The Royal Netherlands Standardization Institute (NEN) has warned Dutch consumers about the risks of poor balcony PV installations. NEN has warned Dutch consumers about deploying balcony PV systems without taking precautions to avoid risks associated with these do-it-yourself solutions. "Incorrect placement or connection can lead to dangerous situations," the authority said in a statement. "The solar panels can blow away or sink through the roof, while an incorrect connection can cause a fire. " Regarding the modules' wind and load-bearing capacity, NEN said that systems must be properly weighted, ...

