Lynkwell, Inc.: Lynkwell Celebrates Third Year on Inc. 5000 List and Launch of Innovative EV Charger

On the heels of launching its new XLynk charger, Lynkwell makes the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year, with three-year revenue growth exceeding 500 percent.

SCHENECTADY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Lynkwell , a leading energy infrastructure development company, announces its third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Demonstrating three-year revenue growth of over 500 percent, Lynkwell's comprehensive suite of U.S.-based energy related hardware, software, and service solutions continues to find market validation in a dynamic industry.

The Inc. 5000 list recognizes those independent companies who successfully navigate the rigors of entrepreneurship to achieve outstanding growth. Up 240 spots, Lynkwell climbed the ranks from 1,232 in 2023 to 992 in 2024, and achieved more than twice the median growth rate of this year's class.

Contributing to this accomplishment is Lynkwell's extensive solution platform, combining its own proprietary offerings with those of curated partners from around the world. During the past year, Lynkwell has announced several partnerships that demonstrate significant expansion of their offering and validation of their industry leadership. This same week, Lynkwell also launched the XLynk electric vehicle (EV) charger , specifically designed to maximize uptime and performance for charging site hosts and drivers alike.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year," commented Schuyler Poukish, chief executive officer and co-founder of Lynkwell. "This achievement reflects our extensive expertise in deploying and operating energy infrastructure, highlighted by the recent release of our own Level 2 EV charging station, XLynk. It is our unique combination of expertise, breadth of solutions, and commitment to success for all stakeholders in the energy value chain that continues to differentiate Lynkwell and propel our trajectory higher year over year."

Ranking 15 th on the Inc. 5000 Energy list, Lynkwell is solidifying its position as an industry leader, having announced its achievement of greater than tenfold year-over-year sales growth in 2024's first quarter and the launch of its first commercial EV charger product in 2024's third quarter. Lynkwell's progression on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years underscores its dedication to advancing sustainable technology solutions that create both economic and environmental impact.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Lynkwell's presence on the Inc. 5000 list for the past three consecutive years is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our vertically integrated team - all based in the United States. This year-over-year recognition validates our mission to provide innovative technology and superior customer experience to the fast-growing and dynamic energy infrastructure market," added Jason Zarillo, president and co-founder of Lynkwell. "We are poised to continue our rapid growth throughout 2024, with exciting developments that will make 2025 an even more impressive breakout year for us."

The XLynk is available to order now and is also offered for procurement through federal contracts including Sourcewell and the GSA Blanket Purchase Agreement in addition to many other state contracts and cooperative purchasing agreements. Please visit?https://info.lynkwell.com/xlynk ?for a comprehensive purchasing options and further product details.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is a leading energy infrastructure development company focused on connecting renewable generation, battery storage, utilities, and microgrids with next-generation fueling technologies via its Lynkwell X-Change platform. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last three years, Lynkwell's leadership is bolstered by its top 10 nationwide cloud-based EV charging software platform which hosts dozens of EV charging networks and manages 10,000 assets. With a curated catalog of more than 500 products from leading global OEMs plus its own XLynk charger, Lynkwell's unique combination of full deployment solutions and energy integrations give all clean energy stakeholders the power to thrive. Since 2016, the company has been instrumental in establishing private and public charging solutions and supporting infrastructure to empower America's growing clean energy revolution. ?

