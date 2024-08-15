Mastercard Provides Update to USAID's PREPARE Call to Action

Mastercard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Addressing the climate crisis both domestically and internationally is key to ensuring long-term global economic stability. In November 2022, Administrator Samantha Power and then-Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry introduced the PREPARE Call to Action to the Private Sector at COP27, engaging 10 companies, including Mastercard, to help half a billion people in developing countries adapt to the effects of climate change.

Mastercard's commitment to the PREPARE Call to Action includes a partnership with BFA Global and CIFAR Alliance, which is scaling innovative fintech-enabled solutions that help vulnerable households and businesses build resilience and adapt to climate impacts. Together, we've launched the Climate Smart Product Innovation Hub, showcasing 74 climate-aligned fintech innovations to attract investment and generate scale. Our commitment also encompasses our goal to bring 30 million people onto our Community Pass platform within the next five years. In early 2024, Community Pass partnered with the Co-operative Bank of Kenya and Shell Foundation to launch a program aimed at providing up to 100,000 potato, maize, and dairy farmers with access to credit for six innovative clean energy farming technologies.

Impact can be maximized when governmental initiatives are combined with private sector support. It was an honor to participate in a discussion yesterday with these leaders and representatives from the PREPARE Call to Action on how we can enhance the stability and security of supply chains, harness American ingenuity, and leverage our collective strengths to promote climate resilience globally.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Originally published by Mastercard

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Image courtesy of Rich Lesser, The White House

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mastercard

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard

View the original press release on accesswire.com