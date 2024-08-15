State-owned Botswana Power Corp. has signed a power purchase agreement with a consortium of Chinese enterprises and other companies to construct a 100 MW solar plant in southern Botswana. The project is expected to start generation by the end of 2025. Botswana Power has signed a power purchase agreement for the development of a 100 MW solar plant in Jwaneng, a town in the southern part of the country. The agreement is in place between Botswana Power and Sinotswana Green Energy, a consortium of Chinese and Botswana companies, jointly established by China Habor Engineering Co. , China International ...

