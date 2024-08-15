

Key members of the PanMediso Holdings' international team at the Royal Academy of Engineering



PanMediso Holdings' team meeting on the Technology Validation result



PanMediso Holdings Team from left to right:Academician Robin Grimes, Chair of the Joint Technical Committee, Academician Andrew Carlick,CEO UK side, Mr. Leo Dang, CEO China side, Mr. Ivan Fu, Chairman of the Board of Directors

LONDON, Aug 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - PanMediso Holdings (Shenzhen) Limited, with the collaborative efforts of its international team and under the witness of authoritative experts, has announced a breakthrough in the key production technology for the medical isotope Ac-225 at a conference held in August, 2024,in London, UK. This core technology has been rigorously validated by a well-known research university in the UK, marking a significant milestone for PanMediso in the scale-up and commercial production of Ac-225.PanMediso is a leading global enterprise in the research, production, and sale of medical isotopes Ac-225 and Ge-68. The company's first phase focuses on addressing the technological and capacity bottlenecks associated with the long-term reliance on imported medical isotopes in China, aiming for realizing the full process flow of Ac-225 and Ge-68 in China.The company's team comprises top experts in nuclear medicine from various countries, including fellows from the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Royal Society of London, a nuclear fuel expert from the UK government, the former chief scientist from a Canadian nuclear laboratory, and authoritative experts and professors from institutions such as Tsinghua University, Imperial College London, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Shenzhen University, and Southwest Medical University. They are dedicated to research and clinical applications of radioactive isotopes and nuclear medicine.Ac-225 is considered one of the most promising therapeutic isotopes in clinical applications. Currently, dozens of Ac-225 drug pipelines are in clinical research stages worldwide, aiming for the treatment of various cancers including prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, and multiple solid tumors.Ac-225 has demonstrated excellent therapeutic effects in clinical research and treatment applications. It not only improves patient survival rates and treatment efficacy while reducing side effects but also lowers medical costs. As one of the most promising and highly anticipated medical isotopes, it is in high demand globally. However, only a few advanced teams outside China master the key production technologies for Ac-225, which involves a complex series of nuclear reactions and separation processes, resulting in a highly limited supply and severe long-term resource shortages. The increasing clinical research and treatment needs both domestically and internationally have exacerbated the shortage. PanMediso's efforts to bridge this significant supply gap have garnered global attention and will effectively support further exploration of new cancer treatments. This dual value underscores PanMediso Holding's great commitment to advancing global health through technological innovation and international collaboration, with a steadfast goal of contributing to the community with a shared future of mankind.Academician Andrew Carlick, Co-Founder of PanMediso Holdings, snd Director & CEO on UK side, stated, "The cyclotron-based Ac-225 technology employed by PanMediso Holding is highly mature and has been validated by institutions. As the result of our years of wisdom and resources, it features the advantages such as high purity, high yield, low radiation, and minimal raw material loss, and will play a significant role in cancer treatment. With the combined efforts of our international team, we will continue to advance nuclear medicine technology."Mr. Leo Dang, Co-Founder of PanMediso Holdings, snd Director & CEO on China side, commented, "PanMediso Holdings will continue to focus on technological and process innovations and plans to further expand the application fields of medical isotopes such as Ac-225 and Ge-68. We aim to provide a comprehensive solution from raw materials to finished products, from research to scaling, and to commercial-level production. We are building a complete technological platform for nuclear medicine, covering isotope production, core equipment research and development, nuclear drug RXO, next-gen diagnostic devices and AI+TAT. While intensifing our research and development strength for radiopharmaceuticals, we keep advancing the clinical translation and application of world-leading technologies, contributing PanMediso Holdings Power to scientific research and healthcare."Contact UsCompany: PanMediso Holdings (Shenzhen) LimitedContact: Claire ZhaoEmail: pchl@panmedisoholdings.comWebsite: http://panmedisoholdings.comSource: PanMediso Holdings (Shenzhen) LimitedCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.