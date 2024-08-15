Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Half-year Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
INVESCO BOND INCOME PLUS LIMITED
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
Unless otherwise stated, all page numbers below refer to the Half-Yearly Financial Report on the Company's website.
Investment Objective
The Company's investment objective is to seek to obtain capital growth and high income from investment, predominantly in
high-yielding fixed-interest securities.
Investment Policy
The Company seeks to provide a high level of dividend income relative to prevailing interest rates mainly through investment in bonds and other fixed-interest securities. The Company also invests in equities and other equity-like instruments consistent with the overall objective.
Financial Information and Performance Statistics
Total Return Statistics(1)(2)
with dividends reinvested
For Six
For Year
Months to
Ended
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
Net asset value - total return with dividends reinvested
+3.6
+11.7
Share price - total return with dividends reinvested
+3.9
+10.5
Capital Statistics
At
At
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
Net assets (£'000)
329,745
304,629
Net asset value per ordinary share(2)
168.86p
168.58p
Share price(1)
171.75p
171.00p
Premium(2)
1.7%
1.4%
Gearing(2)
Gross gearing
13.0%
15.8%
Net gearing
11.1%
12.4%
Performance Statistics
For Six
For Six
Months to
Months to
30 June
30 June
2024
2023
Revenue return per share
5.66p
6.16p
Capital return per share
0.28p
(2.77)p
Total return
5.94p
3.39p
Dividend per ordinary share for the period
5.75p
5.75p
(1) Source: LSEG Data & Analytics.
(2) Alternative Performance Measures (APM). See Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 15 and 16 of the financial report for details of the explanation and reconciliations of APMs.
Chairman's Statement
Highlights
· Positive Net Asset Value total return of 3.6%.
· Share price continued to trade at an average premium of 1.5% during the period.
· Successful Placing and Retail Offer resulting in the issuance of 7.9 million shares raising gross proceeds of £13.35 million and a further 6.7 million shares were issued during the period.
· Interim dividends totalling 5.75p per share declared during the period.
A succession of economic and geopolitical shocks including the global pandemic, war in Europe and surging inflation has dominated the financial landscape in recent years and so it is something of a relief to report a more stable market backdrop for the first six months of the year. Carrying over from last year the course of inflation remained a market preoccupation and, while by mid-year consumer price inflation was within or on course to meet central bank targets, underlying price pressures proved somewhat stubborn. Consequently, the anticipated easing in interest rates in the UK and US has been slow to materialise, although Europe proved to be an exception, and the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates for the first time this cycle in June.
Economic growth in the UK, US and Europe was generally better than expected and so it does now appear that the major central banks have succeeded in taming the dramatic surge in inflation - which began in 2021 - without driving economic activity into deep or prolonged recession. This so-called 'soft-landing' is an important achievement to date and goes some way to explain why high yield markets continued to make steady progress during the first six months of the year.
The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) total return was 3.6% in the first half of the year, modestly below the 3.9% total return of our reference index, the ICE BofA European Currency High Yield Index. The share price total return was 3.9%, reflecting the small increase in our premium to NAV during the six months. The Portfolio Manager's Report which follows my comments explains the main drivers of portfolio returns.
It was pleasing to see shares of the Company trading at a consistent premium during the six months, particularly as the vast majority of investment trusts remained on stubbornly wide discounts. We were able to issue a total of 14,576,727 shares during the first six months of the year to meet demand, including a successful share placing in February of 7,926,727 shares. We have issued a further 1,450,000 shares since 30 June. An increase in the number of our shares in issue benefits shareholders by improving liquidity and ensuring that the fixed costs of running the Company are spread over a larger base.
During the period under review, we continued to build on the Company's long record of providing consistent and attractive income to shareholders. We declared first and second interim dividends of 2.875 pence per share in respect of the current financial year and I am pleased to confirm that we remain firmly on course to achieve our full year target of 11.5 pence per share.
It is estimated that over half the world's population will vote in elections during the year and so it is not surprising that 2024 had been dubbed 'the election year'. In the UK, the new Labour Government emphasised economic stability as its key priority during its first weeks in office. Across the Atlantic, the attempted assassination of former President Trump in July served as a stark reminder of the elevated nature of political uncertainty as we approach November's US presidential election.
I will conclude my comments by returning to the inflation theme which, politics aside, seems set to remain a major determinant of market direction for the foreseeable future. On balance the inflation outlook is encouraging and there are good reasons for expecting the next six months to see further interest rate reductions here in the UK and for the first rate cuts in the US to materialise. The prospect of easier monetary conditions and hopefully modest GDP growth should provide a supportive backdrop for high yield markets during the remainder of the year.
