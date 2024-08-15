Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Presentation for the Second Quarter of 2024

Bermuda, August 15, 2024, Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Wednesday August 28, 2024, release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company will also provide additional information about the sale of the VLGC fleet announced today. In connection with this, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CEST).

The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com prior the presentation and available by using the following links:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tgju86bc

Conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1592112ff29a4499a8a88cfd9f9d8d0a (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1592112ff29a4499a8a88cfd9f9d8d0a)

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@avancegas.com (mailto:IR@avancegas.com)

ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG ships consisting of twelve VLGCs on water as well as four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

