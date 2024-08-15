374Water Inc.: 374Water Strengthens Management Team with Addition of Peter Mandel as General Counsel

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal and industrial markets, today announced the appointment of Peter Mandel as General Counsel, effective August 19, 2024. With extensive experience in corporate and securities law, public company representation, and transformative capital markets transactions, Mr. Mandel will oversee the Company's legal functions while serving as a trusted adviser to the management team and Board of Directors as it scales its operations and commercializes its innovative technology.

"As we grow our organization, we are excited to welcome Peter to 374Water's executive team," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. "His legal expertise, business acumen, and strategic insight will be instrumental as we scale our business and commercialize our AirSCWO technology. With his extensive experience, Peter will be a key partner in shaping our strategies for long-term sustainable growth and ensuring the tactical execution of key initiatives. He will play a critical role in driving our mission to deliver innovative waste destruction technologies and capitalize on expanding market opportunities."

Previously, Mandel served as General Counsel at HALO Precision Diagnostics, where he led the legal function and provided guidance on risk mitigation and business operations, executed business transactions and advised the board on corporate governance matters. Prior to his role at HALO Precision Diagnostics, he was Head of Corporate Legal at Olema Oncology, a publicly traded biotech where he was instrumental in the company's initial public offering and subsequent public filings, governance and securities compliance, overseeing equity compensation programs and managing board matters. Mandel began his legal career at Latham & Watkins LLP and later joined Cooley LLP, representing numerous high-profile public and private technology and biotechnology companies across a multitude of strategic and capital markets transactions. Mandel holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School and a B.A. with honors from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Mandel holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School and a B.A. with honors from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I'm honored to join 374Water and contribute to a company with such a compelling mission and innovative technology," said Peter Mandel. "This is a unique opportunity to help shape the future of this company and capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead to deliver sustainable waste destruction solutions. I look forward to working closely with Chris, the Board, and the entire team to drive strategies that advance our mission, support growth and innovation initiatives, and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

