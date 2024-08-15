Destino Ranch (www.DestinoRanch.com) will become one of the first fully sustainable venues in the country with glass producing energy from the sun using Energy Glass Solar (www.EnergyGlassSolar.com)

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Saxon Capital Group (OTC PINK: SCGX) announced a strategic partnership with Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC PINK: GTVH) to utilize and integrate their revolutionary Energy Glass Solar technology into the Company's highly anticipated Destino Ranch project. (www.DestinoRanch.com) Energy Glass Solar is a patented, Optically Clear Vertical Building Photovoltaic Window System that produces continuous Energy from Sunlight, Diffused, Ambient Light and Ground Reflectance and has 100% field of vision. The entire surface of the windows is clear - No grids, dots or lines.

Saxon Capital Group Announces Partnership with Golden Triangle

Ventures to Integrate Energy Glass Solar at Destino Ranch

Energy Glass Solar Creates Towers of Electricity from Windows, Walls and Roofs, Anywhere There Is Sun.

Energy Glass Solar (www.EnergyGlassSolar.com) is an ideal solution for Destino Ranch, offering numerous advantages such as a major reduction in monthly usage of electricity drawn from the grid, therefore greatly reducing Destino's electric bill, combined with its eligibility for the Federal 30% Investment Tax Credit. By utilizing this cutting-edge technology, Destino Ranch will also significantly reduce its carbon footprint, provide a sustainable energy source for its operations, and set a precedent for green energy adoption in large-scale developments.

Destino Ranch is set to become a premier international destination, combining the natural beauty of the Mojave Desert with cutting-edge design and sustainability. Destino Ranch is under development to become a world-class music festival venue capable of hosting tens of thousands of visitors, an expansive outdoor immersive art gallery showcasing large-scale sculptures and installation art, and an array of accommodations including glamp-grounds, campgrounds, resort and a state-of-the-art RV park.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Saxon Capital Group to bring their groundbreaking solar glass technology to Destino Ranch. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to create a sustainable, future-forward destination that not only captivates visitors with its artistic and natural beauty but also serves as a model for environmentally responsible development."

Saxon Capital Group Spokesperson, added, "Destino Ranch presents an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our Energy Glass Solar technology, and we are thrilled to partner with Golden Triangle Ventures on this groundbreaking project. By integrating Energy Glass into the pyramids, we will create solar towers emerging from the ground-potentially the first of their kind in Arizona, if not the entire country. This project will not only demonstrate our technology's ability to transform buildings into sustainable power generators but also set a new standard for aesthetic and functional excellence."

SAXON CAPITAL GROUP, INC.: Saxon Capital owns the Worldwide Exclusive Rights To Produce and Sell Energy Glass Solar Architectural Glass Products, A Patented, Electric Producing, Clear Architectural Solar Glass Technology that Creates Electricity From Solar, Diffused and Ambient Light.



ENERGY GLASS SOLAR: Energy Glass Solar is a patented, Optically Clear Vertical Building Photovoltaic Window System that produces continuous Energy from Sunlight, Diffused, Ambient Light and Ground Reflectance and has 100% field of vision. The entire surface of the windows is clear - No grids, dots or lines! This proprietary Inorganic Nano Technology and Solar Collector does not degrade from IR like typical solar cells do. DC electricity produced from Energy Glass Solar can be inverted and returned to the grid, charge batteries, be wired direct to DC electronics, and offers a value-added solution for power independence from the main electrical grid! Energy Glass Solar uses inorganic nano particles that are co-infused in a polycarbonate interlayer, which is then laminated between two lites of 1/4" inch glass. The nano particles redirect components of the light spectrum to the edge of the glass while letting most of the spectrum through. The light that reaches the edge of the glass is collected and sent to our patented edge frame collectors. Because our edge collectors are at the edge of our glass and actually fit inside of the photovoltaic curtain wall framing system, they are protected and do not suffer degradation from IR as typical solar cell installations do.

