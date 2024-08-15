Questor Technology Inc.: Questor Announces Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Questor's unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are presented in Canadian dollars, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, For the 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Stated in CDN $) Revenue 870,360 2,216,578 1,601,978 4,055,353 Gross profit 42,156 807,705 254,431 1,550,221 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (721,640) 205,289 (1,199,225) 433,911 Loss for the period (966,246) (501,777) (1,603,005) (676,645) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.03) (0.02) (0.06) (0.02)

As at June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Stated in CDN $) Working capital (2) 7,837,556 11,844,178 Total assets 26,925,851 27,125,820 Total equity 22,716,291 24,357,652

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss for the period less interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange losses (gains), non-cash stock-based compensation, and gains and losses that are extraordinary or non-recurring.

(2) Working capital is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.

Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.9 million and $1.6 million, compared to $2.2 million and $4.1 million for the same periods ended June 30, 2023. The reduction of revenue is primarily attributed to timing differences resulting from shifting projects and rental start dates within the timelines of customer proposals. As of today, the Company has $1.5 million of committed equipment sales revenue to be completed in 2024. Requests for both equipment sales and rental proposals remain strong in 2024. The company remains focused on strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

Gross profit as a percent of revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 5 and 16 percent compared to 36 and 38 percent in the same period of 2023. The reduction is mainly due to the shifting of projects and rental start dates, where the Company continues to incur fixed costs, partially offset with strong margins on revenue and sales mix, paired with continued focus on controlling costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was negative $0.7 million and negative $1.2 million compared to positive $0.2 million and positive $0.4 million for the same periods in 2023. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA is mainly due to the shifting of equipment sales projects and rental start dates, where the Company continues to incur operational and administrative fixed costs.

The Company continues to have a strong financial position at June 30, 2024 including cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million, $5.1 million of highly liquid short-term investments, and working capital of $7.8 million.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

In the quarter, Questor announced a purchase order for $0.5 million to a large midstream company in Canada, and another for $1 million to an energy company in Nigeria.

The Company continues construction of its prototype 1,500kw waste heat to power unit. Shop testing of the unit will commence in September of 2024. Negotiations are under way for a partner location for site installation and field testing.

In June, the Company recognized the final payment of the SDTC milestone one totaling $1,393,246 with reasonable assurance the conditions of receiving the grant have been met, and grant disbursal is expected to be received by the end of 2024.

On February 9, 2024, Questor commenced a Normal-course issuer bid ("NCIB"), allowing Questor to purchase a maximum of 1,400,000 common shares over the 12-month period for cancellation. NCIB is effective until the earliest of (i) February 7, 2025, (ii) the Company purchasing the maximum of 1,400,000 Shares, and (iii) the Company terminating the NCIB. In connection with the current NCIB, Questor entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with its designated broker to enable the purchase of shares during blackout periods during which the Company would not ordinarily be permitted to purchase shares. Purchases under the ASPP during those periods are determined by the designated broker in its sole discretion based on the purchasing parameters set by Questor in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the periods noted above, purchases under the current NCIB are completed at Questor's discretion. As of August 14, 2024, under the current NCIB and the instructions in place with the broker, Questor purchased for cancellation of 391,500 shares at a weighted average share price of $0.55.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Board of Directors approved the issuance of 25,000 stock options, 100,000 performance share units and 105,167 restricted share units, to officers and employees. The share-based awards will be granted in the third quarter.

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

The global emission regulatory environment is rapidly evolving and continues to develop favorably for the Company's products, as regulators, the courts, investors, and the public are putting pressure on the industry to reduce methane emissions, flaring and venting from their operations. Questor is seeing significant global interest in its technology solutions. Methane has become the emission of focus in the battle to stop the global temperature rise. Methane is a climate "super pollutant" and is considered the low-hanging fruit in climate change mitigation because it's a potent greenhouse gas with 86 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period and responsible for 30% of observed global warming to date. It also degrades much more quickly than CO 2 , meaning that cuts in methane emissions now, can have a quick and significant effect on reducing global warming. Reducing methane emissions from sources like the fossil fuel industry is seen as one of the cheapest and most effective ways to combat climate change. The combustion efficiency of our thermal oxidizer is ISO 14034 certified to 99.99% combustion efficiency performance, allows our clients to credibly demonstrate their facilities are not emitting methane, and reducing or eliminating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Utilizing the heat generated from combusting the methane by our organic rankine cycle (ORC), creates a revenue stream that offsets the costs of getting to (net) zero carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. Most major oil and gas producers have made net zero goals. The combination of our clean combustion and waste heat to power technology allows our clients to achieve their net zero goals at potentially zero net cost.

The purchase orders received by Questor in the second quarter, totalling approximately $1.5 million, are the result of a multi-year strategy of positioning Questor to be an indispensable solution for our clients in honouring their commitment to zero routine flaring by 2030 and cutting global methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030. To accelerate the adoption of Questor solutions, we have partnered with global representatives for our products and services. In India, Questor has partnered with Hi-Tech, who have been in business since 1989 with 11 locations and a track record introducing technology solutions to the Indian market. Questor is represented by OilSERV, a leading integrated oilfield services company in the Middle East and North Africa region.

In Nigeria, Questor is represented by Ar-Rahman Technical Services Nig. Limited. In the Latin America region, Questor has partnered with Hoerbiger, which has over 120 locations in around 50 countries worldwide and has been in business since 1925. Questor has spent the last two years developing relationships with these partners, educating them on our technology, and supporting them in client meetings and proposals. Over this period, we have submitted proposals worth over $60 million all of which have the potential to grow our international revenue significantly.

We anticipate new and existing global clients will view Questor as an ideal solution to accelerate the attainment of their net zero pledges, given our suite of products and services eliminate flaring and utilize waste heat to reduce costs.

