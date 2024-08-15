New Era of Intelligent Energy Storage - BSLBATT ESS-GRID C241 C&I Integrated ESS

BSLBATT, the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of energy storage batteries, has launched an innovative energy storage product, the ESS-GRID C241, an integrated energy storage system designed for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. The ESS-GRID C241 is an integrated energy storage system designed for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. The system offers a number of outstanding features and advanced configurations designed to meet the diverse needs of small businesses to large industrial operations, improve energy efficiency and provide highly flexible energy solutions.

Powerful Power Configuration

Equipped with a 125kW PCS (Power Conversion System) and 241kWh battery capacity, the ESS-GRID C241 is capable of handling large-scale energy storage requirements. The system has a maximum charging and discharging current of 157A and a cycle count of more than 6,000 cycles, ensuring reliable operation over long periods of time.

The ESS-GRID C241 has a high quality Li-FePO4 cell with a high capacity of 314Ah. Each module adopts CCS technology, with a single pack capacity of 16kWh, and a total of 15 packs connected in series with a battery voltage of 768V.

Highly Integrated and Modular Design

The ESS-GRID C241 adopts an integrated design with high energy density and small size, with a height of 2300mm, a width of 1800mm, a depth of 1100mm, and a weight of 2520kg. the whole system and its internal batteries are modularized, which is not only convenient for installation and operation and maintenance, but also allows for flexible expansion, and supports the expansion of the maximum capacity to 964kWh for DC and 964kWh for AC. With a maximum capacity of 964kWh, the system can provide 2-8 hours of power backup for industrial and commercial energy storage needs, meeting the requirements of various application scenarios.

Superior Protection and Management System

The energy storage system is IP54 rated and can operate stably in various harsh environments. Meanwhile, BSLBATT has fully considered the safety of the product, ESS-GRID C241 adopts the world's leading Battery Management System (BMS), and carries a three-stage fire protection architecture, including dual integration of active and passive fire protection, which includes PACK-level fire protection, cluster-level fire protection, and dual-compartment-level fire protection, ensuring the safety and reliability of the system. In addition, the intelligent temperature control program supports the system to go forward in severe cold and heat to ensure stable and efficient operation of the system, with application areas ranging from coastal areas to high-altitude areas in mountainous regions.

Diversified Application Solutions

The innovative configuration of the ESS-GRID C241 enables it to maximize energy efficiency. It is suitable for hybrid energy systems that combine photovoltaic power generation (DC), energy storage systems (AC and DC), and diesel generators (which typically provide AC power), providing more flexible energy management and application options, and is particularly suited to a wide range of commercial scenarios covering a wide range of needs, from small businesses to large industrial operations.

Reliable Warranty and Service

With BSLBATT's patented LFP module technology, the ESS-GRID C241 not only provides excellent product performance, but also offers customers a 10-year battery warranty. We are committed to being our customers' reliable energy partner by providing comprehensive technical support and after-sales service.

BSLBATT's ESS-GRID C241 not only leads the market with its efficient, compact, modular and highly integrated design, but also offers more possibilities for commercial energy storage with its flexible expansion capability and excellent safety. Whether you are looking to improve energy utilization or seeking a reliable power backup, the ESS-GRID C241 is the choice you can trust.

