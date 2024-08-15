Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
Frankfurt
15.08.24
08:12 Uhr
0,122 Euro
-0,008
-6,16 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1210,14611:57
PR Newswire
15.08.2024 11:36 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

AIM and Media Release

15 August 2024

Base Resources Limited
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and certain of its related bodies corporate and associates (First Sentier) that, as at 13 August 2024, First Sentier had increased its voting power in Base Resources from 87,021,878 ordinary shares to 99,905,751 ordinary shares representing 7.39% and 8.48%, respectively, of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

First Sentier's interest in 99,905,751 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Registered holder of shares

Holder of interest

Nature of interest

Number of ordinary shares

Citibank N A Hong Kong

First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

41,314,416

JP MORGAN CHASE

First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd

3,993,108

National Australian bank

First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd

12,881,679

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4 in the full copy of notice available from the company's website (refer below for the website address). Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest.

41,716,548

In the notice of its increase in its voting power, First Sentier disclosed acquisitions of ordinary shares which occurred during the period from 27 May 2024 to 2 August 2024 (each inclusive). The acquisitions disclosed were for a total of 5,310,616 ordinary shares for an average price of A$0.273 per share.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Sodali & Co

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.