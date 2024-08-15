Company-Sponsored Industry Symposium To Be Held at the ERS Congress

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2024, taking place September 7-11, 2024, in Vienna, Austria. The Company is also sponsoring an Industry Symposium at the Congress. Details are as follows:

Accepted Abstract

Title: "Inhaled Molgramostim Improves Pulmonary Gas Exchange and Respiratory Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP): Results from IMPALA-2"

Poster Session PS-29: Deep in Clinical Dilemmas of Non-Idiopathic Interstitial Lung Diseases

Date and Time: September 8, 2024, 12:30-14:00 CET

Company-Sponsored Symposium

Title: "Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management"

Location: ERS Congress Industry Theater

Date and Time: September 8, 2024, 17:30 19:00 CET

Speakers: Cormac McCarthy, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPI, Elisabeth Bendstrup, M.D., Ph.D., and Francesco Bonella, M.D., Ph.D.

About aPAP

Autoimmune PAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli (or air sacs) of the lungs. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the inside of the alveoli to prevent the alveoli from collapsing. In a healthy lung, the old and inactivated surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in autoimmune PAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering the macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. The resulting excess surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, creating a barrier to gas exchange, and manifesting clinically as shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary lung infection develops. In the long-term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (X, formerly known as Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