Tim Scholefield
Chairman
15 August 2024
Portfolio Managers' Report
Portfolio Manager
Rhys Davies, CFA, Fund Manager
Rhys is a fund manager for the Invesco Fixed Interest Europe team, based in our Henley office.
He began his investment career with Invesco in 2002, moving to the Henley Fixed Interest team in 2003. He became a fund manager in 2014. He manages high yield credit portfolios.
He holds a BSc (Honours) in Management Science from the University of Manchester Management School. He is a CFA charterholder.
Deputy Portfolio Manager
Edward Craven, FCA, Fund Manager
Edward is a fund manager for the Invesco Fixed Interest Europe team, based in our Henley office.
He began his career with KPMG in 2003. In 2008 he moved to The Royal Bank of Scotland, where he worked in structured finance. He joined the team at Invesco in 2011 as a credit analyst and became a fund manager in 2020, managing multi-asset and high yield funds.
He holds a Master's degree in Physics from the University of Bath. He is an FCA qualified chartered accountant.
Q How have the bond markets performed in the first half of 2024?
A After a strong rally to end 2023, bonds, broadly defined, delivered near-zero returns in the first half of this year. Credit markets performed relatively well (delivering income and a modest degree of capital return), while government bonds struggled (with income more than offset by price falls).
Looking first at the parts of the market most represented in our portfolio, high yield corporate bonds (ICE BofA European Currency High Yield Index, GBP-hedged) returned 3.9% and subordinated bank capital instruments (ICE BofA Contingent Capital Index) returned 5.3%. Investment grade corporate bonds (ICE BofA Sterling Corporate Index) returned -0.1% and gilts (ICE BofA UK Gilt Index) -2.9%.
Market yields for high yield and subordinated banks did not change much but spreads over government bonds tightened (from 411bps to 363bps and from 378bps to 327bps respectively).
The better performance for credit-risk assets reflected changing investor perceptions of the key macroeconomic drivers - growth and inflation. Data on economic activity has generally been a bit stronger than predicted, increasing confidence in corporate earnings and the consequent ability of companies to repay. Inflation data was less encouraging, particularly in the US in the first quarter. Along with a more hawkish tone from the major central banks, this meant that expectations for interest rate cuts have been significantly pared back, notwithstanding some better data in Q2 and actual rate cuts from the ECB and several other G-10 central banks. In January, the market was pricing in seven 0.25% rate cuts from the Bank of England in 2024. By the end of June, this had reduced to less than two.
As credit markets have rallied, supply has been stronger. High yield corporate issuance (for European currencies) was a gross €65 billion in the first half of 2024, already above the €58 billion and €32 billion totals for 2023 and 2022. On the whole, there have been plenty of buyers to absorb these new bonds. In many cases, deal terms have tightened to take advantage of the strength of demand.
Q How did the Company perform?
A Over the six months to 30 June 2024 the share price rose from 171.00p to 171.75p. With dividends reinvested, the Company delivered a positive share price total return of 3.9%. The net asset value per share total return (with dividends reinvested) was 3.6%.
Q What drove portfolio returns?
A Most of the portfolio is invested in credit assets. Given the relatively strong performance of this part of the market, it is no surprise that credit risk was the dominant factor in returns. Within this broad category, the contribution from subordinated financials was the main positive, followed by corporate high yield bonds. Relative to the high yield market, the portfolio's investments in higher quality assets like investment grade corporate bonds and senior bank paper, dragged on performance. Interest rate risk was a negative factor, but a smaller one.
The contribution from subordinated financials was boosted by some individual issuer-related events. Two of the portfolio's top contributors were bonds issued by Virgin Money, whose prices were boosted by the news that Nationwide were acquiring the bank. Similarly, the value of the portfolio's holding in Co-Operative Bank rallied on its acquisition by Coventry Building Society. Several other financials were also in the top ten contributors, including bonds from Sainsbury's Bank and Saga.
The most prominent name in the negative contributors was Thames Water Finance. Although this company is a regulated UK utility, it has a large amount of debt and faces uncertainty on future investment and capex needs, alongside a very public negotiation with the government and the regulator over future revenues. The portfolio holds four Thames bonds. The largest three positions are issued by the Thames operating company and they continue to trade close to the yields of the wider market. We are holding these with a view to working with the company to find a solution to the current challenges that will be acceptable to all stakeholders. We also hold one bond issued by the Thames holding company, known as Kemble. This is now expected to suffer a severe write down in any likely resolution and has traded down to low levels.
