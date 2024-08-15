Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE: GRCM) (FSE: 862) ("Geologica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of additional claims at it's TITAN polymetallic critical metals Project ("Titan").

Doug Unwin, CEO and President of the Company stated, "We are very excited to stake an additional 658.15 hectares at Titan. Initial analysis of Skytem and Induced Polarization surveys indicates that mineralization may extend to the west of the initial Titan claims. The molybdenum showing on these additional claims contain molybdenum up to 1.8% in rock samples. The Endako molybdenum mine operated at a grade of 0.033%."

Geologica has engaged Ross Groom Ph.D. of Eikon Technologies Ltd. to take a deep dive analysis of the Skytem and IP data at Titan and produce an overall magnetic model of the entire area underlying the survey.

The Titan Property is located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia. Combined with a positive market sentiment for commodities like gold, silver, copper and molybdenum, Titan and Geologica are well-positioned to create significant value for shareholders. The Geologica team is committed to creating Canada's next great mineral success story, developing assets that will be attractive to potential transaction partners.





ABOUT GEOLOGICA RESOURCE CORP.

Geologica Resource Corp. is a mineral explorer, focused on copper exploration, building shareholder value through the acquisition of projects with significant technical merit. The Company's Topley Copper Project is located in the Babine Porphyry Belt of central British Columbia. The company has now acquired the Titan rare critical minerals/copper/gold property in the Atlin Mining District of BC.

Further information on Geologica Resource Corp. can be found on the Company's website https://geologicaresource.com/ and on SEDAR at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

The accuracy of the technical content of this overview has been reviewed by David Mark P.Geo. David is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and a member of the Company's board of directors.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as such term is defined in the CSE policies) has reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "ensuring", "believe", "anticipate", "will", "would" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's plans and objectives with respect to the Topley Project. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

