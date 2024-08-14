Rogers Communications Inc.: Edward Rogers appointed Executive Chair of Rogers Communications

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Board of Directors today appointed Edward Rogers Executive Chair of Rogers Communications effective immediately.



"This appointment simply recognizes the role Edward is performing at the company," said Robert J. Gemmell, Lead Director. "The company has never been stronger thanks to Tony's leadership and Edward's stewardship. Today's appointment merely formalizes Edward's role."

Edward Rogers will continue to lead the Board as Executive Chair. Working with the Board and the Chief Executive Officer, Rogers will lead the development and review of the company's long-term strategy for growth. Tony Staffieri's responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer remain the same. Reporting to the full Rogers board, Staffieri will continue to run the company.

"The past 10 quarters of industry-leading growth have demonstrated the strength of Tony's leadership," said Edward Rogers. "Working with the Board and Tony, I look forward to continuing to support the long-term success of Rogers."

"I have appreciated the support and advice of Edward over the last several years and look forward to his continued engagement and support on the terrific opportunities that lie ahead for Rogers," said Staffieri.

The appointment was unanimously confirmed at a Board meeting in Calgary.

