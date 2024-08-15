Ratings agency Crisil expects India's renewable energy storage capacity to surge by 6 GW by fiscal 2028, driven by a healthy pipeline. From pv magazine India Ratings agency Crisil said that it expects India's renewable energy storage capacity to surge 6 GW by fiscal 2028, from less than 1 GW operational as of March 2024. It said the energy storage capacity additions will be driven by a robust pipeline of projects under implementation and expected healthy pace of auctions. Such an increase is crucial to sustainably absorb the rising share of renewables in the country's overall power generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...