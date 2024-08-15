Beta Bionics Celebrates Milestone: 10,000th iLet Patient

CONCORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Beta Bionics, a commercial-stage medical technology company, proudly announces the 10,000th patient start on the iLet Bionic Pancreas. This significant milestone marks a major step forward in the company's mission to alleviate the daily burden of diabetes management for patients and healthcare providers alike.

iLet With Dexcom G7

The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared autonomous closed-loop insulin delivery device designed to be both easier to prescribe for healthcare professionals and simpler to use for patients. With no carb counting*, no corrections and no settings to adjust, the iLet does the work for the user instead of depending on the user to proactively manage their diabetes, which is required with other hybrid closed-loop insulin pumps. The iLet automates glucose management, thereby reducing the mental and physical stress on patients.

"Reaching 10,000 iLet Bionic Pancreas patients is a testament to our commitment to making diabetes easier, for everyone, every day," said Sean Saint, CEO of Beta Bionics. "By taking the work off their plate, we are empowering patients to live more freely and with greater peace of mind. The iLet offers an easier and more reliable way to manage diabetes relative to other insulin delivery devices, and we are thrilled to see its impact grow."

Healthcare providers have also embraced the iLet due to the results they are seeing with their patients. "The iLet Bionic Pancreas has been a great addition to my practice. Now that I have experience in prescribing the iLet, I know that it helps all of my patients - whether they have a high HbA1c or those who are in the 6-7 range," explained Bruce Bode, MD, FACE of Atlanta Diabetes Associates. "For those patients in the HbA1c higher range, it gets them closer to goal,+ and for those in the lower range, it keeps them at goal with a lot less work, stress and anxiety."

The iLet's advanced algorithms streamline the process of getting patients started by only requiring the user's weight. Without numerous settings to adjust, the iLet allows healthcare providers to focus on patient care without being bogged down by complicated device management.

The Beta Bionics team remains dedicated to simplifying and alleviating the burden of managing diabetes with life-changing solutions and is continuously striving to enhance the quality of life for patients with diabetes. As the company celebrates this remarkable milestone, it looks forward to further advancements and continued growth.

*User must be carb aware.

+Individual results may vary.

