Eltel AB: Eltel and Helen Electricity Network sign a five-year agreement worth EUR 50 million

Eltel's Power business in Finland has signed an agreement with Helen Electricity Network Ltd to construct and maintain Helsinki's electricity distribution network. The contract is valued at approximately EUR 50 million and includes grid design, construction, fault repair, maintenance, and documentation. The five-year agreement will commence on 1 April 2025, and has an option for three additional years.

The long-term collaboration also fosters ongoing development efforts focused on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Eltel and Helen Electricity Network have agreed on several initiatives, such as the use of renewable fuels in Eltel's production vehicles and improved emission calculation reporting. Additionally, there are active development projects, including the pilot of a low-emission construction site.

