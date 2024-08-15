Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
AIM and Media Release
15 August 2024
Base Resources Limited
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and certain of its related bodies corporate and associates (First Sentier) that, as at 13 August 2024, First Sentier had increased its voting power in Base Resources from 87,021,878 ordinary shares to 99,905,751 ordinary shares representing 7.39% and 8.48%, respectively, of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
First Sentier's interest in 99,905,751 ordinary shares is held as follows:
Registered holder of shares
Holder of interest
Nature of interest
Number of ordinary shares
Citibank N A Hong Kong
First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
41,314,416
JP MORGAN CHASE
First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd
3,993,108
National Australian bank
First Sentier Investors RQI Pty Ltd
12,881,679
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4 in the full copy of notice available from the company's website (refer below for the website address). Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest.
41,716,548
In the notice of its increase in its voting power, First Sentier disclosed acquisitions of ordinary shares which occurred during the period from 27 May 2024 to 2 August 2024 (each inclusive). The acquisitions disclosed were for a total of 5,310,616 ordinary shares for an average price of A$0.273 per share.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
Australian Media Relations
UK Media Relations
Sodali & Co
Tavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir
Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900
Tel: +44 207 920 3150
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800