Q How have you managed the portfolio?
A Credit spreads, the additional reward paid on top of the government yields in return for holding credit risk bonds, have been getting tighter for several quarters now and are in the lower end of their long-term range. In this environment we are tending to take less credit risk overall.
The credit quality of the portfolio has risen. The portion invested in investment grade bonds rose from 25.4% to 27.4%. Within high yield bonds, exposure to bonds with the higher rating of BB has risen while lower-rated B has fallen. The weight in the lowest credit ratings (CCC and below) is now just 1.9%, down from 4.9%.
In line with our view that the market's reward for credit risk has decreased, we have also trimmed the level of gearing, from 15.8% to 13.0%.
However, we are always keen to add individual bonds to the portfolio that offer an attractive income or yield relative to the risk. Over recent months, we have bought a number of such bonds, including Eutelsat EUR 9.75% 2029 (telecom), Aston Martin GBP 10.375% 2029 (auto) and Pinewood GBP 6% 2030 (media).
Because the investment company is a closed-ended structure, we sometimes invest in less liquid assets, which we would find difficult to hold in our open-ended products. Over this period, we added positions in two small bond issues from UK building societies - Newcastle Building Society 12.25% 2034 and Saffron Building Society 12.5% 2034. We are happy with the creditworthiness of both of these businesses and the substantial coupons, part of which we feel represent an illiquidity premium, will be valuable income for the Company.
Among the bonds we have sold are some that we believe either carry an uncomfortable level of credit risk for the current environment or are no longer offering sufficient yield. These include Boparan GBP 7.625% 2025 (food) and 888 GBP 7.558% 2027 (gaming).
Away from credit risk, we are choosing to hold more interest rate risk than the wider high yield market. The modified duration of the portfolio rose in the period from 3.7 to 4.1.
Q What are your expectations from here?
A Total levels of yield in the corporate bond markets remain quite attractive and we think there are still good opportunities to buy bonds which will provide good levels of income. However, we are conscious that yields have come down and that much of the yield is coming from interest rates, not credit spread.
Partly because of the importance of interest rates in yields, the markets have been very sensitive to inflation and growth data. We expect this to continue.
Inflation data has been bumpy, but we think it is on a downward path to levels consistent with the targets of the central banks. There have already been some rate cuts and we think there will be room for more over the rest of the year. We are comfortable holding more interest rate risk. Current yields are satisfactory and there is potential for capital return as interest rate expectations evolve.
Although interest rates should fall from here, we do not expect that they will reach the low levels seen before 2022. At the same time, there is potential for economic activity to weaken. This poses a challenge to corporates, who could face a difficult re-financing environment along with weaker earnings. The balance sheets of more leveraged or weaker businesses may come under strain in these conditions.
We have reduced our exposure to credit risk in this environment while also maintaining liquidity so that we can take advantage of opportunities that may arise in such weaker market conditions.
Rhys Davies Edward Craven
Portfolio Managers
15 August 2024
Principal and Emerging Risks and Uncertainties
The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency and liquidity. As part of this process, the Board conducted a full review of the Company's risk control summary and considered new and emerging risks. These are not necessarily principal risks for the Company at present but may have the potential to be in the future. In carrying out this assessment, the Board considered the emerging risks facing the Company including geopolitical risks such as the invasion of Ukraine and unrest in the Middle East, evolving cyber threats (including risks associated with artificial intelligence) and ESG factors, including climate risk. The principal risks that follow are those identified by the Board as the most significant after consideration of mitigating factors and are not intended to cover all the risk categories as shown in the Internal Control and Risk Management section on page 14 of the 2023 annual financial report.
Category and Principal Risk Description
Mitigating Procedures and Controls
Strategic Risks
Market and Political Risk
The Company invests primarily in fixed interest securities, the majority of which are traded on global security markets. The principal risk for investors in the Company is a significant fall and/or a prolonged period of decline in these markets. This could be triggered by unfavourable developments globally and/or in one or more regions, such as the current conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, and other geopolitical tensions and uncertainties and their impact on the global economy. The Board cannot control the effect of such external influences on the portfolio. Market risk also arises from movements in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates.
An explanation of market risk and how this is addressed is given in note 19.1 to the financial statements within the 2023 annual financial report. The Portfolio Managers' Report summarises particular macro economic factors affecting performance during the period and the portfolio managers' views on those most relevant to the outlook for the portfolio.
Regulatory or Fiscal Changes
The Company is incorporated in Jersey which is a low tax jurisdiction subject to global scrutiny. Any adverse global regulatory or fiscal measures taken against such low tax jurisdictions, could negatively impact the Company.
