"The first half of this year has been marked by strong execution across Silence, including outstanding clinical results in both our wholly owned clinical programs and advancing our first partnered program into the clinic under our AstraZeneca collaboration," said Craig Tooman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silence. "Silence's siRNA technology is continuing to demonstrate itself in the clinic and we expect that positive momentum to continue into the second half of this year and beyond."

"With the $120 million equity raise and milestones from our collaborations, we are well positioned to execute on key clinical objectives for both our zerlasiran and divesiran programs," said Rhonda Hellums, Chief Financial Officer at Silence. "We will continue to evaluate partnering opportunities for our proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform and zerlasiran program with the ultimate goal of delivering maximum value to Silence shareholders and patients."

Second Quarter 2024 & Recent Business Highlights

Zerlasiran for cardiovascular disease

Announced positive topline 48-week data from the ALPACAR-360 Phase 2 study of zerlasiran in patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a)). Zerlasiran produced highly significant and sustained reductions in Lp(a) to week 48 (end of treatment period) and was well tolerated. Data support advancing zerlasiran into Phase 3.



Divesiran for hematological diseases

Announced positive results from the ongoing SANRECO Phase 1 study of divesiran in polycythemia vera (PV) patients. Divesiran eliminated the need for phlebotomy in all well-controlled patients following infrequent dosing and was well tolerated. Data support advancing divesiran into Phase 2.



Collaborations

Achieved a $2.0 million research milestone payment under our collaboration with Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (Hansoh).

Organizational updates

Promoted Rhonda Hellums, Silence's Chief Financial Officer, and Steven Romano, MD, Silence's Chief R&D Officer, to Executive Vice President.

Hired Gianine Esposito as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Gianine brings 25 years of Human Resources experience with over 15 years of pharmaceutical experience and joins Silence from Shionogi Inc. where she was the SVP and CHRO. In her time at Shionogi, Gianine assisted in building out its US-based clinical and commercial organizations through different stages of growth.

Hired Marianna Anesti as Vice President, Head of Business Development. Marianna brings 18 years of diverse Biotech & Pharmaceutical experience and joins Silence from Siga Technologies where she was the VP, Business Development & Corporate Strategy. In her time at Siga, Marianna built a pipeline of M&A opportunities, strategic partnerships, and potential in-licensing deals. Prior to Siga, Marianna was Director, R&D Strategy & Consulting at Pfizer where she partnered with Senior R&D leaders across the business to help shape new BD strategies.

Financial Highlights for the Period Ended June 30,2024

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Bills of £149.6 million ($189.2 million) as of June 30, 2024, compared with £50.2 million ($63.4 million) as of June 30, 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Bills of £149.6 million ($189.2 million) as of June 30, 2024, compared with £50.2 million ($63.4 million) as of June 30, 2023. Collaboration Revenue: Collaboration revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was £0.6 million (June 30,2023: £9.0 million) and £12.9 million (June 30, 2023: £20.2 million), respectively. Revenue from the current year period primarily related to our ongoing AstraZeneca and Hansoh collaborations and from our Mallinckrodt collaboration we completed in March 2024.

Collaboration revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was £0.6 million (June 30,2023: £9.0 million) and £12.9 million (June 30, 2023: £20.2 million), respectively. Revenue from the current year period primarily related to our ongoing AstraZeneca and Hansoh collaborations and from our Mallinckrodt collaboration we completed in March 2024. R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was £11.0 million (June 30,2023: £12.6 million) and £20.2 million (June 30, 2023: £25.2 million), respectively. The decrease compared to the prior year period primarily related to the timing of clinical studies and manufacturing activities for our divesiran clinical program.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was £11.0 million (June 30,2023: £12.6 million) and £20.2 million (June 30, 2023: £25.2 million), respectively. The decrease compared to the prior year period primarily related to the timing of clinical studies and manufacturing activities for our divesiran clinical program. G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was £5.3 million (June 30,2023: £5.1 million) and £10.5 million (June 30, 2023: £11.6 million), respectively. The decrease from the prior year six-month period was mainly due to decreased payroll costs and equity-based compensation.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was £5.3 million (June 30,2023: £5.1 million) and £10.5 million (June 30, 2023: £11.6 million), respectively. The decrease from the prior year six-month period was mainly due to decreased payroll costs and equity-based compensation. Net Loss: Net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was £15.6 million, or 11.1 pence basic and diluted net loss per share, (June 30,2023: £10.4 million or 9.6 pence) and £17.4 million, or 12.8 pence basic and diluted net loss per share (June 30, 2023: £20.6 million or 19.0 pence), respectively.

Net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was £15.6 million, or 11.1 pence basic and diluted net loss per share, (June 30,2023: £10.4 million or 9.6 pence) and £17.4 million, or 12.8 pence basic and diluted net loss per share (June 30, 2023: £20.6 million or 19.0 pence), respectively. Total ADSs outstanding were approximately 46,797,823, as of June 30, 2024.

Condensed consolidated income statement (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 £000s (except per share information) £000s £000s £000s £000s Revenue 598 9,104 13,004 20,478 Cost of sales (2,638 ) (2,831 ) (4,851 ) (7,365 ) Gross profit (2,040 ) 6,273 8,153 13,113 Research and development costs (10,995 ) (12,615 ) (20,174 ) (25,154 ) General and administrative expenses (5,288 ) (5,115 ) (10,458 ) (11,565 ) Operating loss (18,323 ) (11,457 ) (22,479 ) (23,606 ) Finance and other expenses (183 ) (893 ) (25 ) (1,753 ) Finance and other income 1,065 340 1,698 676 Loss for the period before taxation (17,441 ) (12,010 ) (20,806 ) (24,683 ) Taxation 1,879 1,609 3,368 4,078 Loss for the period after taxation (15,562 ) (10,401 ) (17,438 ) (20,605 ) Loss per ordinary share (basic and diluted) (11.1) pence (9.6) pence (12.8) pence (19.0) pence

Condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 £000s £000s Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,686 1,813 Goodwill 7,662 7,840 Other intangible assets 267 284 Other long term assets 2,361 2,580 Financial assets at amortized cost 284 284 12,260 12,801 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 109,482 54,031 Financial assets at amortized cost 40,112 - R&D tax credit receivable 12,852 17,627 Other current assets 12,244 9,135 Trade receivables 1,686 228 176,376 81,021 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities (58,187 ) (58,910 ) Lease liability - (93 ) (58,187 ) (59,003 ) Current liabilities Contract liabilities (2,766 ) (5,161 ) Trade and other payables (14,992 ) (12,429 ) Lease liability (184 ) (179 ) (17,942 ) (17,769 ) Net assets 112,507 17,050 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent Share capital 7,019 5,942 Capital reserves 423,831 313,769 Translation reserve 1,807 1,951 Accumulated losses (320,150 ) (304,612 ) Total shareholders' equity 112,507 17,050

