is holding net cash as described below.

There are several methods of calculating gearing and the following has been used in this report:

Gross Gearing ('APM')

This reflects the amount of gross borrowings in use by a company and takes no account of any cash balances. It is based on gross borrowings as a percentage of net assets.

30 June 31 December 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repo financing) 42,704 48,068 Gross borrowings a 42,704 48,068 Net asset value b 329,745 304,629 Gross gearing c = a/b 13.0% 15.8%

Net Gearing or Net Cash ('APM')

Net gearing reflects the amount of net borrowings invested, i.e. borrowings less cash and cash equivalents (incl. investments in money market funds). It is based on net borrowings as a percentage of net assets. Net cash reflects the net exposure to cash and cash equivalents, as a percentage of net assets, after any offset against total borrowings.

30 June 31 December 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase (repo financing) 42,704 48,068 Less: cash and cash equivalents including margin (6,197) (10,267) Net borrowings a 36,507 37,801 Net asset value b 329,745 304,629 Net gearing c = a/b 11.1% 12.4%

Net Asset Value ('NAV')

Also described as shareholders' funds, the NAV is the value of total assets less liabilities. Liabilities for this purpose include current and long-term liabilities. The NAV per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net assets by the number of ordinary shares in issue. For accounting purposes assets are valued at fair (usually market) value and liabilities are valued at par (their repayment - often nominal - value).

Return

The return generated in a period from the investments including the increase and decrease in the value of investments over time and the income received.

Total Return

Total return is the theoretical return to shareholders that measures the combined effect of any dividends paid together with the rise or fall in the share price or NAV. In this Half-Yearly Financial Report these return figures have been sourced from LSEG Data & Analytics who calculate returns on an industry comparative basis, taking the Net Asset Values and Share Prices for the opening and closing periods and adding the impact of dividend reinvestments for the relevant periods.

Net Asset Value Total Return ('APM')

Total return on net asset value per share, with debt at market value, assuming dividends paid by the Company were reinvested into the shares of the Company at the NAV per share at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend.

Share Price Total Return ('APM')

Total return to shareholders, on a mid-market price basis, assuming all dividends received were reinvested, without transaction costs, into the shares of the Company at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend.

Net Asset Share Six Months Ended 30 June 2024 Value Price As at 30 June 2024 168.86p 171.75p As at 31 December 2023 168.58p 171.00p Change in period a 0.2% 0.4% Impact of dividend reinvestments(1) b 3.4% 3.5% Total return for the period c = a+b 3.6% 3.9% Net Asset Share Year Ended 31 December 2023 Value Price As at 31 December 2023 168.58p 171.00p As at 31 December 2022 162.20p 166.00p Change in year a 3.9% 3.0% Impact of dividend reinvestments(1) b 7.8% 7.5% Total return for the year c = a+b 11.7% 10.5%

(1) Total dividends paid during the period of 5.75p (31 December 2023: 11.50p) reinvested at the NAV or share price on the ex-dividend date. NAV or share price falls subsequent to the reinvestment date consequently further reduce the returns, vice versa if the NAV or share price rises.