The Board receives regular reports from the Manager and Company Secretary which highlight any proposed changes to the regulatory/fiscal regimes which might impact the Company. Jersey has recently received a positive report from MoneyVal, the Council of Europe's permanent monitoring body. MoneyVal concludes that Jersey's effectiveness in preventing financial crime is among the highest level found in jurisdictions evaluated around the world. More information can be found here:
https://www.gov.je/News/2024/Pages/Jersey%E2%80%99sStrengthInCombattingFinancialCrimeIsRecognised.aspx
Wide Discount leading to Shareholder Dissatisfaction
The Company's shares are subject to market movements and can trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Should the Company's shares trade at a significant discount compared to its peers, then shareholder dissatisfaction may result if shareholders cannot realise the value of their investment close to NAV, with the ultimate risk that arbitragers join the share register.
The Board receives regular reports from both the Manager and the Company's broker on the Company's share price performance and level of discount (or premium), together with regular reports on marketing and meetings with shareholders and prospective investors. The Board recognises the importance of the Company's scale in terms of the aggregate value of its shares in the market ('market cap') in creating liquidity and the benefit of a wide shareholder base, and has the ability to both issue and buy back shares to assist with market volatility. The foundation to this lies in solid investment performance and an attractive level of dividend.
Third Party Service Providers Risks
Lack of Control over, or Unsatisfactory Performance of Third Party Service Providers ('TPPs')
Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operations of the Company and affect its ability to pursue successfully its investment policy and expose it to reputational risk. Disruption to the accounting, payment systems or custody records could prevent the accurate reporting and monitoring of the Company's financial position.
Details of how the Board monitors the services provided by the Manager and the other TPPs, and the key elements designed to provide effective internal control, are included in the internal control and risk management section on page 14 of the 2023 annual financial report.
Cyber Risk
The Company's operational structure means that cyber risk (information technology and physical security) predominantly arises at its TPPs. This cyber risk includes fraud, sabotage or crime perpetrated against the Company or any of its TPPs.
The Audit & Risk Committee on behalf of the Board periodically reviews TPPs' service organisation control reports and meets with representatives of the Manager's Investment Management, Compliance, Internal Audit and Investment Trust teams as well as the Company Secretary's senior staff and Compliance team. The Board receives periodic updates on the Manager's and the Company Secretary's information security arrangements. The Board monitors TPPs' business continuity plans and testing - including their regular 'live' testing of workplace recovery arrangements.
Business Continuity Risk
Impact of a major event, such as Covid-19, on the operations of the service providers, including any prolonged disruption.
The Manager's business continuity plans are reviewed on a regular basis and the Directors are satisfied that the Manager has in place robust plans and infrastructure to minimise the impact on its operations so that the Company can continue to trade, meet regulatory obligations, report and meet shareholder requirements.
The Board receives periodic reports from the Manager and TPPs on business continuity processes and has been provided with assurance from them all insofar as possible that measures are in place for them to continue to provide contracted services to the Company.
In the view of the Board, these principal and emerging risks and uncertainties are as applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the period under review.
Thirty Largest Investment Issuers
AT 30 JUNE 2024
Market
Country of
Value
% of
Issuer
Industry
Incorporation
£'000
Portfolio
Lloyds Banking Group
Financials
UK
11,582
3.2
Barclays
Financials
UK
11,002
3.0
UK Treasury Bill
Government Bonds
UK
10,447
2.9
Co-Operative Bank
Financials
UK
8,244
2.3
Virgin Money
Financials
UK
7,924
2.2
Aviva
Financials
UK
6,850
1.9
Thames Water Finance
Utilities
UK
6,815
1.9
Albion Finance
Consumer Services
Luxembourg
5,868
1.6
BNP Paribas
Financials
UK
5,754
1.6
Saffron Building Society
Financials
UK
5,555
1.5
Virgin Media O2
Telecommunications
UK
5,367
1.5
Vodafone Group
Basic Materials
UK
5,350
1.5
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance
Health Care
Netherlands
5,155
1.4
Eléctricité De France
Utilities
France
5,134
1.4
Intesa
Financials
Italy
5,041
1.4
OSB
Financials
UK
4,715
1.3
Jupiter Fund Management
Financials
UK
4,703
1.3
Deutsche Bank
Financials
Germany
4,537
1.3
Clarios
Basic Materials
USA
4,454
1.2
Newcastle Building Society
Financials
UK
4,437
1.2
CPUK Finance
Financials
Jersey
4,432
1.2
Ziggo Bond Finance
Telecommunications
Netherlands
4,343
1.2
Sainsbury's Bank
Financials
UK
4,134
1.2
Ford Motor Credit
Consumer Goods
USA
4,118
1.2
Telecom Italia
Telecommunications
Italy
4,087
1.1
Legal & General
Financials
UK
4,037
1.1
Codere New Topco
Consumer Services
Luxembourg
3,721
1.0
Haleon
Health Care
UK
3,675
1.0
ING
Financials
Netherlands
3,522
1.0
Jerrold Finco
Financials
UK
3,460
1.0
Top 30 investments
168,463
46.6
Other investments
193,291
53.4
Total investments
361,754
100.0
Governance
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a Jersey domiciled investment company and is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.
