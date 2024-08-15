Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

15 August 2024

Base Resources Limited

Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and certain of its related bodies corporate and associates (First Sentier) that, as at 13 August 2024, First Sentier had increased its voting power in Base Resources from 87,021,878 ordinary shares to 99,905,751 ordinary shares representing 7.39% and 8.48%, respectively, of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

First Sentier's interest in 99,905,751 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Registered holder of shares Holder of interest Nature of interest Number of ordinary shares Citibank N A Hong Kong First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 41,314,416 JP MORGAN CHASE First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd 3,993,108 National Australian bank First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd 12,881,679 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4 in the full copy of notice available from the company's website (refer below for the website address). Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest. 41,716,548

In the notice of its increase in its voting power, First Sentier disclosed acquisitions of ordinary shares which occurred during the period from 27 May 2024 to 2 August 2024 (each inclusive). The acquisitions disclosed were for a total of 5,310,616 ordinary shares for an average price of A$0.273 per share.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au .

Australian Media Relations UK Media Relations Sodali & Co Tavistock Communications Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Tel: +61 8 6160 4900 Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au .

