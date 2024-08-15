UNCHARTED Launches EVOLVE, the New Guide to the Luxury Adventure Travel Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Experiential travel company UNCHARTED has announced the launch of EVOLVE, a new multimedia website that features original reports, interviews with industry leaders, and off-the-beaten-track experiences. The website is meticulously designed for those interested in adventure travel, wilderness conservation, and culture.

For more than 30 years, UNCHARTED has designed luxury African safaris and similar bespoke, private adventures in the world's most spectacular natural destinations.

"EVOLVE is our new guide to the luxury adventure travel lifestyle," says Chip Cunningham, co-founder and CEO of UNCHARTED.

EVOLVE also includes curated videos, podcasts, and articles that have been selected by the UNCHARTED team - industry leaders who have decades of experience in the field and personal passions for conscious travel, and who have developed this platform as a way to freely share their expert, insider information.

"Our roots are in African safaris, and we've extended that model of high-end, eco-conscious travel in remote wildernesses to include other spectacular nature travel destinations in South America, Australia, New Zealand, India, Southeast Asia, and the Poles," says Cunningham.

"As our reach continues to spread, so does our decades-long commitment to sustainable travel that has a positive social, economic, and environmental impact. We're all about making progress and saving the planet, one safari at a time. EVOLVE is shining a light on others around the world who share our sense of mission."

Find EVOLVE at gouncharted.com/evolve.

ABOUT UNCHARTED Founders Chip and Sandy Cunningham started building UNCHARTED in East Africa in the 1990s, as co-creators of Bush Homes of East Africa. From the outset, they were embedded in the world of ethical, high-end, and low-impact safari camps and lodges. From 2014 to 2021, the company was branded OutsideGo in a partnership with Outside Magazine. The company happily regained its independent status and re-branded under its original name, UNCHARTED, in 2021. As one of the Robb Report's 22 Global Travel Masters, co-founder and company president Sandy Cunningham is a widely recognized authority on luxury adventure travel. Formerly based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, UNCHARTED is now headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