Related Parties
Note 23 to the financial statements within the Company's 2023 annual financial report gives details of related party transactions. The basis of these has not changed for the six months being reported. The 2023 annual financial report is available on the Company's section of the Manager's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/bips.
Going Concern
The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. When considering this, the Directors took into account the annual shareholders' continuation vote and the following: the Company's investment objective and risk management policies, the nature of the portfolio and expenditure and cash flow projections. As a result, they determined that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure, readily realisable fixed assets to repay current liabilities and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.
Bond Rating Analysis
The table below reflects Standard and Poor's ('S&P') ratings. Where an S&P rating is not available, an equivalent average rating has been used. Investment grade is BBB- and above.
For the definitions of these ratings see the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on page 79 of the Company's 2023 annual financial report.
30 June 2024
31 December 2023
Cumulative
Cumulative
Rating
Portfolio %
Total %
Portfolio %
Total %
Investment Grade:
AA+
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
AA
2.8
3.0
1.8
2.0
A+
0.6
3.6
0.7
2.7
A-
0.1
3.7
0.8
3.5
BBB+
1.1
4.8
1.8
5.3
BBB
16.4
21.2
14.7
20.0
BBB-
6.2
27.4
5.4
25.4
Non-investment Grade:
BB+
7.3
34.7
8.1
33.5
BB
14.0
48.7
13.1
46.6
BB-
16.3
65.0
17.0
63.6
B+
9.4
74.4
8.5
72.1
B
9.9
84.3
12.1
84.2
B-
6.2
90.5
6.7
90.9
CCC+
0.8
91.3
2.1
93.0
CCC
0.4
91.7
1.7
94.7
D
0.7
92.4
1.1
95.8
NR* (including equity)
7.6
100.0
4.2
100.0
100.0
100.0
Summary of Analysis
Investment Grade
27.4
25.4
Non-investment Grade
65.0
70.4
NR (including equity)
7.6
4.2
100.0
100.0
* NR: not rated.
Directors' Responsibility Statement
in respect of the preparation of the Half-Yearly Financial Report
The Directors are responsible for preparing the financial report, using accounting policies consistent with applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards.
The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:
- the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half-Yearly Financial Report have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';
- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules; and
- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required on related party transactions.
The Half-Yearly Financial Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors.
Heather MacCallum
Audit & Risk Committee Chair
15 August 2024
Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
Revenue
Capital
Total
Revenue
Capital
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Profit/(loss) on investments held at fair value
-
2
2
-
(9,688)
(9,688)
Profit on derivative instruments - currency hedges and CDS
891
891
-
4,130
4,130
Exchange differences
-
666
666
-
1,575
1,575
Income - note 2
12,140
-
12,140
12,113
-
12,113
Investment management fees - note 3
(532)
(532)
(1,064)
(461)
(461)
(922)
Other expenses
(411)
(68)
(479)
(386)
(2)
(388)
Profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation
11,197
959
12,156
11,266
(4,446)
6,820
Finance costs - note 3
(430)
(430)
(860)
(420)
(420)
(840)
Profit/(loss) before taxation
10,767
529
11,296
10,846
(4,866)
5,980
Taxation - note 4
(14)
-
(14)
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) after taxation
10,753
529
11,282
10,846
(4,866)
5,980
Return per ordinary share
5.66p
0.28p
5.94p
6.16p
(2.77)p
3.39p
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period
189,998,186
176,159,363
The total columns of this statement represent the Company's statement of comprehensive income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The profit/(loss) after taxation is the total comprehensive income/(loss). The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations of the Company. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period.
Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
Stated
Capital
Revenue
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
For the six months ended 30 June 2024
At 31 December 2023
316,793
(22,018)
9,854
304,629
Profit after taxation
-
529
10,753
11,282
Dividends paid - note 5
(336)
-
(10,430)
(10,766)
Net proceeds from issue of new shares - note 6
24,600
-
-
24,600
At 30 June 2024
341,057
(21,489)
10,177
329,745
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
At 31 December 2022
305,062
(32,141)
8,168
281,089
(Loss)/profit after taxation
-
(4,866)
10,846
5,980
Dividends paid - note 5
(279)
-
(9,817)
(10,096)
Net proceeds from issue of new shares
7,172
-
-
7,172
At 30 June 2023
311,955
(37,007)
9,197
284,145
Condensed Balance Sheet
At
At
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Non-current assets
Investments held at fair value through profit or loss
361,754
335,533
Current assets
Derivative financial instruments - receivable
867
1,589
Amounts due from brokers
1,055
38
Margin held at brokers
794
2,129
Proceeds due from issue of new shares
172
171
Income tax recoverable
2
3
Prepayments and accrued income
6,156
6,211
Cash and cash equivalents
5,403
8,138
14,449
18,279
Current liabilities
Amounts due to brokers
(2,539)
-
Amounts payable relating to issue of new shares
(1)
(1)
Accruals
(943)
(915)
Derivative financial instruments - payable
(271)
(199)
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
(42,704)
(48,068)
(46,458)
(49,183)
Net current liabilities
(32,009)
(30,904)
Net assets
329,745
304,629
Capital and reserves
Stated capital
341,057
316,793
Capital reserve
(21,489)
(22,018)
Revenue reserve
10,177
9,854
Total shareholders' funds
329,745
304,629
Net asset value per ordinary share
168.86p
168.58p
Number of ordinary shares in issue at the period end - note 6
195,279,323
180,702,596
Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
Six months to
Six months to
30 June
30 June
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit before finance costs and taxation
12,156
6,820
Tax on overseas income
(14)
-
Adjustment for:
Purchases of investments
(82,738)
(83,043)
Sales of investments
58,041
65,881
(24,697)
(17,162)
(Decrease)/increase from securities sold under agreements to repurchase
(5,364)
4,410
(Profit)/loss on investments held at fair value
(2)
9,688
Net movement from derivative instruments - currency hedges
794
(328)
Decrease/(increase) in receivables
1,390
(506)
Increase/(decrease) in payables
63
(3)
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities
(15,674)
2,919
Cash flow from financing activities
Finance cost paid
(894)
(736)
Net proceeds from issue of new shares
24,723
7,377
Dividends paid - note 5
(10,766)
(10,096)
Cost of shares issued
(124)
-
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities
12,939
(3,455)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(2,735)
(536)
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period
8,138
9,082
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
5,403
8,546
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Balance Sheet is as follows:
Cash held at custodian
4,913
4,826
Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling
490
3,720
Cash and cash equivalents
5,403
8,546
Cash flow from operating activities includes:
Dividends received
151
191
Interest received
12,017
12,535
At
At
1 January
Cash
30 June
2024
flows
2024
Reconciliation of net debt
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cash and cash equivalents
8,138
(2,735)
5,403
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
(48,068)
5,364
(42,704)
Total
(39,930)
2,629
(37,301)
Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements
1. Basis of Preparation
The condensed financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as those adopted in the Company's 2023 annual financial report. They have been prepared on an historical cost basis, in accordance with the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union and, where possible, in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice for Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts, updated by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022 (AIC SORP).
2. Income
Six months to
Six months to
30 June
30 June
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Income from investments:
UK dividends
94
95
UK investment income - interest
5,685
4,280
Overseas dividends
57
53
Overseas investment income - interest
6,147
7,609
11,983
12,037
Other income:
Deposit interest
114
50
Other income
43
26
157
76
Total income
12,140
12,113
3. Management Fee and Finance costs
Investment management fees and finance costs are allocated 50% to capital and 50% to revenue (2023: 50% to capital and 50% to revenue).
Finance costs relate to interest payable on borrowings from securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repo) or bank overdrafts. In some instances, interest on repo is negative i.e. receivable and has been netted against interest payable, shown within finance costs, as they relate to borrowings utilised by the Company.
4. Taxation
The Company is subject to Jersey income tax at the rate of 0% (2023: 0%). The overseas tax charge consists of irrecoverable withholding tax.
5. Dividends paid on Ordinary Shares
Six months to
Six months to
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
pence
£'000
pence
£'000
Interim dividends in respect of previous period
2.875
5,212
2.875
5,008
First interim dividend
2.875
5,554
2.875
5,088
Total
5.750
10,766
5.750
10,096
Dividends paid in the period have been charged to revenue except for £336,000 which was charged to stated capital (six months to 30 June 2023: £279,000). This amount is equivalent to the income accrued on the new shares issued in the period (see note 6).
