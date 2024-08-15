Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - International Endeavors Corp. (OTC Pink: IDVV) ("IEC"), a technology holdings company announced that its WITech.ai division launched a one of a kind artificial intelligence (AI) powered sports handicapping assistant today.

We are pleased to announce the launch of winnerswaygers.com in a free beta mode today thus expanding our AI's ability into sports handicapping. IEC's WITech division plans to expand the service quickly into a subscription based model featuring all major sports using the popularity of the NFL football and fantasy betting season as a catalyst to make users aware of the service.

The AI is currently used by professional handicappers that helped to develop the tools and datasets for the AI. WITech is transforming the current complex model into a user friendly service that will appeal to all.

Current plans are to launch in phases starting with a beta mode offering users the ability to sign up for the service for free. Upon the start of the NFL season in September 2024 users will begin receiving handicapping information from the AI to assist in their decision making.

Our goal after beta is to launch our paid subscription service featuring an interactive sports handicapping bot in Mid October 2024 along with an expansion into Hockey and Basketball. We will be offering a discount to any users of the beta version who wish to upgrade at that time.

We are planning in Q4 of 2024 to begin charging $77 per league selected, for example NFL, and will offer an all sports league package for $247 per year/season. As previously indicated there will be a discount for beta members. At that time the beta version will become a free weekly newsletter featuring one pick to allow potential paid subscribers to see how the service works. We have been seeing massive interest in this service and feel we will have thousands of subscribers as the paid service gets rolled out.

Winners Waygers spokesperson Marrion Lewis stated, "We are excited offer the service to the mainstream. For far too long only professionals have had access to the complex data used to make more accurate sports bets. We plan to change the game. The NFL is the most popular sport to bet, so it is fitting to use it for our launch. I'm personally rooting for the chiefs, but we'll let the AI decide."

IDVV board member Ray Valdez stated, "This is the first expansion of the company into adult related, and more importantly recession resilient sectors. With the potential of many thousands of subscribers we are looking forward to discussing winners waygers along with other opportunities the company is pursuing shortly."

Winners Waygers Video

https://vimeo.com/999064151?share=copy

Relevant Links

https://www.americangaming.org/resources/economic-impact-of-legalized-sports-betting/

https://www.statista.com/topics/10895/fantasy-sports-in-the-us/topicOverview

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/39469575/americans-expected-bet-231b-super-bowl-lviii

Twitter

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website(s)

https://witech.ai

https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

Disclaimer

