Suralink Named in 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Second Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Today Suralink, the leading request list and document management platform for accountants and other professional service providers, announced it has again been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list that recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Suralink was ranked in the top 35% of the fastest-growing companies, moving up 419 spots from its 2022 ranking. Suralink's revenue has grown over 4x during the past three years, with revenue growth accelerating each year. This marks the company's second consecutive year on the list, reflecting its consistent and increasing success.

Earlier this year, Suralink also announced it had achieved several significant milestones, including serving over 1,000 firms worldwide and more than 600,000 global users. Over the past several years, Suralink has launched multiple new products and dozens of enterprise-grade features, more than tripled its number of employees, expanded internationally, and won multiple awards, all while maintaining a healthy and self-funding business

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," says Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO at Suralink. "It's truly a testament to our team's hard work and dedication and the support of our amazing customers. This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering an outstanding experience for our customers and their clients, and we are excited to continue driving growth and delivering even more value to our users."

Suralink will be recognized among the other Inc. 5000 honorees at the 35th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Awards Ceremony, taking place Oct. 16-18, 2024, in Palm Desert, Florida.

About Suralink

Suralink provides accounting and other professional service firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink works with more than 1,000 tax, advisory, and audit accounting clients, as well as legal services, security consulting, financial services, and banking companies worldwide.

Contact Information

Meghan Mitton

VP, Marketing

meghan.mitton@suralink.com

801-203-0002

SOURCE: Suralink

View the original press release on newswire.com.