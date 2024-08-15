Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HDE3 | ISIN: DK0060036564 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SR
Frankfurt
15.08.24
09:19 Uhr
17,400 Euro
-0,600
-3,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAR NORD BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAR NORD BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,56017,78010:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2024 08:18 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spar Nord Bank A/S: Financial results for H1 2024

Company announcement no. 50

Net profit of DKK 1,215 million and return on equity of 18.8%

The financial statements for the first half of 2024 show a highly satisfactory net profit of DKK 1,215 million and a return on equity after tax of 18.8%. In the second quarter alone, market rates fell by only a small margin, leading to a persistently satisfactory return on the Bank's strong excess liquidity, which is the principal reason why net interest income was 10% higher in H1 2024 than in the year-earlier period. Overall, the Bank grew its core income by 6% compared with H1 2023.

Again in Q2 2024, persistently strong credit quality resulted in a net reversal of impairment charges and a positive profit impact from impairment charges for H1 2024 in the amount of DKK 37 million. Continuing net reversals underline the robustness of our retail and business customers alike, which was also a key factor behind the Bank's profit forecast upgrade announced in June," says Lasse Nyby, CEO.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Lasse Nyby, Chief Executive Officer, on tel. +45 9634 4011, or Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.