A second interim dividend of 2.875p (2023: 2.875p) has been declared and will be paid on 19 August 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 12 July 2024.
6. Stated Capital, including Movements
Allotted ordinary shares of no par value.
Six months to
Year to
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
Stated capital:
Brought forward
£316,793,000
£305,062,000
Net proceeds from shares issued
£24,600,000
£12,072,000
Dividends paid from stated capital
£(336,000)
£(341,000)
Carried forward
£341,057,000
£316,793,000
Number of ordinary shares:
Brought forward
180,702,596
173,302,596
Issued in the period
14,576,727
7,400,000
Carried forward
195,279,323
180,702,596
Per share:
- average issue price
169.61p
165.21p
7. Classification Under Fair Value Hierarchy
Note 20 of the 2023 annual financial report sets out the basis of classification.
There were no Level 3 holdings at 30 June 2024 (31 December 2023: none) and the total (not shown) is therefore the aggregate of Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3.
At 30 June 2024
At 31 December 2023
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit
or loss:
- Fixed interest securities(1)
-
285,607
-
-
281,481
-
- Convertibles
-
58,330
-
-
44,200
- Government
-
11,213
-
-
6,941
-
- Preference
6,477
-
-
2,769
-
-
- Equities
81
46
-
142
-
-
Derivative financial instruments:
- Forward currency contract
-
596
-
-
1,390
-
Total for financial assets
6,558
355,792
-
2,911
334,012
-
(1) Fixed interest securities include both fixed and floating rate securities.
8. Status of Half-Yearly Financial Report
The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Financial Report, which has not been audited by the Company's auditor, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Article 104 of Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The financial information for the half year ended 30 June 2024 and the half year ended 30 June 2023 has not been audited. The figures and financial information for the year ended 31 December 2023 are extracted and abridged from the latest audited accounts and do not constitute the statutory accounts for that year.
By order of the Board
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
15 August 2024
Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures
Alternative Performance Measure ('APM')
An APM is a measure of performance or financial position that is not defined in applicable accounting standards and cannot be directly derived from the financial statements. The calculations shown in the corresponding tables are for the six months ended 30 June 2024 and the year ended 31 December 2023. The APMs listed here are widely used in reporting within the investment company sector and consequently aid comparability, providing useful additional information.
Premium/(discount) ('APM')
Premium is a measure of the amount by which the mid-market price of an investment company share is higher than the underlying net asset value of that share. Discount is a measure of the amount by which the mid-market price of an investment company share is lower than the underlying net asset value ('NAV') of that share. If the shares are trading at a premium the result of the below calculation will be positive and if they are trading at a discount it will be negative. In this Half-Yearly Financial Report the premium/(discount) is expressed as a percentage of the net asset value per share and is calculated according to the formula set out below.
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
Share price
a
171.75p
171.00p
Net asset value per share
b
168.86p
168.58p
Premium
c = (a-b)/b
1.7%
1.4%
Modified Duration
Modified Duration is regarded as a measure of the volatility of a portfolio, as, with all other risk factors being equal, bonds with higher durations have greater price volatility than bonds with lower durations. Modified duration measures the change in the value of a bond (or portfolio) in response to a change in 100 basis-point (1%) change in interest rates. For example, in general this would mean that a 1% rise in interest rates leads to a 1% fall in the value of the bond or portfolio.
Gearing
The gearing percentage reflects the amount of borrowings that a company has invested. This figure indicates the extra amount by which net assets, or shareholders' funds, would move if the value of a company's investments were to rise or fall. A positive percentage indicates the extent to which net assets are geared; a nil gearing percentage, or 'nil', shows a company is ungeared. A negative percentage indicates that a company is not fully invested and is holding net cash as described below.
There are several methods of calculating gearing and the following has been used in this report:
Gross Gearing ('APM')
This reflects the amount of gross borrowings in use by a company and takes no account of any cash balances. It is based on gross borrowings as a percentage of net assets.
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repo financing)
42,704
48,068
Gross borrowings
a
42,704
48,068
Net asset value
b
329,745
304,629
Gross gearing
c = a/b
13.0%
15.8%
Net Gearing or Net Cash ('APM')
Net gearing reflects the amount of net borrowings invested, i.e. borrowings less cash and cash equivalents (incl. investments in money market funds). It is based on net borrowings as a percentage of net assets. Net cash reflects the net exposure to cash and cash equivalents, as a percentage of net assets, after any offset against total borrowings.
