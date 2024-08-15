Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
WKN: A14NAK | ISIN: SE0006509949 | Ticker-Symbol: E5E
Frankfurt
15.08.24
11:45 Uhr
0,580 Euro
+0,032
+5,84 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2024 11:17 Uhr
Eltel AB: Eltel and Helen Electricity Network sign a five-year agreement worth EUR 50 million

Eltel's Power business in Finland has signed an agreement with Helen Electricity Network Ltd to construct and maintain Helsinki's electricity distribution network. The contract is valued at approximately EUR 50 million and includes grid design, construction, fault repair, maintenance, and documentation. The five-year agreement will commence on 1 April 2025, and has an option for three additional years.

The long-term collaboration also fosters ongoing development efforts focused on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Eltel and Helen Electricity Network have agreed on several initiatives, such as the use of renewable fuels in Eltel's production vehicles and improved emission calculation reporting. Additionally, there are active development projects, including the pilot of a low-emission construction site.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications
Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is the leading service provider for critical infrastructure that enables renewable energy and high-performing communication networks. In total, we have about 5,000 employees and in 2023 the annual sales was EUR 850.1 million. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.


