Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 August 2024. ISIN: DK0060010841 ---------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Mix Akk KL ---------------------------------------------- New name: Danske Inv Mix Akk ---------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: DKIMA ---------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 39035 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060228633 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Mix Defensiv Akk KL ------------------------------------------------------- New name: Danske Inv Mix Defensiv Akk ------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: DKIMDA ------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 76060 ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060228716 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Mix Offensiv Akk KL ------------------------------------------------------- New name: Danske Inv Mix Offensiv Akk ------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: DKIMOAK ------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 6059 ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060228989 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Danske Inv Mix Offensiv Plus Akk KL ------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Danske Inv Mix Offensiv Plus Akk ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged short name: DKIMOPA ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 76058 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66