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase (repo financing)
42,704
48,068
Less: cash and cash equivalents including margin
(6,197)
(10,267)
Net borrowings
a
36,507
37,801
Net asset value
b
329,745
304,629
Net gearing
c = a/b
11.1%
12.4%
Net Asset Value ('NAV')
Also described as shareholders' funds, the NAV is the value of total assets less liabilities. Liabilities for this purpose include current and long-term liabilities. The NAV per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net assets by the number of ordinary shares in issue. For accounting purposes assets are valued at fair (usually market) value and liabilities are valued at par (their repayment - often nominal - value).
Return
The return generated in a period from the investments including the increase and decrease in the value of investments over time and the income received.
Total Return
Total return is the theoretical return to shareholders that measures the combined effect of any dividends paid together with the rise or fall in the share price or NAV. In this Half-Yearly Financial Report these return figures have been sourced from LSEG Data & Analytics who calculate returns on an industry comparative basis, taking the Net Asset Values and Share Prices for the opening and closing periods and adding the impact of dividend reinvestments for the relevant periods.
Net Asset Value Total Return ('APM')
Total return on net asset value per share, with debt at market value, assuming dividends paid by the Company were reinvested into the shares of the Company at the NAV per share at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend.
Share Price Total Return ('APM')
Total return to shareholders, on a mid-market price basis, assuming all dividends received were reinvested, without transaction costs, into the shares of the Company at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend.
Net Asset
Share
Six Months Ended 30 June 2024
Value
Price
As at 30 June 2024
168.86p
171.75p
As at 31 December 2023
168.58p
171.00p
Change in period
a
0.2%
0.4%
Impact of dividend reinvestments(1)
b
3.4%
3.5%
Total return for the period
c = a+b
3.6%
3.9%
Net Asset
Share
Year Ended 31 December 2023
Value
Price
As at 31 December 2023
168.58p
171.00p
As at 31 December 2022
162.20p
166.00p
Change in year
a
3.9%
3.0%
Impact of dividend reinvestments(1)
b
7.8%
7.5%
Total return for the year
c = a+b
11.7%
10.5%
(1) Total dividends paid during the period of 5.75p (31 December 2023: 11.50p) reinvested at the NAV or share price on the ex-dividend date. NAV or share price falls subsequent to the reinvestment date consequently further reduce the returns, vice versa if the NAV or share price rises.
Directors, Investment Manager and Administration
Directors
Tim Scholefield (Chairman)
Heather MacCallum (Audit & Risk Committee Chair and Senior Independent Director)
Christine Johnson
Caroline Dutot
Tom Quigley
Alternative Investment Fund Manager (Manager)
Invesco Fund Managers Limited
Perpetual Park
Perpetual Park Drive
Henley-on-Thames
Oxfordshire RG9 1HH
01491 417 000
www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts
Manager's Website
Information relating to the Company can be found on the Manager's website, at https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-bond-income-plus-limited.html
The contents of websites referred to in this document, or accessible from links within those websites, are not incorporated into, nor do they form part of, this interim report.
Company Secretary, Administrator and Registered Office
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
PO Box 1075
28 Esplanade
St Helier
Jersey JE4 2QP
Company Secretarial Contact: Hilary Jones
01534 700000
invesco@jtcgroup.com
General Data Protection Regulation
The Company's privacy notice can be found at:
www.invesco.co.uk/bips
Corporate Broker
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Riverbank House
2 Swan Lane
London
EC4R 3GA
Independent Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP
37 Esplanade
St Helier
Jersey JE1 4XA
Depositary, Custodian & Banker
The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
Invesco Client Services
Invesco has a Client Services Team available from 8.30am to 6.00pm every working day. Please feel free to take advantage of their expertise by ringing:
0800 085 8677
www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts
Registrar
Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited
13 Castle Street
St Helier
Jersey JE1 1ES
+44 (0370) 707 4040
Shareholders who hold shares directly and not through a Savings Scheme or ISA and have queries relating to their shareholding should contact the Registrar's call centre on the above number.
Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider.
Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday (excluding UK public holidays).
Shareholders holding shares directly can also access their holding details via Computershare's website:
http://www.investorcentre.co.uk/je
The Registrar provides an on-line share dealing service to existing shareholders who are not seeking advice on buying or selling via Computershare's website http://www.investorcentre.co.uk/je
For queries relating to shareholder dealing contact
+44 (0) 370 703 0084
Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday (excluding UK public holidays).
Dividend Re-Investment Plan
The Registrar also manages a Dividend Re-Investment Plan for the Company. Shareholders wishing to re-invest their dividends should contact the Registrar.
