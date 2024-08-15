Highlife Health: First Licensed Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary in New Rochelle is Woman Owned and Ready to Help Educate the Community

NEW ROCHELLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Highlife Health, LLC, a Woman Owned, licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary announces their grand opening/consumer education event will take place on August 31, 2024.

"It is a privilege to establish Highlife Health LLC in my hometown and setting a precedent for our community that women can thrive and carve their own path in any industry," said Jennifer Gierum, President/CEO of Highlife Health LLC. "Embracing this challenge entails more than just introducing safe products to the marketplace; it involves leading the charge in alternative medicine, catalyzing a transformative era of wellness and empowerment."

To celebrate the opening of their New Rochelle dispensary, Highlife Health LLC invites customers, and community members to join in the grand opening festivities on August 31, 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with product representatives, explore the dispensary, meet the Highlife Health family, and learn more about the company's commitment to educating and meeting our consumer's evolving needs. The quaint store features several sales terminals to ensure efficient service and minimal wait times for customers. Budtenders walk around with handheld kiosks ready to assist our customers with questions and placing orders. Highlife Health is located at 19 Huguenot St New Rochelle, NY 10801 and will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 9pm and Sunday 10:00 am-5:00pm.

For more information about Highlife Health LLC visit https://highlifehealth.co

Highlife Health is dedicated to making a positive impact in our community. We ensure that every product we offer meets the highest safety and efficacy standards. Each member of the Highlife Health family is dedicated to empowering our customers to make informed choices about their health and well-being.

About Jennifer Gierum

Jennifer combines a diverse background in acting, modeling, and entrepreneurship with a keen sense of business acumen. While raising her two young sons, she managed employment/contracts with major corporations like PepsiCo, Ethan Allen, and News Corp in financial roles. After her children embarked on their college journeys, Jennifer returned to her acting roots, achieving success with appearances in numerous television and film productions. Now, Jennifer is leveraging her passion for holistic living and alternative medicine to pioneer a new venture. She has secured a coveted adult-use cannabis license in the state of New York, aiming to introduce these healing alternatives to her community at large.

