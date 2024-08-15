Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Aug-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Denise Turner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR0.898 58334

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 12/08/2024

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: DSH TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 340917 EQS News ID: 1969029 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

