OVER A QUARTER OF BRITS ADMIT THEY DON'T LIKE THEIR WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHS* REVEALS HONOR

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research findings highlight the rising trend in alternative wedding photography - with 27% of Brits admitting they don't like their wedding photos. While 28% choose not to have an official photographer and over 1 in 3 Brits (39%) reveal they would consider a friend who's good on their smartphone to be their wedding photographer instead.

With almost a 20% decrease in 'wedding photographer' searches over the last ten years** and 48% of Brits stating they like the flexibility and creativity of content creators who use smartphones to capture photos on the day - the influence of digital and social on the big day is clear.

In fact, over half of people (51%) feel wedding photography needs modernising and 46% of Brits plan to, or did, use a wedding website or hashtag (42%) to gather the best shots from guests on the special occasion.

What's more, over a quarter (28%) of people would also consider exclusively using photos captured by guests on their big day. While almost a third (31%) would incorporate a photography competition for wedding guests to get the best one.

19% state their wedding photography was their biggest wedding day regret, followed by their choice of guests (12%) and venue (12%). Some Brits feel traditional wedding photography can take too long to take and receive (16%), others say they feel a bit dated (12%) or awkward (15%).

Lauren Prichard, wedding content creator at Social Brides Club, commenting on the research findings, said: "Wedding content creation has become a huge part of the wedding industry. A huge benefit is that the content is delivered within 24 hours, meaning that couples can instantly relive their wedding day and share on social media straightaway. We keep in mind the importance of getting 'the shot' for the social media reveal the next day - the all-important just married Instagram post. There will always be a place for professional wedding photography and videography, but galleries can take up to six months to be delivered, so wedding content creation is the perfect addition to go alongside it.

Smartphone behind-the-scenes content captured is a more raw and natural way of capturing wedding memories that we are more used to seeing. With so much going on, for most couples it's all about having as many memories as possible. Every event we attend we take photos and videos on our phone, so hiring a content creator for your special day means that you don't miss out. Some couples use QR codes round the venue to encourage guests to upload their photos via a link, or even use apps that act like a digital disposable camera."

To help guests snap the best portrait photography at weddings in the future Lauren also shared her top tips for getting the perfect shot on your smartphone.

Clean your lens: This is a huge mistake that people commonly make. Always take a small microfibre glasses cloth or, even better, a lens wipe to ensure your lens is clean. If you don't have anything to hand, give your lens a quick wipe on your clothing. Dirty camera lenses cause photos to be blurry or cloudy and this can't be fixed. We want clean and crisp, always. Choose your background wisely: Avoid a cluttered area for your photos and get your subjects to pose somewhere that shows off the beautiful venue the couple have chosen. For more candid shots where you have less control, using an AI eraser tool to remove unwanted objects from the background will produce a better photograph. Avoid being backlit: Never place your subjects in front of a window with the light coming in behind them as this causes images to be overexposed. Always have your subjects facing the window so the light hits their faces. Use the sun to your advantage: A lot of photographers prefer to shoot in the shade on sunny days as this is more flattering for portraits. However, when it comes to capturing photos on a smartphone direct sun lighting is perfect. We capture a lot of destination weddings across Europe so have learned to use the sun to our advantage. Take a few options: Never take just one photo. Modern smartphones have the capacity to capture lots of photos in a short space of time, meaning that you can choose the best one. The group photo enhance feature will also help with this, recognising closed eyes and correcting them to open.

Bond Zhang, Country Manager of HONOR UK, said: "Photography trends are continuing to evolve, and our research findings highlight people are looking for new ways to capture the best portrait photography, even on their wedding days. At HONOR, we know how important capturing breathtaking images are, especially at big occasions like weddings of loved ones. The new H200 series uses AI-driven photographic precision, ensuring you can capture all sides of the subject, differentiating options for portraits, backgrounds, and lighting for perfectly balanced images."

